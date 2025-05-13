Chon Buri school scam: Parents allege fake certificates and fees

Concerns have arisen among parents and students at a well-known private school in Chon Buri regarding the issuance of fake graduation certificates and receipts.

Despite having made full payments, many were informed of outstanding balances, leading to over 50 victims filing complaints with Nong Prue Police Station on May 12. They plan to further escalate the matter to the Damrongdhama Centre in Bang Lamung district and other relevant officials.

A 44 year old parent, B, shared that her daughter, who initially enrolled in 2020 but paused due to health issues, resumed her studies in 2024. After just one term, the school claimed she had graduated, providing a full set of grades for her vocational diploma despite her not completing the course.

The school’s deputy director demanded a tuition fee of 40,000 baht (US$1,200), later refunding only 10,000 baht (US$300), leaving the remaining amount unpaid.

Another student, 19 year old C, reported paying for six terms, only to find records of payment for just three. The deputy director personally collected the fees, and it was discovered that the receipts were counterfeit, affecting her ability to use the qualifications for job applications.

Many other parents and students revealed similar experiences of paying tuition directly to the deputy director, only to receive fake documents when requesting for graduation certificates or transcripts.

Some victims, having completed Grade 9 over three years ago, remain unable to obtain their certificates, impacting their ability to pursue further studies or employment. Some were informed of outstanding balances despite full payment, requiring additional fees for genuine documents.

Recently, the group of parents met with the school director, who confirmed that complaints had been received since March and that legal action against the deputy director, who holds a doctoral degree, for document forgery is underway, reported KhaoSod.

However, the parents still feel the school lacks transparency in handling the situation and fear potential protection of the wrongdoer. They plan to seek further justice through the Damrongdhama Centre and relevant government agencies.