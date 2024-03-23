Chao Phraya Princess enhances cruise services to boost tourism

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thailand’s tourism industry is witnessing a revival, with operators enhancing their services to attract the global inflow of tourists. A sought-after experience for many first-time visitors in Bangkok is a scenic cruise along the Chao Phraya River, the country’s main thoroughfare.

Chao Phraya Princess, among the largest river cruise operators, has weathered several crises, including the Covid-19 pandemic. To survive in the competitive market, cruise operators continually innovate to offer unique experiences and superior services, stated Chatree Wangpanitkul, director of Tristar Floating Restaurant Co, the operator of Chao Phraya Princess cruises. This year, the company aims to regain 80% of its 2019 clientele, a target in line with the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s forecast.

Tristar Floating Restaurant was established in 1990, evolving from a floating eatery to a dinner cruise service. Over the past three decades, Chao Phraya Princess and other pioneers have popularised dinner cruise packages, essential for Bangkok tourists.

The cruise operator boasts eight vessels, with a collective capacity for 150 to 450 passengers, managed by a team of over 300 staff. However, the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 brought tourism to a standstill, with the company closing for a year due to restrictions and border closures.

To survive the pandemic, Tristar had to downsize some of its staff, relying on part-time workers when operations resumed. Initially, domestic customers formed the bulk of its business during the border reopening.

The company attributes its survival to quality service, attentive customer care, and strategic partnerships with reliable travel agents, leading to repeat clientele. Chao Phraya Princess closely monitors customer feedback, focusing on minute details, such as food and staff service to uphold its long-term reputation.

Backpackers increase

Post-pandemic, the company noted a surge in independent tourists, particularly those seeking unique activities and valuable experiences. Independent bookings for Chao Phraya Princess have increased from 20 to 30% pre-pandemic to 60% currently.

To cater to the growing individual market, the company has diversified its offerings beyond dinner cruises. For instance, the latest project is a collaboration with online travel agent Klook and Michelin Guide’s Bib Gourmand vendor Jeh O, offering the famous Mama tom yum noodle.

However, the competition among cruise services has intensified, with increasing market operators and escalating operational costs such as food and energy supply, thus reducing profit margins.

To secure consistent bookings, the company prioritises attentive services, training its staff to actively engage with customers. Maintaining experienced staff, creating an appealing atmosphere, and adhering to safety protocols are the cornerstones of its cruise services.

The company has shifted its sales and marketing services towards online channels, targeting direct bookings and online travel agents. Chao Phraya Princess operates five to eight boat trips daily, depending on customer demand, reported Bangkok Post.

The company urges the government to continue promoting Thailand as a global tourism hub, offering a plethora of unique activities and developing new tourism attractions.