School rejects 'slum' label for Phuket Myanmar community (video)

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
School rejects 'slum' label for Phuket Myanmar community (video)
Screenshots from The Other Side of Phuket Ride with Gabi YouTube video

The director of a Catholic-operated school in Phuket has contested the description of a Myanmar community in the province as a “slum” by a foreign YouTuber.

A video on the YouTube channel Ride with Gabi, which claims to document a “Myanmar slum in Phuket,” has ignited debate, showing a significant Myanmar migrant community in the southern province.

The footage depicts Myanmar workers residing in a densely populated and impoverished area. These workers pay approximately 3,600 baht monthly for rent, inclusive of utilities.

There is a school led by a Myanmar national that provides free education, meals, and air-conditioned classrooms for the children of these workers.

Sister Lakana Sukhsuchit, director of the Good Shepherd Sisters Thailand’s centre in Phuket, responded to the video, stating that the area should not be classified as a “slum.” She attributed the label to its untidy appearance, typical of a fishing community.

“This area is not a slum as the YouTuber described. It is merely a community of fishermen residing by the sea, where fishing is their livelihood.”

The Good Shepherd Sisters have been assisting the community for over 10 years, offering educational and other forms of support. Many workers are employed in the fishery industry and rely on unstable incomes.

In the previous year, 395 students, aged five to 17, were registered at the school, according to Sister Lakana.

While the majority of students are Burmese, some hail from the Mon and Karen ethnic groups, with many originating from Dawei, a port city in Myanmar.

The school’s curriculum concentrates on teaching the Thai language, aiding migrant children in transitioning into Thai schools, while also offering Burmese and English, reported Bangkok Post.

Some media outlets have reported that the video has raised security concerns among Thai agencies, prompting local authorities to visit the community since April 2.

Sister Lakana emphasised that her charity strives to ensure migrant children will not become a problem for the province. Through education and instilling good values, these children can become valuable contributors to society.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
