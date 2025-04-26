Thai Airways partners with KMC to convert Boeing 777-300ERs

Thai Airways has signed a Memorandum of Inderstanding (MOU) with Kansas Modification Center, LLC (KMC) to establish a joint venture for converting Boeing 777-300ER passenger aircraft into freighters.

The agreement, signed yesterday, April 25, by Thai Airways CEO Chai Eamsiri and KMC CEO James Allen Gibbs at Thai Airways’ headquarters on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, marks a significant milestone for both the airline and Thailand in expanding aircraft maintenance capabilities. This venture aims to enhance skills and knowledge in aircraft modification, a complex and advanced technology, while opening new business opportunities for the company.

This collaboration will elevate the aviation industry to a more comprehensive level, generating income for various sectors within the aircraft maintenance industry, from aircraft parts manufacturing to aircraft modification. Chai Eamsiri highlighted that this partnership aligns with the national strategy to position Thailand as an aviation hub in Southeast Asia. It will boost the country’s aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) industry in three key areas:

1. Technological advancement: The venture will facilitate the transfer of P2F conversion knowledge from American experts, providing access to otherwise inaccessible technology.

2. Aviation supply chain development: It will create an ecosystem for aircraft parts manufacturing to support P2F conversions under licenses from KMC and its partners.

3. Economic stimulation: The project is expected to create over 500 quality jobs in the aviation industry.

Bong Chul Park, KMC’s president, expressed that this partnership marks a crucial moment for KMC, as it introduces their proven Boeing 777-300ER modification capabilities to Southeast Asia for the first time.

“We are proud to collaborate with Thai Airways on this leading cargo aircraft conversion project, showcasing not only our innovative forward cargo door design but also supporting the broader growth vision of the aviation industry in the region.”

Combining technical expertise with Thailand’s strategic location and expanding MRO infrastructure, Park is confident that this joint venture will set new standards in aircraft modification. This initiative also demonstrates KMC’s commitment to knowledge transfer and workforce development, supporting the local economy and reinforcing Thailand’s status as a new aviation hub.

The joint venture plans to carry out the conversions at Don Mueang’s aircraft maintenance centre and within the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), making Thailand home to the first MRO with the capability to service Boeing 777-300ER conversions in Southeast Asia. This cooperation will enhance Thailand’s aircraft maintenance industry capabilities and further the national strategy of establishing Thailand as an aviation hub in the region, reported KhaoSod.

KMC is renowned in the aircraft modification industry for pioneering the forward cargo modification technique for Boeing 777-300ER, which differs from the industry standard of rear cargo door design. This innovation improves weight efficiency, making the aircraft more suitable for long-haul cargo transport.