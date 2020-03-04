image
image
Connect with us

Crime

Ayuttaya man arrested with pistol, planning to shoot wife and her lover

Greeley Pulitzer

Published 

36 mins ago

 on 

Ayuttaya man arrested with pistol, planning to shoot wife and her lover | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Bangkok Post
    • follow us in feedly

Police in Ayuttaya, north of Bangkok, yesterday arrested a man carrying an unregistered handgun and ammunition, who told them he was on his way to shoot his wife and her lover a a nearby mall. 45 year old Somkhid Ruennangyaem was pulled over on his motorbike for a search near Naresuan bridge in tambon Pailing, about 11am on Tuesday.

Police say he was in possession of an unregistered gun loaded with a single bullet. Seven more bullets were found under the motorcycle’s seat.

Somkhid, who lives in the district, allegedly confessed to carrying the gun because he was on his way “to see his wife,” who works at a nearby shopping mall. He said he had recently learned she was romantically involved with another man, who also works at the mall.

If he could not settle the love triangle, he planned to shoot her and her lover, “right there, inside the shopping mall.”

Ayuttaya man arrested with pistol, planning to shoot wife and her lover | News by The Thaiger

PHOTO: The gun and eight rounds seized from Somkhid Ruennangyaem in Ayutthaya – Sunthorn Pongpao, Bangkok Post

Police held him in custody and pressed charges of illegal possession of a gun and ammunition and carrying them illegally in public.

The nation is still reeling from the February shooting rampage by a disgruntled soldier in Nakhon Ratchasima that killed 29 and wounded dozens, and the recent murder of a woman by her jilted husband at a Bangok mall.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Property

The top 10 most expensive condominiums in Bangkok

The Thaiger

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 4, 2020

By

The top 10 most expensive condominiums in Bangkok | The Thaiger

Bangkok is never short on luxury condominiums, and one new project keeps overtaking the others, in terms of price and amenities. Here are the 10 most expensive condominium units in Bangkok for sale, in 2020. The most expensive condominium on the list is priced at 650 million baht (20 million US$). Which one is for you?

No.1 98 Wireless – up to 650 million baht (20 million US$)

This condominium is Sansiri’s flagship project on Wireless Road, a prestigious tree-lined boulevard in the luxurious residential-diplomatic district, with BTS Ploenchit station and the American embassy, nearby. The condominium sits on a rare freehold that is very hard to acquire. The most expensive unit you can buy right now is the duplex penthouse at 650 million baht (948 sq m). 

  • Type of ownership: freehold 
  • Price per sq m: 685,654 baht

The top 10 most expensive condominiums in Bangkok | News by The ThaigerThe top 10 most expensive condominiums in Bangkok | News by The Thaiger
No.2 Supalai Icon Sathorn – up to 280 million baht (8.85 million US$)

This Supalai condominium on Sathorn Road was developed after the company auctioned the land at a staggering price, from the Australian embassy, which moved to Wireless Road. The project sits in Sathorn, Bangkok’s CBD, halfway between MRT Lumphini and BTS Chong Nonsi stations. The most expensive unit available is the large 5-bedroom duplex (970 sq m) at 289.031 million baht. 

  • Type of ownership: freehold
  • Price per sq m: 289,031 baht

The top 10 most expensive condominiums in Bangkok | News by The Thaiger
No. 3 The Residences at Mandarin Oriental Bangkok – up to 213.3 million baht(6.73 million US$)

This riverside hotel-managed condominium claims the third place with its 360 sq m penthouse, overlooking the Chao Phraya river. This super luxury condo is developed by The ICONSIAM Superlux Residences and managed by Mandarin Oriental. 

It is located on the west side of the river banks, next to ICONSIAM luxury shopping center with BTS Gold Line built (arguably) especially for them. The condominium comes with stunning river views that attract ultra-luxury neighbours like Millennium Hilton hotel and The Peninsula Bangkok.

  • Type of ownership: freehold
  • Price per sq m: 561,316 baht

The top 10 most expensive condominiums in Bangkok | News by The ThaigerThe top 10 most expensive condominiums in Bangkok | News by The Thaiger

No. 4 Four Seasons Private Residences – up to 178 million baht (5.63 million US$)

This prestigious address is another hotel-managed riverfront residence. The condominium is developed by Country Group Development and located on the east side of the river, a more prime area than the west. The most expensive units available are the 5-bedroom, 499 sq m unit at 178 million. Two units are for sale, now. The condominium sits on the King’s private land, so you can only buy them leasehold.

  • Type of ownership: leasehold
  • Price per sq m: 356,713 baht

The top 10 most expensive condominiums in Bangkok | News by The ThaigerThe top 10 most expensive condominiums in Bangkok | News by The Thaiger

No. 5 The Monument Thong Lor – up to 152 million baht (4.8 million US$)

This luxury project by Sansiri focuses on providing generous spaces and a feel of living in a spacious villa. 2.4 kilometers from BTS Thong Lor, this condominium is best for people who prefer private cars over public mass transit. The most expensive unit for sale now, is the 509 sq m penthouse at 152 million baht. 1 unit is available. The most expensive unit, however, is the 662 sq m duplex penthouse, which has been sold. This condominium also welcomes small dogs. 

  • Type of ownership: freehold
  • Price per sq m: 300,000 baht

The top 10 most expensive condominiums in Bangkok | News by The ThaigerThe top 10 most expensive condominiums in Bangkok | News by The Thaiger

No. 6 Banyan Tree Residences Riverside Bangkok – up to 150 million baht (4.74 million US$)

This branded residence is a luxury freehold condominium overlooking the Chao Phraya river bend. The condominium is managed by the global hotel chain Banyan Tree, which founded its first resort Banyan Tree Phuket in Bang Tao Bay, Phuket. The most expensive unit for sale is the 4-bedroom duplex at 150 million baht (420 sq m). 

  • Type of ownership: freehold
  • Price per sq m: 357,270 baht

The top 10 most expensive condominiums in Bangkok | News by The ThaigerThe top 10 most expensive condominiums in Bangkok | News by The Thaiger

No. 7 Saladaeng One – up to 144.5 million baht (4.57 million US$)

This luxury condominium is developed by SC Asset, a property firm in which the exiled former PM Thaksin Shinawatra and his family own a controlling stake. It is conveniently located opposite the lush Lumpini Park with easy access to Bangkok’s financial district. The most expensive unit available is the 413 sq m penthouse priced at 144.5 million baht.

  • Type of ownership: freehold
  • Price per sq m: 350,000 baht

The top 10 most expensive condominiums in Bangkok | News by The ThaigerThe top 10 most expensive condominiums in Bangkok | News by The Thaiger
No. 8 TELA Thonglor – up to 140 million baht (4.42 million US$)

This ultimate-class condominium is developed by Gaysorn Property, who also owns luxury shopping mall, Gaysorn Plaza. This condominium is located in the vibrant Thong Lor district (Soi 13), 1.2 kilometers from BTS Thong Lor. The most expensive unit available now is the 425 sq m 4-bedroom duplex. 

  • Type of ownership: freehold
  • Price per sq m: 329,257 baht 

The top 10 most expensive condominiums in Bangkok | News by The Thaiger
No. 9 Khun By Yoo – up to 139 million baht (4.39 million US$)

This condominium is developed by Sansiri in collaboration with YOO studio and the iconic designer Philip Starck, who also curated furniture pieces to create an unconventional character for this residence. This stylish condominium sits opposite of TELA Thonglor, and its most expensive unit available now is the 294 sq m penthouse at 139 million baht.

  • Type of ownership: freehold
  • Price per sq m: 472,789 baht

The top 10 most expensive condominiums in Bangkok | News by The ThaigerThe top 10 most expensive condominiums in Bangkok | News by The Thaiger
No. 10 Marque Sukhumvit – up to 135 million baht (4.27 million US$)

Marque Sukhumvit is developed by Major Development and is one of the tallest buildings on Sukhumvit road. The condominium is ideally located, just 50 meters from BTS Phrom Phong, and a few minutes from luxury shopping centers such as The EmQuartier and The Emporium. The most expensive unit for sale now, is the 400 sq m penthouse.

  • Type of ownership: freehold
  • Price per sq m: 337,500 baht

The top 10 most expensive condominiums in Bangkok | News by The ThaigerThe top 10 most expensive condominiums in Bangkok | News by The Thaiger

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Bangkok

Fire in the Fortune Town shopping centre in Din Daeng, Bangkok

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

24 hours ago

on

March 3, 2020

By

Fire in the Fortune Town shopping centre in Din Daeng, Bangkok | The Thaiger

It took firefighters 20 minutes to extinguish a blaze that started on the 4th floor of the Fortune Town shopping centre on Ratchadapisek Road in Bangkok’s Din Daeng district. The fire started this morning. There were no reports of injuries or death from the incident.

The fire originated in a True Corporation customer service shop and cafe on the 4th floor of the mall.

There was so much smoke generated from the fire that firefighters headed into the mall with full, self-contained breathing suits and apparatus. After extinguishing the flames, firefighters rigged huge ventilation fans and ran them for an hour to remove the smoke that had spread around the building.

Officials closed off the area, which is situated above the Phra Ram 9 MRT underground station. Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire and estimates of damage. The shopping mall was mostly re-opened this afternoon.

SOURCE: The Nation

Fire in the Fortune Town shopping centre in Din Daeng, Bangkok | News by The ThaigerFire in the Fortune Town shopping centre in Din Daeng, Bangkok | News by The ThaigerFire in the Fortune Town shopping centre in Din Daeng, Bangkok | News by The Thaiger

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Crime

Bangkok motorbike taxi drivers attack Grab driver in broad daylight – VIDEO

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

March 3, 2020

By

Bangkok motorbike taxi drivers attack Grab driver in broad daylight – VIDEO | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Facebook user - Amittaaphongsawat

Three motorbike taxi drivers (‘win’ drivers) have been fined after attacking a Grab bike driver carrying a passenger in Bangkok’s Khlong Tan district. The Grab driver reported to police that at 8:30am yesterday, he was picking up a customer at a condominium in Phra Khanong.

He says a local taxi motorbike driver in front of the condo allegedly stopped him and said he was not allowed to pick up customers, that the location was “their territory.” He then told the Grab driver to leave, but both he and the the passenger refused.

The video, viewable HERE, contains graphic content and viewer discretion is advised. (Video and pictures from Facebook user Amittaaphongsawat.)

Both sides argued for several minutes before a fight broke out and two more local motorbike taxi drivers from the same stand in front of the condo joined in the assault.

The Grab driver’s passenger recorded the entire incident on her phone camera and immediately posted it on social media groups, where it quickly went viral, attracting thousands of views and shares in just hours. She tagged Grab corporate in the video and demanded to know what they are doing to protect their drivers and customers.

Bangkok motorbike taxi drivers attack Grab driver in broad daylight - VIDEO | News by The Thaiger

The three local drivers have been charged with causing bodily harm that has led to injury. They have been fined 1,000 baht each and paid an additional 3,000 baht to the Grab bike driver and allegedly apologized for the incident.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update. | The Thaiger
Thailand5 days ago

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 week ago

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง1 week ago

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0 | The Thaiger
เจลีก1 week ago

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย?? | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ | The Thaiger
คลิป2 weeks ago

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก

ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13 | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13

10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด

ถามความเห็น คิดว่าสาวๆมีแฟนฝรั่งคราวปู่ เป็นเพราะ”รัก” หรือ “เงิน” | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

ถามความเห็น คิดว่าสาวๆมีแฟนฝรั่งคราวปู่ เป็นเพราะ”รัก” หรือ “เงิน”

ถามเมื่อพูดถึงประเทศไทย คุณคิดถึงอะไร, ข้อดีและข้อเสีย | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

ถามเมื่อพูดถึงประเทศไทย คุณคิดถึงอะไร, ข้อดีและข้อเสีย

ถามสาวไทยเคยมีแฟนฝรั่งมั้ย | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

ถามสาวไทยเคยมีแฟนฝรั่งมั้ย

ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 15 ก.พ. | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล3 weeks ago

ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 15 ก.พ.

ผลการแข่งขันวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 สัปดาห์ที่ 4 -ตารางคะแนน | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล3 weeks ago

ผลการแข่งขันวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 สัปดาห์ที่ 4 -ตารางคะแนน

Trending