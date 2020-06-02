Bangkok man shoots, injures friend | The Thaiger

Crime
Bangkok man shoots, injures friend
A Thai man has shot his best friend in Bangkok over the weekend after he found out his friend had an affair with his ex-wife. The 34 year old man, reported as ‘Paratkorn’, found photos of his wife and friend, 31 year old Pongsitthat. In a fit of rage, he shot and injured Pongsitthat.
Police say Paratkorn has a history of violence. He spent 6 years in prison for attempted murder and had also been arrested for drug and gun related charges. During Paratkorn’s time in prison, his friend stepped in to help out his wife and daughter, and ended up having an affair with Paratkorn’s wife.
Paratkorn shot at his friend who was sitting in his car at the time. Bullets hit his face and arm, injuring Pongsitthat. Another bullet hit a cafe, but no one else was injured. As of yesterday, Paratkorn has not been arrested and the Bang Khen Police Station are tracking him down.
SOURCE: Thai ResidentsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Quality quarantine options for those who want some luxury
Private state quarantine options are available for those returning to Thailand and willing to pay a hefty price. The 14 day quarantine is required for everyone re-entering the country to prevent any possible spread of the coronavirus, but there are more luxurious options from hotels that have passed the test from the public health and defence ministries.
Around 90 guests so far have opted for the their mandatory quarantine at Qiu Hotel Sukhumvit. The hotel says they have received hundreds of enquiries about the alternative state quarantine service. The hotel is selling its quarantine package for 32,000 baht per person (for 14 days) which includes 3 meals a day. They are parenting with the Sukhumvit Hospital to provide, if needed, free ambulance service, coronavirus testing and a video call consolation with a doctor.
PHOTO: A room at the Qui Hotel, a step up from the state quarantine facilities
But Qiu Hotel is cheap compared to other alternative quarantine services. Other hotels include Movenpick Wellness BDMS Resort Hotel, Grand Richmond Hotel, Royal Benja Hotel and the Idle Residence. Prices at these venues range from 45,000 – 60,000 baht for a two week quarantine stay, according to hotels’ Facebook pages.
Foreigners with work permits or permission from the labour ministry are allowed to enter the country, but they need health insurance, a health certificate and also need to be in quarantine for 2 weeks. They also need to be able to find flights to return to Thailand.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
" Alternative State Quarantine "by Qiu Hotel and Sukumvit Hospitalท่านสามารถตรวจสอบรายชื่อโรงแรมทางเลือกสำหรับการกักตัวได้ทาง www.hsscovid.com หรือ https://www.naewna.com/local/490404
Posted by Qiu Hotel on Saturday, 2 May 2020
Pollution
Bangkok governor warns of canal pollution
Bangkok’s governor warns that the volume of garbage in Bangkok’s canals is increasing and is beginning to block the sewer system, causing potentially health-threatening floods in many areas. Governor Asawin Kwanmuang said the removal of garbage from canals in Lat Phrao district and under Pradit Manutham Road alone required 5 trucks.
The area is just a kilometre away from a Rama 9 pumping station, which drains water from Lat Phrao Canal and Saen Saeb Canal to the Chao Phraya River.
“If the rubbish blocks the pipes and the tunnels, the city will be unable to drain water during floods in the rainy season.”
The same problem is found in other districts, such as Chatuchak (northern suburbs of Bangkok). The governor has asked Bangkok residents to take this issue seriously, as the consequences are dire.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Tourism
Travelling Bangkok’s klongs with Manit
Should you move to Thailand? In this video I interviewed my friend @Christopher Lau , originally from California, USA and got a little insight of his experience behind living in Thailand for two years.
Then I took him for the famous canal boat ride in “Klong Saen Saep” Bangkok. By the end of the vlog we had a very delightful Thai food session (not so delightful for Chris 😂). Watch the video to find out more.
Manit is a YouTube vlogger and uses his camera and drone to allow us to see Bangkok from a different set of eyes.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Trending
