Top 7 Boarding Schools in Thailand

Boarding schools provide a broad education that extends well beyond the classroom. At these schools, teachers and staff work with children to develop qualities such as independence, empathy, a sense of community and social skills. So, if you’re looking for a boarding school in Thailand, we’re here to help. Below, we’ve listed the top 7 boarding schools in the country that offer great education as well as comfortable accommodation for its students.

7 Best Boarding Schools in Thailand

1. Regents International School Pattaya

Regents International School Pattaya is a day and boarding school that teach a English National Curriculum. Thus IGCSE, followed by the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma is taught to its secondary pupils. As part of the network of 66 Nord Anglia Schools around the world, they have just under 1000 students in Thailand. Of which, 70 are boarding students from year 5 and up. They provide a “safe, friendly and active boarding community” with a focus on continued learning. Furthermore, their boarding experience is exceptional as it provides a range of learning possibilities, in turn making the overall experience richer.

Address: 33/3 Moo 1 Pong, Banglamung Chonburi Pattaya, 20, 20150, Thailand.

2. Rugby School Thailand boarding school

Rugby School Thailand is an international day and boarding school. Their learning style is based upon the British private school model and thus has a UK curriculum. Moreover, it provides superb academic and co-cirrcualr opportunities and has one of the best international networks of alumni in the world.

The school features a 80-acre campus set in the countryside of Chonburi. In addition, it’s vast grounds boasts high quality amenities both inside and outside of the classroom. In terms of their boarding school, they cater to day, weekly and full-time boarders. By providing them with a cosy “home away from home”, they welcome children from year 3 and up. Finally, their accommodation is expansive and is equipped with top-quality facilities.

Address: 7, Khao Mai Kaeo, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150, Thailand.

3. British International School, Phuket

The British International School, Phuket (BISP) is an English co-educational day and boarding school. Established in 1996, the school is located in the centre of Phuket and has a 44-acre campus. Here, you’ll find exemplary boarding accommodation with world-class facilities; these allow students to thrive in sports, arts as well as other academics. Moreover, the school has around 900 day and boarding students on campus, representing over 60 different countries. The aim of their boarding services is to “foster a supportive and caring community”. Furthermore, they welcome kids from years 4 to 13 and their houses offer a high level of living, boasting convenient access to educational and sporting amenities. Lastly, their boarding experience is supplemented by supervised studies and weekend activities.

Address: 59 Moo 2, Thepkrasattri Road, T. Koh Kaew, A. Muang, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83000, Thailand.

4. UWC Thailand International School boarding school

UWCT is credited as being the first UWC campus to include social-emotional learning and mindfulness (SEL&M) into their curriculum. Their boarding school caters to years 9 and above and has a capacity of 84 students. In addition, their boarding choices are flexible and cater to each students needs. Thus, students can enrol full-time or board weekly from Monday to Friday. Trial boarding is also available, allowing students to get a feel for the boarding program before enrolling. This has a maximum of 2 weeks and once it’s done, families can choose what program suits their child best.

Address: 115/15, Thep Krasatti, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand.

5. Bromsgrove International School Thailand

BIST is a British curriculum day and boarding school for pupils aged 2 to 18. The school is associated with Bromsgrove School in the UK; therefore, they provide a suitable and personalised study curriculum based on the National Curriculum for England. This is coupled with the flexibility to adapt to global change. Their pupils eventually take the University of Cambridge IGCSE, AS, and A level exams, which allows them to apply to institutions all around the world.

For children aged 8 to 18, they provide a boarding program that is second to none; with options for the day, weekly or full boarding. Moreover, they make sure that every child who boards at BIST has the chance to develop to their full potential by providing additional assistance, encouragement, and personalised attention outside of school hours.

Address: 55/1 Suwinthawong, Khwaeng Saen Saep, Khet Min Buri, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10510, Thailand.

6. Harrow International School

Harrow International School Bangkok is the first Asian campus of Harrow School London. From preschool through to pre-university, they teach a British-based curriculum. Furthermore, they run the IGCSE and A Level exams.

Students ages 9 to 18 can choose from full, day or temporary boarding. The school has 3 boarding houses including West Acre, Bradbys and The Grove. Finally, they have a 35 acre campus with facilities including swimming pools, fields, tennis courts, table tennis tables and a lake.

Address: 45 Soi Kosumruamchai 14, Kosumruamchai Rd, Don Mueang Subdistrict, Don Mueang District, Bangkok 10210.

7. Ruamrudee International School boarding school

Ruamrudee International School welcome students from Pre-kindergarten to High School. Preschoolers are taught the Reggio Emilia method, while primary and secondary school pupils are taught the American Curriculum. Furthermore, students can take the IB Diploma Programme and Advanced Placement programs to help them prepare for college applications.

The school has a modest, on-campus boarding school known as Seelos Residence. Every week, students here receive math and science tutoring as well as regular academic help in the study hall. Living on campus helps students to devote more time to their studies, but it also allows them to participate in the diverse range of exciting extracurricular activities available at RIS. Moreover, in their spare time, Seelos students have access to RIS facilities as well as a variety of planned trips across Bangkok on weekends. While the team at Seelos encourages and celebrates academic achievement, they also value personal growth, cooperation, and social responsibility.

Address: 6 Ramkhamhaeng 184, Minburi, Bangkok 10510.

