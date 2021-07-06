Food
Top 5 Vegan and Vegetarian Restaurants in Bangkok
Even a few years ago, a list of the best vegetarian and vegan restaurants in Bangkok would have somewhat lacked. Now, more and more plant-based establishments are appearing in the city, with the vegan movement growing each year. And with good reason – studies have shown that a meat-free diet can be beneficial to both your health and the environment. However, even if you’re just dabbling in vegetarian cuisine, these restaurants offer a galaxy of flavours to enjoy. From raw food cafes to plant-based eateries, here are our top 5 vegan and vegetarian restaurants in the city.
The 5 Best Vegan and Vegetarian Restaurants in Bangkok
1. Vistro
Vistro has become Bangkok’s go-to for gourmet plant-based meals. In fact, as of 2020, they were listed as Thailand’s best plant-based restaurant at the Root The Future Awards. Not only does this attest to their popularity, but consolidates them as number 1 on our list.
Their cuisine is chef-driven with a range of comfort and hearty options to choose from. These include their Baja Tacos with tofu “fish” (290 Baht) and “chicken” Habibi Wrap (290 Baht) served with crispy veggies. They make all meals using fresh ingredients that are low-calorie, high-nutrient and free of chemical additives. Thus, their meals are both wholesome and flavourful, changing the perception of vegan food as a result.
In terms of sweet treats, we recommend their gooey, fudgy brownie made with Valrhona cocoa (90 Baht). Or instead, sample the Sticky Date Muffins topped with caramel sauce (110 Baht). Their homemade Kombucha (150-160 Baht) and Wellness Lattes (120 Baht) are worth a try as well. Overall, for sumptuous plant-based cuisine that tastes like the real deal, Vistro is the place for you.
Opening hours: Sunday to Thursday, 10:00 – 21:00. Friday and Saturday, 10:00 – 21:30.
Pricing: Food starts from 210 – 420 Baht, while drinks range from 90 – 280 Baht.
Address: 46/1 Sukhumvit 24 Klongton Klongtoey Bangkok 10110.
2. Barefood Bangkok Vegan Restaurants
When it comes to vegan fare, Barefood Bangkok does it all. They serve delicious, plant-based food with a menu full of substantial salads, burgers, rice meals and pasta. The Barefood Cheeseburger (320 Baht) is a standout here, which features a succulent patty made with tempeh, zucchini, beetroot, radish and more. For mushroom lovers, go for their whole-grain Cavatelli pasta, made in-house and topped with mushroom porcini sauce (290 Baht). All of their produce is unprocessed and comes from small and organic farms. This is to ensure the healthiest meals that are nutrient-rich and high in fibre.
Best of all is Barefood’s selection of vegan cheeses. Made from cashew from the South of Thailand, each has been carefully curated and comes in 6 flavours: truffle, chilli, classic, smoked oak wood, mixed herbs and smoked jack. Diners can test these in the Nut Cheese Platter (480 Baht), a 150 gram serving of vegan cheeses, fruits and toasted bread.
Opening hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 11:30 – 20:00.
Pricing: Food ranges from 150 – 320 Baht.
Address: 26 Soi Sukhumvit 61, Khlongton-Nua, Wattana, Bangkok 10110.
3. Broccoli Revolution
Located in Sukhumvit, Broccoli Revolution is a plant-based restaurant. They focus on sustainable practices and thus only use produce from local farmers. In addition, all their ingredients are organic, ensuring only the best quality.
Set in a casual and homey venue, the eatery strives to provide customers with healthier food options. Their menu is vast and diverse featuring worldly dishes from Italy, South America, Myanmar and of course, Thailand. Furthermore, their vegan dishes come with a modern flair, such as their Quinoa-Broccoli Burger (260 Baht), made with stir-fried brown rice and chia seed noodles with tofu. This dish stands out due to its innovative vegan take on the Thai classic but with a nutritious twist. Finally, to end your meal, they also have a range of creamy desserts to choose from.
Aside from the fare, Broccoli Revolution places just as much emphasis on their cold-pressed juices. They make these using organic fruits and vegetables that each provide a multitude of benefits. For example, their refreshing Tumeric Ginger Lime (120 Baht) is ideal for detoxing. Additionally, their Cold-Pressed Immune Booster (180 Baht) with a mix of kale, pineapple and lime does what it says on the tin!
In summary, their large selection of cuisine caters to all healthy lifestyles. Therefore, whatever you pick at Broccoli Revolution, you’ll enjoy a guilt-free and balanced meal.
Opening hours: Daily, 10:00 – 21:00.
Pricing: Food starts from 110 – 290 Baht. Drinks are 100 – 180 Baht.
Address: 899 Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110.
4. Rasayana Raw Food
Rasayana Raw Food cafe, as the name suggests, specialise in raw foods. In this form, “plant foods are the richest source of vitamins, minerals, and enzymes that cleanse and strengthen bodies from the inside out”; and that’s exactly why Rasayana do it. As they aim to serve food that can fuel and energise bodies, all of their ingredients are pesticide-free and unpasteurized. In addition, they cater to various diets from vegans, vegetarians gluten-free to keto, making them even more enticing.
Start with the Mock Salmon Sushi, made with almond, carrot, lime juice, and shoyu rolled in nori sheets (195 Baht). Next, opt for the signature Nut Loaf (220 Baht) an aromatic blend of almonds, vegetables and Italian herbs and spices. While the savouries are enjoyable enough, the lush after-meal treats are a must-try. We especially love their Banoffee Pie (180 Baht) that substitutes dairy for cashew cream and uses a mix of walnuts, dates and Thai bananas. Another popular choice is the Tiramisu (180 Baht), a sweet and plant-based version of the long-time classic.
Finally, for drinks choose from their cold-pressed juices, smoothies or wheatgrass cocktails. They make their juices (120 -130 Baht) using a low-heat machine that slowly extracts juice without over oxygenating; this process has many advantages such as reducing stress, revitalising and boosting relaxation. Lastly, they grow their own wheatgrass for top quality and freshness.
Opening hours: Daily, 9:00 – 20:00.
Pricing: Food starts from 150 – 220 Baht, while drinks cost 80 – 190 Baht.
Address: 57 Soi Prommitr, Sukhumvit Soi 39 10110, Wattana, 10110.
5. Veganerie Vegan Restaurants
5th on our list is Veganerie, another strong contender. They are one of Bangkok’s leading vegan restaurants, with 5 locations in the city. Here, all meals are 100% natural with 0% cholesterol and trans-fat. In addition, they are dairy and egg-free and avoid all preservatives.
Their menu features breakfast delights like their English Breakfast (350 Baht) to The Morning Toast (85 Baht) served with a choice of topping. On the other hand, their more savoury choices like Massaman Curry Rice Bowl (220 Baht) and Thai Style Beyond Burger (360 Baht) are just as impressive. Don’t forget to also try their vegan sweet treats; the gluten-free Chocolate Fudge Cake (135 Baht) is one of our favourites. Some even argue that they serve the best vegan cakes in the city.
Taking all this into consideration, Veganerie’s tasty, nourishing and plant-based meals prove “there’s more to being a vegan than just plain vegetables”.
Opening hours: Daily, 11:00 – 22:00.
Pricing: Eat food from 155 – 390 Baht.
Address: 5 branches in Phrom Phong, Silom Complex, Siam Paragon, Mercury Ville and Emquartier.
With these vegetarian and vegan restaurants in mind, it’s clear that you don’t have to compromise on flavour when it comes to healthy food. If you want to learn more about other cuisines in Bangkok, check out our articles on the top 5 healthy restaurants and the top 5 Chinese restaurants in Bangkok.
