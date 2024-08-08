Thailand K-Mile Asia takes flight with widebody freighters

Photo courtesy of ch-aviation

Thailand’s K-Mile Asia marks its debut into widebody freighter operations with the acquisition of the first of two Boeing 767-300ER(BCF) aircraft expected this year.

The first of these sky giants, bearing the registration HS-KSA (msn 33421), was recently spotted in K-Mile’s striking livery in China’s Guangzhou province, hinting at big changes ahead for the Thai carrier.

In an industry shake-up, SF Airlines, a major player in Chinese cargo transport, has leased the aircraft to K-Mile and will also supply the second B767-300ER. According to ch-aviation fleets data, SF Airlines already operates 23 of these aircraft among its impressive fleet of 87, making it a powerhouse in the cargo world.

K-Mile, which has long been a trusted carrier for DHL Express, plans to have HS-KSA in revenue service by the end of October. Once in operation, HS-KSA will become Thailand’s sole active widebody freighter, a significant milestone for the nation’s aviation industry.

K-Mile’s Managing Director Pansith Sasunee confirmed this week that technical acceptance of the first B767 is currently underway, with the second aircraft expected to be handed over next month. However, due to commercial sensitivities, further details remain under wraps.

Until now, K-Mile has focused exclusively on narrowbody operations, boasting a fleet that includes one B737-400(BDSF), two B737-400(SF)s, and two B737-800(BCF)s. In a 2022 interview, Pansith made it clear that he only pursues new aircraft when there’s customer demand, and would only consider non-B737 types if necessary, emphasising the logistical challenges of approvals, certification, and crew training, reported ch-aviation.

In related news, Pattaya Airways has introduced its inaugural ATR 72-500 freighter, named Thanthima with the registration HS-PAW. Marking the beginning of a strategic expansion, this aircraft signals the start of a bold venture for Pattaya Airways, with plans to add a second ATR 72 to its arsenal by May. By year’s end, the airline aims to command a fleet of two ATR 72-500 freighters, with ambitions to bolster its strength to five by 2028.