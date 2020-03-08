Phuket announces quarantine for arrivals from South Korea only | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
Phuket announces quarantine for arrivals from South Korea only
Breaking with national policy, Phuket’s governor yesterday announced forced quarantine for arrivals from South Korea, but mentioned no other “risk areas” for the Covid-19 coronavirus.Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana chaired a meeting of the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee at which four quarantine zones were announced, where arrivals from South Koreans are to remain for 14 days before being allowed to mingle with the island’s general population.
According to a report from the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department, the forced quarantine applies to any persons entering arriving in Phuket from South Korea. The report makes no mention of visitors arriving from any of the five other “risk areas” identified by the Ministry of Public Health two days ago, namely China, Hong Kong, Macao, Italy, and Iran.
The failure to mention quarantine requirements for visitors from the five other areas ignores Phuket’s refusal to allow the roughly 2,500 people on board the cruise ship Costa Fortuna, which arrived in Patong on Friday, to come ashore, due to the 64 Italians on board, and appears aimed at the hundreds of “phee noi” (little ghosts): Thai workers returning from South Korea
The Costa Fortuna departed Phuket yesterday and is now en route back to Singapore.
“To support the situation, measures have been issued for surveillance, prevention, observation of groups traveling from Korea in line with Section 34 of the Communicable Disease Control Act 2015 to protect the safety of Phuket people.”
“Travelers from the Republic of Korea must undergo inspection, surveillance, prevention, control and observation by separating, quarantining or controlling at the places specified by the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee until they are treated or no longer under suspicion of being infected.”
“Whoever violates or fails to comply with this order shall be liable to a fine not exceeding 20,000 baht under Section 51 of the Communicable Disease Act 2015.”
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Coronavirus
Thais returning from South Korea ignoring quarantine “recommendation”
Hundred, perhaps thousands of Thai workers returned from South Korea to their hometowns this week, facing a “recommendation” from the Ministry of Public Health to self-quarantine for 14 days, due to fears over the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak. But some are stirring panic by ignoring the rule. They are travelling in public, even posting photos on Facebook, causing panic amongst shoppers, retailers and restaurateurs wherever they go.
Thailand considers South Korea one of the high-risk countries for the new coronavirus, but there remains confusion over the actual rules regarding self-quarantine. Ministry spokesman Rungrueng Kiphati told reporters on Thursday that people arriving from six specific destinations, namely China, Hong Kong, Macao, Italy, and Iran, would be fined 20,000 baht if they did not self-quarantine for 14 days at home or in a hotel room, “where they have to report themselves to the authorities every day or officials will come to check on them.” But on Friday, other ministry officials took a softer line.
“For now, we are recommending people to exercise home quarantine. But if you don’t follow that, then we will use the law to take you to government quarantine centres.”
On Friday, the Mall Bangkae department store in Bangkok closed for two days of cleaning and sterilising, after being visited by a worker who had recently returned from South Korea. The mall took the precaution after it was brought to management’s attention, and has also urged those who worked in the shops the woman visited to quarantine themselves at home for 14 days.
Another worker apologised after an alarm was raised in Chiang Mai. She posted on Facebook a photo of herself in a restaurant after returning from South Korea. She was later picked up at home and taken to 14 days of quarantine in Chiang Mai.
In Northeastern Thailand, a woman posted that she was bored staying at home and had visited shops and restaurants in Uthai Thani province, drawing netizens’ attention and comments. She was asked to test for coronavirus infection at a local hospital . Preliminary results showed she was not infected.
There has also been a case of a worker visiting Phi Phi Islands in Phuket province. The woman clarified on her Facebook page that she had already been tested and found to be free from the coronavirus.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | The Nation
Coronavirus
Tips for Covid-19 coronavirus prevention
Worried about coronavirus (aka. Covid-19)? Do you, or someone you know, exhibit symptoms? If you live in Thailand, your risk of contracting Covid-19 is exceedingly low, so there’s no need to be overly concerned. Even in a worst-case scenario, the vast majority of healthy people, particularly the younger, will get over a bout of this new virus. We understand that it’s a new story and there’s lots of media coverage as the disease starts to spread beyond China, but there are practical things you can do, and some small habits you can change, to limit your possible exposure.
Be alert, be informed, but there’s no reason to panic. Read a more complete article about Covid-19 HERE.
This virus is contagious, but not as deadly as other outbreaks (at this stage)
Compared to prior outbreaks of novel viruses, this coronavirus appears less deadly than other human coronaviruses that have spread in recent years. For instance, the death rate was about 34% for MERS and about 10% for SARS.
Contrary to some earlier reports, Covid-19 is not airborne but particle-borne, meaning you won’t catch it as it magically floats through the air. You would need to be in close contact with a person who has the virus, or in contact with items the person has touched very recently.
Wash your hands
Viruses can spread from person to person via respiratory droplets. When an infected person coughs or sneezes, close contacts can be infected. In addition, the virus can end up on doorknobs, elevator buttons and other surfaces. If you touch those surfaces and then touch your eyes, nose or mouth, you could become infected (but the virus will live outside a host for a very short time).
So while a mask may not be a bad idea (as it will stop you touching your mouth and nose), its far more important to keep your hands clean and observe good personal hygiene, especially after using public transport or the toilet.
“Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the toilet, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.”
Other precautions
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick (this is probably good advice anytime!)
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth (you’d be surprised how many times you do these things subconsciously every minute)
• Stay home if you are sick. Self-isolation is easier these days with FoodPanda, GrabFood (etc), Netflix and your smartphone.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the rubbish. Or your hands (then wash), or sneeze into your elbow. Just don’t blow it out into the air for everyone to enjoy.
• Clean and disinfect touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe. If you are a lousy cleaner around the house, make some new habits.
Don’t panic, but be prepared
• Think about the threat of a possible outbreak in your community the way you’d think about a big typhoon. If it never hits, great. If it does, you’ll be glad you prepared. Don’t hoard, but perhaps stock your cupboards with some extra food and cleaning supplies.
• When grocery shopping, buy a few extra items. Stable foods such as beans and rice that can last a long time are good options. Also, use your freezer to preserve foods, from meats and vegetables to cooked grains and even bread. Think about having enough on hand to last a few weeks. This will be handy in case of a zombie apocalypse too (but sort of doubtful).
• Check the medicine cabinet to ensure you have basic medications. If you take a daily prescription medication, have a supply on hand if possible. Think about a back-up plan if schools or some local shops were to close during an outbreak.
• Ask your employer about a work-from-home options or at least explore whether you have all the technology available to complete your work away from the office if the need arises. Discuss about KPIs (key performance indicators) and daily reporting to come up with ways you could do all, or most, of your work from home, if the necessity arose.
Postpone non-urgent travel
The US Centres for Disease Control updates its travel advisory information frequently. Most governments use the same four-level scale to rank risk, with Level 1 being the lowest risk and Level 4 the highest. For parts of Italy, where there’s been sustained spread of the novel coronavirus, there’s now a Level 4 alert. South Korea, Japan, some European cities, Iran and the US are currently the new growth areas for new cases.
The US CDC also advises older adults and those with chronic medical conditions to consider postponing non-essential travel and take additional precautions.
“Travellers should avoid contact with sick people and clean their hands often by washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand sanitiser with 60%-95% alcohol.”
Check your health insurance to see if it includes international travel coverage. Also, consider travel health insurance and medical evacuation insurance. It’s estimated, that without insurance, a medical evacuation could cost over three million baht. If you’re planning a cruise or overseas travel, consider the possibility of travel disruptions.
If you were quarantined, what would be your back-up plan for your work and family responsibilities back home?
SOURCE: NPR
Coronavirus
Reasons you should take Covid-19 seriously – symptoms and prevention
Viruses are designed to survive, evolve and thrive. The insidious beauty of the Covid-19 virus is that the symptoms in its human hosts can remain dormant for up to 14 days (or so), during which time the host can be highly contagious, milling around in close contact with other humans, oblivious to their role as a ‘spreader’.
As of this morning the number of cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus has tipped over the 100,000 mark – 106,069 to be precise (as of 10am). The number of deaths related to the virus is now 3,598, representing a death rate of around 3.4%, up from the earlier days when it hovered around 2%. But the number of people that have fully recovered has now grown to 60,190, more than 50% of the total cases, a percentage that is growing each day.
(SOURCE: worldometers.info)
A few key points have emerged from the two months of accumulated data on the novel coronavirus that deserve our attention.
Firstly, the virus is at least AS contagious as most other coronaviruses, whilst the death rate is currently higher than the more common seasonal flus. A lot higher. Like 60 times higher (when compared to annual US influenza stats). Statistically that isn’t hugely significant when there are 100,000 cases. But it would be if there were 100 million, or a billion cases.
“So far, the new coronavirus has led to more than 100,000 illnesses and more than 3,000 deaths worldwide. But that’s nothing compared with the flu, also called influenza. In the U.S. alone, the flu has caused an estimated 32 million illnesses, 310,000 hospitalisations and 18,000 deaths this season, according to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.” – LiveScience.com
Influenzas are already global and have been floating around the global community for thousands of years, mutating and evolving. Covid-19 has been around for little over 2 months, and only a month or so beyond China’s borders (in any significant numbers).
Still, the ability for governments, generally, to contain the spread of the disease has been swift at this stage and the education about prevention continues spread quickly through the internet (as does the misinformation).
“The World Health Organisation mission to China found that 78% of the cases reported as of February 20 were in people ages 30 to 69.” – StatNews.com
It should also be noted that many of the people who have sadly succumbed to the virus have been in the older demographics, in China and beyond, and many with reported underlying diseases as well. In fact, as you get older your chances of dying from a Covid-19 infection increases, in a completely predictable linear fashion. The message here is clear – be young and remain healthy.
• Symptoms and prevention (below)
Secondly, we are in the very early phases of this new viral outbreak. Whilst the containment has been swift, and with many locations (around Hubei province in China, towns of Northern Italy and central South Korea) in almost total lockdown, we’re still seeing a growth and spread of the virus.
The World Health Organisation hasn’t uttered the ‘P’ word yet, but it would be realistic to describe the current outbreak moving in the direction of a global pandemic – Covid-19 has now been reported in 96 countries around the world.
pandemic – the spread (of a disease) prevalent over a whole country or the world
The situations in northern Italy, central South Korea and Iran in recent weeks are likely to pop up in other locations as well. Meanwhile, the WHO yesterday issued their statement that the current situation “is not a drill” and urged governments around the world to take the situation more seriously. It’s not as if there is a plateauing of the ‘new cases’ or ‘deaths’ graph anytime in the past two months.
It’s also clear that our mobile, jet-setting lifestyle – more people are flying from continent to continent than any time in human history – is helping to spread the disease, faster and more efficiently.
Thirdly, there is still much we don’t understand about the novel coronavirus. As its original designation suggests, it’s novel, or new. New information, scientifically verified, is creeping out each day giving global authorities better information to initiate better procedures to reduce the spread and care for the patients.
That all bodes well for the future although, at this stage, the increased knowledge hasn’t turned into a drop in the numbers of new reported cases. Responsible media remains core to communicating the latest, most accurate information.
Finally, the virus’s incubation period, where it can remain contagious with the carrier showing few or no symptoms, is an ongoing concern.
Viruses are designed to survive, evolve and thrive. The insidious beauty of the Covid-19 virus is that the symptoms in its human hosts can remain dormant for up to 14 days (or so), during which time the host can be highly contagious, milling around in close contact with other humans, oblivious to their role as a ‘spreader’.
This relatively unique dynamic of the novel virus will continue to remain the virus’s main advantage, and the biggest challenge for world health authorities.
So, why should we be taking the Covid-19 outbreak seriously?
In the next few months there will surely be some reliable, proven vaccine produced. But it could take up to a year, or more, to test it and then ramp up the manufacture to a point where medical authorities could usefully start vaccinating large sections of the community. Even so, the early days of manufacture will be used on the most serious cases, in the richest countries. It’s roll-out to a wider world population could take many more months.
Add to this the level of anti-vax sentiment and misinformation, especially in the US, and you don’t have a perfect solution with a new vaccine either. Impoverished communities around the world will likely remain vulnerable.
If, and it’s only an ‘if’ at this stage, the Covid-19 does become ‘global’ and widespread, then the best long term solution is going to be preventative which will fundamentally change so many aspects of our lives, compared to the pre-coronavirus days (pre-2020).
Travel, events, gatherings of people, greetings, wearing of face-masks (whether they provide any barrier or not), tourism industry, business sentiment, etc, etc. Things will change and a new post-Covid-19 world may emerge, where our community and contact with each other may be played out in a whole new way; the hand shake, the cheek-kiss greeting of the Europeans, protocols at large events.
The sorts of panic situations we’re seeing now (I’m thinking Australians and the mad panic on toilet-roll hoarding, for example) will abate but will become replaced with new general behaviours which will profoundly change the way we communicate and go about civil discourse.
The big winners will be some medical companies and private hospitals, delivery services, businesses that can operate with its workforce working remotely, and probably a few churches. There will also be a boom in fake-cures, pseudoscience-related information, scams and politicians who will use the turn of events to their own benefit. Turn your bullshit-detector dial up to ‘high’.
So when people post about world influenza figures, compare the Covid-19 outbreak to the issue of global starvation or even the road toll, they forget that ALL these issues are separate and unique situations that bear no resemblance. The issues should not, and cannot, be compared. Yes, the message should be “don’t panic” and “coronavirus hasn’t killed millions”. But statistical comparisons with other things that might kill you are illogical internet memes and not much more.
We remain floundering in the very early days of this current outbreak and, statistically, there are no positive signs of the situation being brought under control in the immediate future.
“We are in unchartered territory. We have never before seen a respiratory pathogen that is capable of community transmission, but which can also be contained with the right measures.” – WHO Chief
Remain alert and informed, but not alarmed.
Symptoms
Symptoms of Covid-19 are similar to a range of other illnesses such as influenza. Having any of these symptoms does not necessarily mean that you have Covid-19, and in the vast majority of cases, it won’t be. But symptoms include…
- fever
- coughing
- difficulty breathing
Difficulty breathing is a sign of possible respiratory problems, a lung infection or pneumonia and requires immediate medical attention.
We don’t yet know how long symptoms take to show after a person has been infected, but current World Health Organisation assessments suggest that it is 2–10 days, even up to 14 days.
If you have these symptoms, or have recently been to a country or area of concern, or have been in close contact with someone confirmed with Covid-19, or in an area with a lot of other people, please contact your nearest public hospital to register your situation, and go to the hospital if you start to display symptoms.
Prevention
There is currently no vaccine to prevent the latest coronavirus (Covid-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, here are some everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the rubbish bin
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe
- Follow medical recommendations for using a face mask…
- The US Centres for Disease Control and the World Health Organisation do not recommend that people who are well wear a face mask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including Covid-19.
- Face masks should be used by people who show symptoms of Covid-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of face masks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility)
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
- If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser with at least 60% alcohol
- Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty
