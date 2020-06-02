Boxer wants officers prosecuted after false imprisonment | The Thaiger

A former boxer recently released from custody for drug trafficking charges claims he was wrongfully imprisoned and is calling on the national police chief to prosecute the officers that filed the drug charges. He has submitted documents to Thailand’s police chief Chakthip Chaijinda as evidence he had been wrongfully imprisoned for 14 months. Now he’s demanding justice and wants the police who arrested him investigated and prosecuted.

Atchariya “Max” Wirotesunobon was a WBC Asia super-lightweight champion. The title was stripped from him after he was arrested in 2018 at the Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok on his way to a boxing match in Japan. He was accused of involvement with an operation to smuggle and sell more than 3 million methamphetamine pills.

Wirotesunobon was incarcerated for 14 months, but was acquitted and released last week. The only thing that linked him to the crime, he says, is that a car he sold to a dealership was used by people in involved in the drug smuggling operation. The car was sold in 2015. Others arrested in the operation said they were not associated with the boxer, and Wirotesunobon said he does not know them.

SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Nation Thailand