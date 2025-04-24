Star voyager cruise docks in Pattaya for the first time

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal5 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, April 24, 2025
51 1 minute read
Star voyager cruise docks in Pattaya for the first time
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Thailand just got a massive upgrade on the luxury travel map — and it’s coming by sea. For the first time ever, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) teamed up with StarDream Cruises to welcome the Star Voyager to Thai shores, marking a milestone moment in the kingdom’s cruise tourism ambitions.

The sleek, high-end cruise ship officially launched operations from Laem Chabang Port on Tuesday, April 22, offering a deluxe route connecting Laem Chabang, Koh Samui, and Singapore, before returning to Laem Chabang.

With a capacity of 1,940 passengers, Star Voyager will run two sailings until May 12, each packed with global travellers ready to soak up Thailand’s coastal charm.

“This collaboration with StarDream Cruises supports our mission to position Thailand as a world-class cruise destination and attract high-spending tourists,” said Patthra-anong Na Chiangmai, TAT Deputy Governor for Asia and South Pacific.

The move ties directly into Thailand’s tourism strategy for the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025, aimed at delivering unforgettable, luxury travel experiences.

Photos courtesy of Thai Post

To celebrate the Star Voyager’s maiden call, TAT hosted a grand welcome at Laem Chabang, complete with traditional Thai performances and cultural showcases, setting the tone for what visitors can expect throughout their journey, reported Pattaya Mail.

Michael Goh, President of StarDream Cruises, expressed his excitement about choosing Thailand as a homeport for the brand’s regional debut.

“We are proud to partner with TAT in growing cruise tourism in Thailand. This will not only drive economic benefits but also reinforce Thailand’s standing on the global cruise map.”

The move is expected to be a major win for Pattaya, just a short drive from Laem Chabang. The increase in cruise arrivals is likely to boost the city’s luxury tourism market, filling hotels, restaurants, and entertainment venues with affluent international guests. Local businesses, from tour operators to taxi services, are also set to benefit from the influx.

In 2024 alone, Thailand welcomed 162 cruise arrivals, generating nearly 1.89 billion baht in revenue. With top ports like Patong Bay, Laem Chabang, and Koh Samui now playing key roles in the cruise circuit, Thailand is fast sailing towards a future as Southeast Asia’s premier cruise tourism hub.

