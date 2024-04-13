Thailand suspends TM 6 immigration forms to boost tourism

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Government of Thailand has put a halt to the obligatory TM 6 immigration forms for foreigners arriving in the country via land or sea, effective from April 15 to October 15.

This resolution, approved by the Cabinet on April 9, is a response to a suggestion by Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, according to ministry spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul.

This pause in the requirement for the TM 6 form, which foreign visitors use to provide necessary details to authorities, is anticipated to reduce overcrowding at immigration checkpoints and thus promote tourism, stated Traisuree. The requirement for the form will not apply to international visitors who arrive by air.

The TM 6 form suspension will be implemented at eight immigration checkpoints for those entering by land: Aranyaprathet in Sa Kaeo, Mueang district in Mukdahan, Mueang district in Nong Khai, Chiang Saen in Chiang Rai, Padang Besar and Sadao in Songkhla, Sungai Kolok in Narathiwat, and Betong in Yala.

For those entering by sea, the checkpoints are at Pattaya, Sri Racha and Sichang in Chon Buri, Map Ta Phut in Rayong, Samui in Surat Thani, and Phuket, Krabi and Surat Thani immigration checkpoints.

“The ministry is assured that this measure will help alleviate congestion at immigration checkpoints and spur tourism and the economy. The government will also monitor various facets of the impact and will come up with proper measures later.”

Migrant workers

In a related event, over 10,000 Cambodian migrant workers have returned to their hometowns for the long Songkran holiday, as observed by Police Colonel Naphatpong Suphaporn, superintendent of Sa Kaeo provincial immigration office. He mentioned that immigration police officers were operating every counter at the Sa Kaeo checkpoint and managed to clear all queues within three hours.

In Nakhon Phanom in the northeast, numerous Lao migrant workers also returned home for the extended holiday. One Lao worker mentioned that her company was closed for a fortnight, so she decided to make numerous purchases in Thailand to take back to Laos.

However, due to the conflict in their home country, not many Myanmar workers wish to return home during Songkran, and many fear being conscripted, according to local reports.

The Ministry of Labour has rescinded re-entry fees for migrant workers from Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar from April 1 to May 15, reported Bangkok Post.

This measure aims to uplift the spirits of migrant workers who desire to reunite with their families and celebrate Songkran without bearing any additional financial burdens.