Best of
Top 5 Steakhouses in Bangkok
Ah, red meat. Whether slathered in a variety of sauces and spices or rubbed with just salt and pepper, nothing beats a juicy steak grilled to perfection. There is, of course, a very fine line between a properly cooked steak and a leathery, overdone steak. Therefore, choosing the best steakhouse that can cook it right is crucial. Fortunately, Bangkok is full of excellent steakhouses offering some of the best steaks you will ever eat – big, juicy, and tasty!
With so many choices, picking the best steakhouse can be difficult. After all, steaks can get pretty expensive, so it has to be worth it. So, to help you decide where to go for some delicious meat, we have rounded up Bangkok’s very best steakhouses for you.
5 of the Best Steakhouses in Bangkok
Whether you prefer rare or well-done tenderloin or ribeye, prepare yourself to taste some of the most delicious steaks in Bangkok.
1. El Gaucho Argentinian Steakhouse
As you might have guessed from the name, El Guacho Argentinian Steakhouse offers traditional Argentinian specialities with a modern ambience. They import high-quality beef from both Australia and the USA, such as Pure Blood Australian Wagyu, natural Prime Black Angus US grain-fed, and Australian Black Angus grass-fed. Furthermore, a wide variety of cuts are available here, including prime fillet, ribeye, and New York striploin. Additionally, you can also choose lamb shank and lamb chops. They serve their menu in a very classic manner, with some incredible sauces to compliment each dish. If you opt for beef, make sure to try their famous prime wagyu fillet mignon.
Opening hours: Open daily from 11:00 – 23:00.
Address: 8, 4-7 Soi Sukhumvit 19, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110.
2. Madison
Madison offers everything you could want in a steakhouse: pleasant atmosphere, top-notch service, and a great selection of meats and wines. Situated in the stunning courtyard of Anantara Siam Bangkok, the restaurant has a subtle but luxurious and tasteful decor designed by Tony Chi. A meat-lovers paradise, the restaurant boasts an extensive selection of the finest cuts of meat from Japan and Australia. Steakhouse standards, such as grain-fed wagyu tomahawk, Black Angus prime Australian beef, and grilled lamb chops, rule the menu here. Those who prefer their meat to be more tender but packed with intense flavour won’t miss out here because the restaurant has dry-aged beef options as well. You can personalize your steak order with additions such as truffles, scallops, and foie gras. Fish options are also available, including the signature poached cod made from ultra-fresh fish.
Opening hours: Open daily from 11:30 – 14:30 and 17:00 – 22:30.
Address: Anantara Siam Bangkok, 155 Rajdamri Road, Bangkok 10330.
3. New York Steakhouse
Nestled in the JW Marriot Hotel, the New York Steakhouse is arguably a timeless classic in Bangkok. Since its opening in 1997, the steakhouse has consistently delivered an excellent choice of juicy steaks, fresh seafood, and an impressive wine list. The restaurant’s star attraction is its wide selection of imported meats from countries like Japan, Australia, and the United States. All of their Japanese cuts have a marbling score of 9 and 10, which are not only the rarest but also the most prized. With spacious tables, large leather armchairs, dimly lit space, and black and white photos of New York City, this steakhouse will make you feel like you are transported to the Big Apple. When you’re done with your steak, make sure to try the dessert. The famed chocolate lava is a must-try here.
Opening hours: Open daily from 18:00 – 23:00.
Address: JW Marriott Hotel, 4 Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110.
4. Artur Restaurant
Artur Restaurant is owned and run by restaurant mogul Artur Kluczewski, who previously ran some very successful hotel restaurants. The restaurant boasts a classic and sophisticated setting with a touch of Art Deco. Offering tableside carving, high-end beef, and hearty sides with a personal touch and French flair, it is a true steak haven for meat enthusiasts. The menu features a wide selection of steaks, seafood, and classic martinis. One of the most popular dishes is the Côte de Boeuf (prime rib), which is best enjoyed medium-rare – soft and pinkish on the inside, but well burnt and slightly crispy on the outside. The American prime Angus beef and the Tajima Kobe beef are also some highlights of the menu. However, if you prefer pork over beef, the pan-fried cut of organic pork chop is a must.
Opening hours: Open daily from 17:00 – 22:00.
Address: Bliston Suwan Park View, 9 Soi Ton Son, Ploen Chit Road, Bangkok 10330.
5. Cocotte Farm Roast & Winery
The last steakhouse on our list is Cocotte Farm Roast and Winery, which offers a delightful mix of a rural chic atmosphere and organic farm products. This contemporary rotisserie has a farm-to-table concept that focuses on the use of sustainable and organic ingredients. The menu features the melt-in-your-mouth, slow-cooked wagyu chunk ribs, as well as an Australian wagyu tomahawk. Besides the beef, you should also try the roast chicken, which they marinate with the chef’s delicious recipe and serve with a sauce of your choice.
Opening hours: 11:00 – 21:00.
Address: Soi Sukhumvit 39, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110.
So, which steakhouse are you most excited to try? No matter which restaurant you choose, get ready to have some of the most fantastic dining experiences in Bangkok!
If you need more inspiration on where to eat in Bangkok, make sure to check out our article on the Top 5 Japanese restaurants in Bangkok.
Advertise On The Thaiger
Contact us to discuss advertising and custom solutions.
Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Top 5 Steakhouses in Bangkok
Top 5 Pubs in Bangkok
Wednesday Covid Update: Daily death count hits record high; provincial totals
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
US is “unable” to provide Covid-19 vaccines to Americans who live overseas
Sandbox could be revised, cancelled if Covid-19 outbreaks occur
US Warns its citizens against traveling to Thailand
Embassy of France in Thailand starts vaccine campaign for French nationals ages 55+
Driver killed after truck crashes from bridge, explodes in Hat Yai
Bangkok public hospitals run low on beds for Covid-19 patients in critical condition
Lao woman rejected while trying to register for Covid-19 vaccine
First person charged under Hong Kong security law goes to trial – without a jury
Medical researchers look into combining vaccines to beat Delta variant
Wednesday Covid Update: 3,174 new cases and 51 deaths
Restrictions eased in yellow zones
It’s happening: Phuket sandbox approved by Cabinet
US Warns its citizens against traveling to Thailand
Thai Airways rehabilitation plan accepted by Bankruptcy Court
Tar balls spreading along Phuket’s west coast beaches
Health Department warns: Avoid Covid-19, don’t have sex
PM Prayut announces Thailand will fully reopen within 120 days
TAT asked to make changes to Phuket sandbox before submitting for final approval
Bangkok restrictions lifted on 8 categories, including swimming
List: China has over 50% of all foreign-owned condos in Thailand
“We’ll do better on vaccines, there’s loads more on the way” – Anutin
CCSA: 120 day reopening will proceed with conditions
PM Prayut asks everyone to work together towards reopening
Top 6 Online Forums in Thailand
Reopening guidelines for Phuket and Samui
Sandbox latest, CCSA says all regions reopening must reach 70% local vaccination
Colour-coded zoning revised, restrictions to ease nationwide
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago
US Warns its citizens against traveling to Thailand
- Environment3 days ago
Tar balls spreading along Phuket’s west coast beaches
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok restrictions lifted on 8 categories, including swimming
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
PM Prayut asks everyone to work together towards reopening
- Koh Samui3 days ago
Reopening guidelines for Phuket and Samui
- Phuket3 days ago
Refinements to the Sandbox as the countdown continues to Thailand’s reopening
- Politics4 days ago
Amendment to reform Constitution rejected by Parliament
- Hua Hin2 days ago
Wild elephant breaks into home and raids kitchen in Hua Hin – VIDEO