If you want to see effective results from your exercise routine, HIIT is a great option. Bangkok has a plethora of HIIT classes on offer that promise to raise your heart rate and boost your post-class endorphins. Never heard of HIIT? Put simply, HIIT is high-intensity interval training; best known for raising heart rates, sweat levels and burning fat quickly. From boxing to climbing, bodyweight exercises to burpees, there are many varieties of the workout. We’ve listed our favourite gyms that offer HIIT courses, below.

Top HIIT Gyms in Bangkok

1. F45

An Australian fitness craze thats hit Bangkok, F45 offers numerous high-energy classes. Each session is 45 minutes and combines multiple training styles. This includes HIIT, cardio, circuit and functional training into one routine. Furthermore, each class includes a mix of interval, cardiovascular and strength training, all of which have shown to be efficient in burning fat and growing muscle. Take advantage of their free 7-day trial if you want to give it a try.

Address: 48 Sukhumvit 16 (10th Flr Parking Building of Foodland, Khlong Tan, Klongtoey, Bangkok 10110.

2. The Aspire Club

As it’s name suggests, Aspire strives to provide a workout environment that motivates and assists gym-goers in achieving greater outcomes. Moreover, you’ll find yourself in a motivating and positive environment and their classes are taught in small groups. They provide high-intensity training courses like “HIIT”, “BOX HIIT”, and “Tabata”. Similar to F45, they offer free HIIT classes for those interested.

Address: Jasmine Building, 3rd Floor, Sukhumvit Road, Soi 23, Asoke BTS, Sukhumvit MRT.

3. The LAB

With some of the best trainers in the city, this isn’t your typical drop-in gym. It’s HIIT sessions are super-efficient, and thus are the perfect workout for those with a busy schedule. Guests here have the option of working with a personal training or in a group class. We especially love their 30-minute “HIIT Blast” as it’s an ideal way to maximise your time and training in one go. The LAB’s dynamic movement circuits will have you jumping, lifting, pressing and pulling, guaranteeing that you never get the same exercise twice.

Address: RSU Tower, 2nd Floor, Soi Sukhumvit 31, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110.

4. BASE

If you’re seeking something more hard-core and intense, BASE is the place to go. Their cardio workouts, such as their signature HIIT classes “Base Burn” and “Speed and Endurance” will get your body moving. Made to fit all levels of fitness, they also include a free-body composition scan every month. This data-driven assessment provides a full breakdown of your body composition, body fat percentage and muscle mass. Trainers will then design a program specifically for you, incorporating HIIT and strength based workouts as well as a nutrition plan.

Address: Unit 208, Noble Remix 2, Sukhumvit Soi 36, Bangkok 10110.

5. NewMoves

This fitness centre emphasizes the “3 pillars of success,” which include training, diet and lifestyle. There is no standard weight equipment here that allows you to move more freely (according to the brand). Instead, you’ll find more abstract items like monkey bars, battle ropes and gymnast rings. Finally, HIIT courses are held every day of the week.

Address: Maneeya Center Building, Floor 3, Ploenchit Road, Lumpini, Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330.

