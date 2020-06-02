Bangkok man shoots, injures friend | The Thaiger

A Thai man has shot his best friend in Bangkok over the weekend after he found out his friend had an affair with his ex-wife. The 34 year old man, reported as ‘Paratkorn’, found photos of his wife and friend, 31 year old Pongsitthat. In a fit of rage, he shot and injured Pongsitthat.

Police say Paratkorn has a history of violence. He spent 6 years in prison for attempted murder and had also been arrested for drug and gun related charges. During Paratkorn’s time in prison, his friend stepped in to help out his wife and daughter, and ended up having an affair with Paratkorn’s wife.

Paratkorn shot at his friend who was sitting in his car at the time. Bullets hit his face and arm, injuring Pongsitthat. Another bullet hit a cafe, but no one else was injured. As of yesterday, Paratkorn has not been arrested and the Bang Khen Police Station are tracking him down.

SOURCE: Thai Residents