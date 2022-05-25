Connect with us

Thailand Covid insurance for Thailand Pass

One of the most important requirements for visitors to Thailand now that the old rules have been lifted is the COVID-19 insurance plan for foreigners, which covers at least $10,000. In addition to meeting all the other requirements, the traveller must also have a valid visa and a Thailand Pass. This health insurance is an extra safety measure to ensure that the traveller will be able to pay for all costs if they get COVID-19 or die from it while in the kingdom.

Thai immigration authorities are notoriously rigorous when it comes to documentation, and they only accept insurance from a select few providers. If you’re going to travel to Thailand, several insurance companies in Thailand have teamed together to create COVID-19 insurance plans that will be approved by immigration, and these policies may be acquired quickly and conveniently online.

What are the most affordable options?

There is currently an FWD Covid Insurance policy for only ฿650 (19 USD), which will meet the entry requirements.

In order to qualify for the FWD Covid Insurance policy, you need to meet one of the following requirements

  • apply 14+ days prior to the policy effective date, or
  • provide negative PCR test result within 72 hours before the effective policy date

If you cannot meet these requirements, you may be interested in WorldTrips Covid Insurance, MSIG Covid Insurance, or LUMA Covid Insurance.

What is the recommended policy?

We recommend the LUMA Covid Insurance as they have instant approval, and you can apply for your Thailand Pass right after you get the document within 1 minute. In addition, the LUMA Covid Insurance will automatically cover travel to Singapore, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, and Vietnam.

What document do I upload for Thailand Pass?

If you purchase a policy from any of the featured policies below, you will receive a PDF document which will contain a single-page letter which will mention the following things

  • Full Name of the traveller
  • Coverage amount $10,000+
  • Coverage in USD / EUR
  • Clear mention of COVID-19 coverage
  • Mention of travel to Thailand or global travel coverage

You can export the single page as an image (or simply take a screenshot) and then use the image to apply for your Thailand Pass.

Thailand Covid Insurance Compare

You can refer to the Thailand Covid Insurance price comparison tool for Thailand Pass below, which compares over 8 insurance providers based on the traveller’s departure country, age, and policy duration.

Still need help?

If you need any assistance regarding Visas, Insurance, Thailand Pass, or have general questions, you can contact the 24/7 LINE Support team HERE.

The support team includes real human support, with response times within 30 minutes to ensure that your travel to Thailand is as stress-free as possible.

 

