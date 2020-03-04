Ayuttaya man arrested with pistol, planning to shoot wife and her lover | The Thaiger

Crime
Ayuttaya man arrested with pistol, planning to shoot wife and her lover
Police in Ayuttaya, north of Bangkok, yesterday arrested a man carrying an unregistered handgun and ammunition, who told them he was on his way to shoot his wife and her lover a a nearby mall. 45 year old Somkhid Ruennangyaem was pulled over on his motorbike for a search near Naresuan bridge in tambon Pailing, about 11am on Tuesday.
Police say he was in possession of an unregistered gun loaded with a single bullet. Seven more bullets were found under the motorcycle’s seat.
Somkhid, who lives in the district, allegedly confessed to carrying the gun because he was on his way “to see his wife,” who works at a nearby shopping mall. He said he had recently learned she was romantically involved with another man, who also works at the mall.
If he could not settle the love triangle, he planned to shoot her and her lover, “right there, inside the shopping mall.”
Police held him in custody and pressed charges of illegal possession of a gun and ammunition and carrying them illegally in public.
The nation is still reeling from the February shooting rampage by a disgruntled soldier in Nakhon Ratchasima that killed 29 and wounded dozens, and the recent murder of a woman by her jilted husband at a Bangok mall.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Property
The top 10 most expensive condominiums in Bangkok
Bangkok is never short on luxury condominiums, and one new project keeps overtaking the others, in terms of price and amenities. Here are the 10 most expensive condominium units in Bangkok for sale, in 2020. The most expensive condominium on the list is priced at 650 million baht (20 million US$). Which one is for you?
No.1 98 Wireless – up to 650 million baht (20 million US$)
This condominium is Sansiri’s flagship project on Wireless Road, a prestigious tree-lined boulevard in the luxurious residential-diplomatic district, with BTS Ploenchit station and the American embassy, nearby. The condominium sits on a rare freehold that is very hard to acquire. The most expensive unit you can buy right now is the duplex penthouse at 650 million baht (948 sq m).
- Type of ownership: freehold
- Price per sq m: 685,654 baht
No.2 Supalai Icon Sathorn – up to 280 million baht (8.85 million US$)
This Supalai condominium on Sathorn Road was developed after the company auctioned the land at a staggering price, from the Australian embassy, which moved to Wireless Road. The project sits in Sathorn, Bangkok’s CBD, halfway between MRT Lumphini and BTS Chong Nonsi stations. The most expensive unit available is the large 5-bedroom duplex (970 sq m) at 289.031 million baht.
- Type of ownership: freehold
- Price per sq m: 289,031 baht
No. 3 The Residences at Mandarin Oriental Bangkok – up to 213.3 million baht(6.73 million US$)
This riverside hotel-managed condominium claims the third place with its 360 sq m penthouse, overlooking the Chao Phraya river. This super luxury condo is developed by The ICONSIAM Superlux Residences and managed by Mandarin Oriental.
It is located on the west side of the river banks, next to ICONSIAM luxury shopping center with BTS Gold Line built (arguably) especially for them. The condominium comes with stunning river views that attract ultra-luxury neighbours like Millennium Hilton hotel and The Peninsula Bangkok.
- Type of ownership: freehold
- Price per sq m: 561,316 baht
No. 4 Four Seasons Private Residences – up to 178 million baht (5.63 million US$)
This prestigious address is another hotel-managed riverfront residence. The condominium is developed by Country Group Development and located on the east side of the river, a more prime area than the west. The most expensive units available are the 5-bedroom, 499 sq m unit at 178 million. Two units are for sale, now. The condominium sits on the King’s private land, so you can only buy them leasehold.
- Type of ownership: leasehold
- Price per sq m: 356,713 baht
No. 5 The Monument Thong Lor – up to 152 million baht (4.8 million US$)
This luxury project by Sansiri focuses on providing generous spaces and a feel of living in a spacious villa. 2.4 kilometers from BTS Thong Lor, this condominium is best for people who prefer private cars over public mass transit. The most expensive unit for sale now, is the 509 sq m penthouse at 152 million baht. 1 unit is available. The most expensive unit, however, is the 662 sq m duplex penthouse, which has been sold. This condominium also welcomes small dogs.
- Type of ownership: freehold
- Price per sq m: 300,000 baht
No. 6 Banyan Tree Residences Riverside Bangkok – up to 150 million baht (4.74 million US$)
This branded residence is a luxury freehold condominium overlooking the Chao Phraya river bend. The condominium is managed by the global hotel chain Banyan Tree, which founded its first resort Banyan Tree Phuket in Bang Tao Bay, Phuket. The most expensive unit for sale is the 4-bedroom duplex at 150 million baht (420 sq m).
- Type of ownership: freehold
- Price per sq m: 357,270 baht
No. 7 Saladaeng One – up to 144.5 million baht (4.57 million US$)
This luxury condominium is developed by SC Asset, a property firm in which the exiled former PM Thaksin Shinawatra and his family own a controlling stake. It is conveniently located opposite the lush Lumpini Park with easy access to Bangkok’s financial district. The most expensive unit available is the 413 sq m penthouse priced at 144.5 million baht.
- Type of ownership: freehold
- Price per sq m: 350,000 baht
No. 8 TELA Thonglor – up to 140 million baht (4.42 million US$)
This ultimate-class condominium is developed by Gaysorn Property, who also owns luxury shopping mall, Gaysorn Plaza. This condominium is located in the vibrant Thong Lor district (Soi 13), 1.2 kilometers from BTS Thong Lor. The most expensive unit available now is the 425 sq m 4-bedroom duplex.
- Type of ownership: freehold
- Price per sq m: 329,257 baht
No. 9 Khun By Yoo – up to 139 million baht (4.39 million US$)
This condominium is developed by Sansiri in collaboration with YOO studio and the iconic designer Philip Starck, who also curated furniture pieces to create an unconventional character for this residence. This stylish condominium sits opposite of TELA Thonglor, and its most expensive unit available now is the 294 sq m penthouse at 139 million baht.
- Type of ownership: freehold
- Price per sq m: 472,789 baht
No. 10 Marque Sukhumvit – up to 135 million baht (4.27 million US$)
Marque Sukhumvit is developed by Major Development and is one of the tallest buildings on Sukhumvit road. The condominium is ideally located, just 50 meters from BTS Phrom Phong, and a few minutes from luxury shopping centers such as The EmQuartier and The Emporium. The most expensive unit for sale now, is the 400 sq m penthouse.
- Type of ownership: freehold
- Price per sq m: 337,500 baht

Bangkok
Fire in the Fortune Town shopping centre in Din Daeng, Bangkok
It took firefighters 20 minutes to extinguish a blaze that started on the 4th floor of the Fortune Town shopping centre on Ratchadapisek Road in Bangkok’s Din Daeng district. The fire started this morning. There were no reports of injuries or death from the incident.
The fire originated in a True Corporation customer service shop and cafe on the 4th floor of the mall.
There was so much smoke generated from the fire that firefighters headed into the mall with full, self-contained breathing suits and apparatus. After extinguishing the flames, firefighters rigged huge ventilation fans and ran them for an hour to remove the smoke that had spread around the building.
Officials closed off the area, which is situated above the Phra Ram 9 MRT underground station. Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire and estimates of damage. The shopping mall was mostly re-opened this afternoon.
SOURCE: The Nation
SOURCE: The Nation
Crime
Bangkok motorbike taxi drivers attack Grab driver in broad daylight – VIDEO
Three motorbike taxi drivers (‘win’ drivers) have been fined after attacking a Grab bike driver carrying a passenger in Bangkok’s Khlong Tan district. The Grab driver reported to police that at 8:30am yesterday, he was picking up a customer at a condominium in Phra Khanong.
He says a local taxi motorbike driver in front of the condo allegedly stopped him and said he was not allowed to pick up customers, that the location was “their territory.” He then told the Grab driver to leave, but both he and the the passenger refused.
The video, viewable HERE, contains graphic content and viewer discretion is advised. (Video and pictures from Facebook user Amittaaphongsawat.)
Both sides argued for several minutes before a fight broke out and two more local motorbike taxi drivers from the same stand in front of the condo joined in the assault.
The Grab driver’s passenger recorded the entire incident on her phone camera and immediately posted it on social media groups, where it quickly went viral, attracting thousands of views and shares in just hours. She tagged Grab corporate in the video and demanded to know what they are doing to protect their drivers and customers.
The three local drivers have been charged with causing bodily harm that has led to injury. They have been fined 1,000 baht each and paid an additional 3,000 baht to the Grab bike driver and allegedly apologized for the incident.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
