Malaysian tourists inquire Thai immigration arrival card exemption

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Inquiries from Malaysian tourists have flooded hotel operators, eager for the inside scoop on Thailand’s immigration policy regarding the exemption of arrival cards for travellers from Malaysia.

Songchai Mungprasitthichai, chairman of the Songkhla Tourism Promotion Association, revealed that Malaysians are particularly curious about potential extensions beyond the current expiry date of April 30.

Travellers from all corners of the globe entering Thailand via the Sadao checkpoint in Songkhla have been enjoying the luxury of bypassing the Immigration Bureau’s Tor Mor 6 card requirement, part of a government initiative to lure more tourists to the scenic south.

Hat Yai stands as the prime destination for Malaysians exploring southern Thailand, with hotels anticipating a surge in visitors gearing up to celebrate Songkran, the Thai New Year, next month.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin hinted earlier this month at plans to expand the policy to additional border crossings between Thailand and Malaysia, sparking further speculation, reported Bangkok Post.

However, ambiguity shrouds whether the current exemption at the Sadao checkpoint will persist beyond April 30, leaving tourists on the edge of their seats.

In related news, to ease the journey home for migrant workers from Laos, Cambodia, and Myanmar, Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn announced yesterday that they will be exempted from re-entry fees if they wish to return to their home countries to celebrate Songkran between April 1 and May 15.

The decision, greenlit by the policy committee on the management of alien workers, aims to facilitate the annual tradition of Songkran celebrations for these workers and their families.

In other news, anticipation builds as the Songkran festival in Chiang Mai, set to span 10 days, is projected to pull in millions of tourists, raking in an estimated 20 billion baht in revenue.

This year’s observance of the festival, scheduled from April 7 to 17, is particularly special as it not only seeks to uphold the local Lanna culture but also marks the city’s 728th anniversary, shared Deputy Governor of Chiang Mai, Weerapong Rithrod, and the city’s Mayor, Assanee Buranupakorn.