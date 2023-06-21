Top 5 Korean Restaurants in Bangkok

Photo via Arirang Korean Restaurant

Korean food is a growing commodity in Bangkok. Whether it’s Bibimbap, kimchee or the popular Korean BBQ, people can’t get enough of Korean cuisine. This is why we’ve picked 5 of the best Korean restaurants in the city for you to enjoy. These joints serve the finest Korean delicacies made using authentic flavours and recipes.

The 5 Best Korean Restaurants in Bangkok

Bornga Thailand

Popular among locals and tourists alike, Bornga is the highest on our list due to its authentic Korean taste. Here, mouth-watering aromas of grilled meats fill the air. As a Korean barbecue restaurant, they serve a wide selection of meat cuts. These range from the tender ox tongue, beef bulgogi to spicy pork belly, but mixed salads and staples like Kimchi Stew, Japchae (glass noodles with stir-fried pork and vegetables), and Bibimbap (mixed rice with meat and veggies) are available as well. But best of all, each meal is affordable making them even more enticing.

Bangkok Bangjom

Located in Sukhumvit, Bangkok Bangjom is a modest but cosy Korean restaurant. Whilst their menu is relatively small, their cuisine packs a punch. In fact, they serve the best Jjajangmyeon (a noodle dish topped with black bean sauce) in town. However, aside from this, their Jjampong or spicy noodle soup is just as delicious as well as their Tang Su Yuk, sweet & sour pork.

Address: 10110 Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, Bangkok, Soi Sukhumvit 63.

Opening hours: Closed on Mondays Tuesday to Friday, 11:30 – 15:30, 17:00 – 20:30. Saturday to Sunday, 11:30 – 20:30.



Kiani Korean Restaurants

Known for both its unique interior and tasty food is the Korean restaurant, Kiani. Situated in Thonglor, the venue features bright green walls covered in forest paintings. Moreover, they serve home-style Korean cuisine with popular items being Kimchi Soup, Kimbab (seaweed rice roll with fillings), and Korean BBQ Pork. Portions here are generous and the prices are also reasonable. Overall, their traditional dishes are a must-try and the staff here are attentive – an added bonus!

BanJoo Korean BBQ

Founded by Injin “Lauren” Kim, Banjoo is a stylish BBQ eatery located just a short distance away from Benchasiri Park. Its menu features a fusion of Korean and Western ingredients with a variation of beef cuts such as rib-eye and wagyu. Aside from this, diners can choose from other meats such as intercostal muscle, pork belly, tiger prawn and fermented octopus. We especially love their unique Bulgogi Carbonara (Korean Beef Bulgogi served with white-cream spaghetti).

Arirang Korean Restaurants

Arirang is one of the most popular restaurants in Korea Town Bangkok. Diners here can select from their a la carte menu or opt for their Korean barbecue. Their menu features Korean staples such as Tteokbokki (stir-fried rice cakes), Kimchijeon (Kimchi Pancake), and Kimchi Bokkeumbab (Kimchi Fried Rice). These are all served on hot plates so you don’t have to worry about your food arriving cold. Additionally, the dining room is well-ventilated and has a homey feel.

With the sumptuous fare at each of these Korean restaurants, you won’t have to travel to Korea to sample its cuisine. If you want to explore other Asian tastes in Bangkok read our articles on the best Chinese restaurants and Indian restaurants in the city.