ELC Summer School 2025 – Festival of the Arts

Get ready for a fun and exciting summer at ELC International School! With only three weeks left, now is the best time to book the last remaining spots for your child’s place in our ELC Summer School 2025. Children will enjoy hands-on activities, make new friends, and learn in a warm and supportive setting.

Summer Festival of the Arts

ELC’s 2025 Summer Festival of the Arts is a fun and creative programme for children aged 18 months to 11 years. It’s all about learning through play, art, and hands-on workshops. Children will explore new ideas, make things, and enjoy discovering the world around them.

The festival takes place at two locations: Purple Elephant 39 and The City School Thonglor. Both offer a safe and caring space where children can be themselves, grow in confidence, and have fun with new friends.

Families can choose full sessions or weekly enrolment, with healthy meals included for the toddler programme. It’s a great way to enjoy a summer full of learning, laughter, and creativity.

Programme highlights by age & location

Purple Elephant 39 (ages 18 months to 3 years)

At Purple Elephant 39, young children enjoy a safe and caring space where they can learn through play. The Summer Festival of the Arts features fun themes, including Elements of Light and Shadows and Structural Landscapes. Children take part in hands-on projects that help them explore, create, and grow.

Session 1: June 23 to July 11

Session 2: July 29 to August 15

The City School Thonglor (ages 3 to 11 years)

At The City School Thonglor, children aged 3 to 11 take part in exciting weekly activities that mix art, science, design, and storytelling. The sessions are filled with creative and practical projects such as:

Broadway shows

Robotics, drones and 3D design

Cooking and food projects

Art and painting activities

World geography fun

Author visits and story workshops

Health and mindfulness sessions

These hands-on activities help children think creatively, work with others, and build confidence in a fun and friendly setting.

Session 1: June 23 to July 4

Session 2: July 29 to August 8

How to join?

Spaces are limited and filling up quickly. Enrol now to give your child a summer full of creativity, confidence, and joyful learning.

Visit elc.ac.th/summer-school or contact activities@elc.ac.th to reserve your spot today. Don’t miss out! Make this summer one to remember.

About ELC International Schools

For 40 years, ELC International Schools has nurtured a joy of learning through personalised education that celebrates each child’s individuality. Small classes, hands-on projects, and a personal approach foster curiosity, creativity, and confidence while building critical thinking, collaboration, adaptability, and emotional intelligence.

In August 2024, ELC opened its sixth school, The Dove Centre, a pioneering facility supporting children with high support needs through adaptive tools, sensory-friendly spaces, and collaborative programmes.

ELC’s campuses are designed to inspire exploration. The broad international curriculum connects seamlessly with programmes worldwide, providing a strong foundation for lifelong success.

