Anti-stall system activated in Ethiopian Boeing crash – Wall Street Journal | The Thaiger

Anti-stall system activated in Ethiopian Boeing crash – Wall Street Journal
The Wall Street Journal is reporting that officials probing the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max crash have made preliminarily conclusions that a flight-control feature automatically activated before the plane plummeted to the ground.
The US newspaper, which declined to name its sources, says the findings have been passed on at a briefing to the US Federal Aviation Administration. The flight-control software feature is meant to help prevent the plane from going into a stall.
Boeing has declined to comment on the report at this stage saying merely “the investigation was still underway”. Meanwhile, Ethiopia’s Ministry of Transport says, “We have seen the Wall Street Journal report. We’ll comment soon.”
Boeing introduced the Manoeuvring Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) flight-control feature into the 737 Max model. That system has also been implicated in the fatal Lion Air crash off Jakarta last year. Together, the two crashes have claimed 346 lives.
What is MCAS?
MCAS software reacts when sensors in the nose of the aircraft indicate the jet is climbing at too high an angle, which could cause the plane to stall.
But an investigation of the Lion Air crash last October suggests the system malfunctioned forcing the 737’s nose down more than 20 times before it finally crashed into the sea off Jakarta killing all 189 people on board.
Now Boeing says they will install an additional warning system on all 737 Max aircraft, which was previously an optional safety feature.
Neither of the planes, operated by Lion Air in Indonesia or Ethiopian Airlines, involved in the fatal crashes carried the alert systems designed to warn pilots when sensors produce incorrect readings.
Earlier this week Boeing stated that the upgrades were not an admission that the system had caused the crashes.
The Boeing 737 Max series jets can be identified with the distinctive dual ‘winglets’ at the end of each wing.
All Boeing 737 Max jets remain grounded. There is no indication when the planes will be allowed to return to service around the world. In Thailand Lion Air flies three 737 Max 8 jets.
“No need to join coalition government” – Democrat politician
With around 55 seats won after Sunday’s election, the Democrats are one of a few political parties which will hold the balance of power. They will be able to choose between joining an alliance with a Pheu Thai-led bloc or siding with the Phalang Pracharat-led camp.
But Parit Wacharasindhu, a new generation Democrat Party member, says he wants his party to play a “constructive” opposition role in line with the party’s ideology rather than join any coalition government.
“As a party member and a representative of the 3.9 million popular votes we won, I think we need to be honest to our ideology.”
Parit, who is a nephew of ex-party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva, made his comments in a Facebook Live interview today. Parit was referring to Abhisit’s declaration before the election that the party would neither support General Prayut Chan-o-cha’s return to power as prime minister nor ‘corrupt politicians’.
Former Democrat PM Abhisit resigned as party leader after the Democrats faced huge losses in Sunday’s poll.
Parit said the opposition role he was recommending did not mean the party would obstruct the country’s efforts to move forward; some observers have suggested attempts to form a coalition government may not bear fruit without the Democrats joining either Pheu Thai or Phalang Pracharat.
He said a bloc that could successfully gather a majority of more than 250 seats was entitled to be the next government, whether or not that party is the Democrats’ old rival Pheu Thai.
The Pheu Thai-led bloc now claims to have at least 255 seats and to be in the best position to form the next government.
Phalang Pracharat, meanwhile, is still seeking confirmed coalition partners because some parties like the Democrats and Bhumjaithai remain undecided. But even if both parties side with a Palang Pracharat alliance at this stage, the bloc will still not have a 250 seat majority.
Parit said the Democrats did not need to be part of a coalition government, no matter if it were led by Pheu Thai or Phalang Pracharat, but they would vote in parliament for good policies or those which tallied with their own and against any issue that contradicts with the party’s policies.
“At the same time we will play a role in scrutinising the government,” he added.
Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, continue to suffer under persistent haze
PHOTO: Chiang Rai Times
Air pollution levels remain high in many of the northern population areas with little respite on the horizon for the smog-stricken northern provinces.
Chiang Mai Natural Resource and Environment Office director Saratcha Suriyakul Na Ayudhaya says that public, private and other sectors are contributing to the lowering the levels of air pollution by spraying water and cleaning road surfaces.
But the generally high levels of air pollution and smoke haze persist despite the best efforts of locals.
Many areas of Chiang Mai still report high levels of haze – ranking 63-90 micrograms per cubic metre of air, according to the Pollution Control Department today.
Here’s Chiang Rai’s readings today as well…
Most of Chiang Mai smoke and haze issues are largely due to multiple forest fires – a total of 31 hot spots reported in the past 24 hours, most of which were in conserved forestland in Chaing Dao and Fang districts.
The PCD report that from January 1 until March 26, Chiang Mai had a total of 934 hot spots – 461 of which occurred in conserved forestland. The authority imposed an outdoor burning ban from March 1 through April 30 and has so far arrested nine violators, most of whom were poachers looking for forest products.
In Phayao’s Mae Chai district, Mae Puem National Park’s participation promoting division head Pathom Meesap revealed that his team had a key mission to fight forest fire that had ravaged areas in Chiang Rai and Phayao in the past month.
Many forest firefighters have now developed health issues with rashes, skin and eye irritation and were deprived of sleep, having a total of eight hours of sleep in three days, according to forestry officials.
Weather over the next five days in Chiang Mai shows little sign of the natural weather conditions helping to clear the situation.
SOURCE: The Nation | weather.com | airvisual.com
Weather warning for summer storm in upper Thailand
The Thai Meteorological Department has announced weather warnings for potential summer storm in upper Thailand.
A high-pressure system from China will extend to and meet the hot weather over upper Thailand, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.
“From March 31 – April 3, outbreaks of summer thunderstorms will be likely in the upper country.”
Thunderstorms, gusty winds and hail are possible, first in the Northeast region and then East, Central and the Northern regions.
“Please stay safe from the severe conditions by keeping away from open areas, big trees and unsecured billboards whilst storms are brewing. Farmers are advised to prepare for crop damage.”
PABUK a tropical storm, not a typhoon
Single Use Plastics. The BIG issue for Thai Environment Day.
Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion
