Japan cruise ship virus cases triple to 61 | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
Japan cruise ship virus cases triple to 61
41 more cases of the Novel Coronavirus, or 2019nCoV, have been found on the cruise ship Diamond Princess, currently quarantined in Japan’s Yokohama Harbour, bringing the total to 61. The virus has killed hundreds of people, nearly all in China, and infected more than 30,000 on the Chinese mainland.
The ship was quarantined after a former passenger, who disembarked in Hong Kong in January, tested positive for the virus. Japanese authorities have so far tested 273 people on board, and Japan’s health minister Katsunobu Kato confirmed today that more will now be tested.
“The results of the remaining 171 tests came out and 41 tested positive. Today they will be sent to hospitals in several prefectures, and we are now preparing for that. In total, out of 273 specimens, 61 tested positive.”
The new cases comprise 21 Japanese, as well as Americans, Canadians, Australians, an Argentine and a Briton. There were more than 3,700 passengers and crew onboard the ship arrived off Japan’s coast Monday evening. It docked in Yokohama on Thursday to resupply for a quarantine that could last until February 19.
The 20 people who already diagnosed with the virus have been removed from the vessel, including one who is in serious condition, according to a health ministry official.
Testing was initially carried out only on those who showed symptoms or had come into close contact with the former passenger diagnosed with the virus. But Kato confirmed testing will now be expanded.
“Authorities will test those who are susceptible to illness, including elderly people and those with other ailments, as well as those who had close contact with the people newly diagnosed with the virus.”
There were no immediate details on how many people meet those criteria or when the testing will occur.
Japan has already reported at least 25 cases of Coronavirus aside from the infections on board the ship, and evacuated hundreds of citizens from Wuhan, the Chinese city where the virus emerged. A fourth evacuation flight carrying both Japanese citizens and non-Japanese spouses and those with other ties to the country arrived on Friday morning.
Japanese authorities say the ship’s quarantine could last another 12 days, with passengers required to stay inside their cabins to prevent new infections.
A second cruise ship carrying a passenger suspected of infection with coronavirus will not be allowed to dock in southern Japan, the government said today.
SOURCE: AFP
Coronavirus
Thai Health Minister apologises for his comments that ‘farang’ should be kicked out
UPDATE: The Thai Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, has had a bad case of foot-in-mouth disease since this morning, after being panned in social media for his comments at a government PR gathering to promote the wearing of face-masks following the coronavirus outbreak in China.
The minister has apologised for his earlier comments about ‘farang’ , when he said that they “should be kicked out” for not wearing face-masks. The outspoken minister posted on his Facebook page an apology for his racially-charged remarks. He blamed his outburst… “on ill manners displayed by some foreigners”.
(Full video of the minister’s comments below)
“I’m sorry for losing my temper to foreigners today. I couldn’t tell where the foreigners came from or how much risk they pose.”
Anutin said that he, his entourage and the Bangkok media “experienced’ some bad responses from “farang” when offering free paper face-masks at the busy Siam BTS this morning.
“We expected respect and cooperation in mitigating the outbreak from them, not slapping our hands away or looking at us in a demeaning way.
Earlier story today….
Thailand’s mercurial Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has slammed foreign tourists who aren’t wearing face masks, or refuse to wear them when offered a free one offered by the government, says they “should be kicked out.” He was handing out government freebies this morning at the Siam BTS station as part of the Thai government’s education about coronavirus.
“They don’t care about the big picture. They don’t have any consideration to the situation.”
At a door-stop interview with the Bangkok media this morning, the minister also insisted “non-compliant behaviours of foreigners should be reported to embassies”.
“All farangs, those tourists… that’s something the embassies should be notified about and the public as well that are not wearing masks.”
Anutin’s use of the term ‘farang’ is often associated in a derogatory sense when referring to foreigners. The term can also refers simply to caucasian foreigners but the Minister’s scorn for “farang’ was evident this morning as waved some of the free face-masks around whilst making his point.
“We’re handing them out and they still refuse. They need to be kicked out of Thailand!”
The Government PR stunt at the Siam BTS, one of the busiest public transport terminals where two BTS lines meet together, was hosted by Minister Anutin who spent his time handing out free surgical masks to travellers using the ‘Skytrain’. He said that the masks will help people to protect themselves against the coronavirus.
Some foreign tourists didn’t take them, which led to the Minister’s outburst by him suggesting they “should be kicked out.”
“They don’t care about the big picture and these tourists are in the country. We’re giving the masks to them and they still refuse.”
“The Chinese, the Asians… they are all taking the masks, but those Europeans… that’s unbelievable.”
Wearing medical masks when not indicated may cause unnecessary cost, procurement burden and create a false sense of security that can lead to neglecting other essential measures such as hand hygiene practices. Furthermore, using a mask incorrectly may hamper its effectiveness to reduce the risk of transmission – World Health Organisation
SOURCE: Khaosod English
Thai Public Health Min Anutin Charnvirakul was handing out surgical masks today for people to protect themselves against the Novel #Coronavirus. Apparently some foreign tourists didn't take them, which led to this unusual outburst by him suggesting they "should be kicked out." pic.twitter.com/UcVJtYCqeM
— Saksith Saiyasombut (@SaksithCNA) February 7, 2020
Coronavirus
Health minister says no travel ban
Thailand’s public health minister Anutin Charnvirakul now says imposing a travel ban on Chinese citizens won’t help the government’s fight against coronavirus 2019nCov epidemic.
Speaking at a news conference yesterday, Anutin said the infection is being found even in countries and territories that have restricted or closed their borders to Chinese travelers. Instead of a travel ban, he says, the government will focus on increased screening and medical treatment, and a decision not to impose a travel ban will have “a positive result” on Thai-Chinese relations in the future.
His announcement is a U-turn from his previous stance, proposing a suspension of visas-on-arrival for Chinese tourists, a proposal that was rejected by the Cabinet.
About 10.9 million Chinese nationals visited Thailand in 2019, the largest chunk of tourism revenues for the Kingdom.
Thailand counts 25 patients infected with the coronavirus so far, with eight having fully recovered and been discharged from hospital.
Source: Khaosod
SOURCE: Khaosod English
