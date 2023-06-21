Heavy rain forecast for 30 provinces including Bangkok, fisherman cautioned amid rough seas

Picture courtesy of Daniel Lerman, Unsplash

Today’s weather forecast warns of persistent heavy rainfall in 30 provinces, covering 40% of the area, including Bangkok. Moreover, the southern region will experience rough seas, prompting caution for fishermen. Today, the Thai Meteorological Department issued a 24-hour weather forecast.

According to the forecast, a moderate southwest monsoon is currently covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, while a low-pressure trough continues to affect northern Vietnam. These conditions are resulting in heavy rainfall in some areas, particularly in the upper Northeast region.

In the upper Andaman Sea, waves are 1-2 metres high, with over 2-metre waves in thunderstorm areas. In the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, waves are approximately 1 metre high, increasing to 1-2 metres in thunderstorm-affected areas. Fishermen in these areas are advised to exercise caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm-prone locations, Khaosod reported.

Thailand’s weather forecast for today predicts a 40% chance of thunderstorms across the North, particularly in the provinces of Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun. Minimum temperatures range from 24-26°C, and maximum temperatures range from 34-36°C, with southwest winds blowing at 10-20 km/h.

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are also expected in the Northeast, affecting provinces such as Nong Bua Lam Phu, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, and Nakhon Phanom. Here, minimum temperatures range from 24-26°C, and maximum temperatures range from 34-36°C, with southwest winds blowing at 10-20 km/h.

In the Central region, including the provinces of Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Ratchaburi, and Nakhon Pathom, there is a 30% chance of thunderstorms. Minimum temperatures range from 24-27°C, and maximum temperatures range from 35-36°C, with southwest winds blowing at 10-20 km/h.

In the East, a 40% chance of thunderstorms is expected, mostly affecting provinces such as Nakhon Nayok, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Minimum temperatures here range from 25-28°C, with maximum temperatures ranging from 33-36°C. Southwest winds are blowing at 15-30 km/h, and waves are approximately 1 metre high in the sea, increasing to 1-2 metres during thunderstorms.

In southern Thailand, the eastern coast has a 30% chance of thunderstorms affecting the provinces of Chumphon, Surat Thani, and Nakhon Si Thammarat. Minimum temperatures range from 24-26°C, and maximum temperatures range from 34-35°C. Southwest winds are blowing at 15-30 km/h, and waves are approximately 1 metre high in the sea, increasing to 1-2 metres in thunderstorm areas. The western coast has a similar chance of thunderstorms, primarily affecting the provinces of Ranong and Phang Nga.

In Bangkok and its surrounding areas, there is a 40% chance of thunderstorms. Minimum temperatures range from 27-28°C, and maximum temperatures range from 34-36°C, with southwest winds blowing at 10-25 km/h.