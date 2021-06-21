Leisure
Top 5 Rooftop Bars in Bangkok
The best way to get away from the bustling streets of Bangkok is to head high up to the city’s rooftop bars. Thanks to its combination of skyscrapers and warm climate all year round, Bangkok is the perfect rooftop city. Whether daytime or night, soaking up the city’s stunning skyline while sipping on a cocktail in the refreshing breeze is one of the best things to do in the city.
So if you’re looking for the best rooftop bars in Bangkok, look no further! We’ve compiled the very best places to drink above the city, below.
5 Best Rooftop Bars in Bangkok
1. Speakeasy Rooftop Bar, Muse Hotel
Nestled on the 24th and 25th floor of Hotel Muse, Speakeasy Rooftop Bar may not be overly high. However, it does offer panoramic views of the gigantic skyscrapers around it. True to its name, this award-winning rooftop bar has a bit of a ‘speakeasy vibe.’ It has an opulent and sophisticated ambience, with stunning American 1920’s-prohibition-era-inspired decor. Besides the fantastic views and unique vibe, the classic vintage cocktails are also incredible. They have an extensive selection of fine wines and gin. In addition, you can choose gin, tonic, and add-ons to make your own gin-tonic configuration. Compared to most other rooftop bars in Bangkok, the drinks are really cheap.
Opening hours: Open daily from 5:30 pm to 1:00 am.
Address: Hotel Muse Bangkok, 55/555 Langsuan Road Lumpini Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330.
2. Octave Rooftop Bar, Marriott Hotel
Set over 3 floors at the top of Marriott Hotel, one of the main selling points of Octave Rooftop Bar is its incredible 360-degree views of Bangkok. You can both relax and enjoy the sunset here or experience the city’s lively nightlife to its fullest. With 3 floors to choose from, you can pick the one that best suits your mood. The lounge on the 1st level has a chic and relaxing atmosphere. On the other hand, the 2nd is perfect for dinner and chatting with your friends, while on the 3rd level, you can enjoy the DJ chill-out tunes and party.
Opening hours: Open daily from 5:00 pm to 2:00 am.
Address: Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit, 2 Ban Kluai Nuea Alley, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110.
3. Sky Bar, Lebua State Tower
Lebua State Tower, with its beautiful golden dome, is home to Bangkok’s most famous rooftop bar. Sitting on the 64th and 65th floor, Sky Bar by Lebua is a fabulous place with breathtaking city and river views. Its popularity is due in part to its feature in the film Hangover II, which is why it’s on many tourists’ to-do lists. If you can withstand the crowds, this rooftop bar is possibly the best place to watch the sun setting over the Chao Phraya River. In addition to the magnificent views, the cocktails here are well-made and creative.
Opening hours: Open daily from 6:00 pm to 1:00 am.
Address: Lebua at State Tower, 1055 Si Lom, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500.
4. Vertigo and Moon Bar, Banyan Tree Bangkok
Another famous rooftop bar in Bangkok is the Vertigo and Moon Bar. It is actually a double setting; the restaurant is called Vertigo, while the bar is called Moon Bar. Situated 61 floors above the bustling streets of Bangkok, it is one of the few rooftop bars in Bangkok where nothing else is above you. Therefore, you can get a breathtaking bird-eye-view of Bangkok spreading as far as your eyes can see. On a clear night, you can see the setting sun light up the river as well. It is very similar to Sky Bar at Lebua, however, it is much more relaxed and quieter. You can actually sit and enjoy the views here, instead of competing for a place to stand. In addition, the bar offers a wide selection of beverages. You will be spoilt for choice since they have everything – from expensive champagnes, fine wine, and exotic cocktails to beer and non-alcoholic drinks.
Opening hours: Open daily from 5:00 pm to 1:00 am.
Address: Banyan Tree Bangkok, S Sathon Rd, Khwaeng Thung Maha Mek, Sathon, Bangkok 10120.
5. Three Sixty Rooftop Bar, Millennium Hilton
Although Three Sixty Rooftop Bar is not as tall as most other rooftop bars in this list, it does justice to its name with its unmatched 360-degree views. As a result, it is a popular spot to hang out for Bangkok’s jet-set and cultivated travellers. The combination of gentle jazz, sensational city views, and romantic mood makes Three Sixty Rooftop Bar the perfect place for a date. On certain days, you might be able to surprise your loved one with a luxury rooftop picnic, complete with a hamper full of treats and champagne.
Opening hours: Open daily from 5:00 pm to 1:00 am.
Address: Millennium Hilton, 123 Charoen Nakhon Rd, Khlong Ton Sai, Bangkok 10600.
So, that’s our top picks of the best rooftop bars in Bangkok. Have you found the one you want to visit? Is your favourite rooftop bar listed here?
No matter which rooftop bar you decide to visit, make sure to pay attention to what to wear. Some rooftop bars are more relaxed than others, but it is still a good idea to at least wear a smart casual outfit. Also, keep in mind that opening times may vary due to Covid-19, so it’s best to give them a call beforehand to avoid any bad surprises.
Advertise On The Thaiger
Contact us to discuss advertising and custom solutions.
Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Top 5 Rooftop Bars in Bangkok
Top 5 Shabu-Shabu Restaurants in Bangkok
Indonesia approaches 2 million Covid cases
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Monday Covid Update: 3,175 new cases; infections rise in the Deep South
Oil slick and ‘tar balls’ wash up on Phuket’s beaches – what caused it?
Top 5 Ice Cream Shops in Bangkok
Top 5 Japanese Restaurants in Bangkok
Bangkok police are “ready” for Thursday’s protests
Parachutist dies after being smashed into cliff face, falling into forest
Covid cluster spreads from Yala to other southern provinces
Proposed start date now July 15 for “Samui Plus” reopening
Ministry of Interior backtracks on decision to prioritise ThaiBev for vaccine allocation
Hotel association survey shows average occupancy at around 6%
Another doctor urges caution over hasty reopening plans
Wild elephant breaks into home and raids kitchen in Hua Hin – VIDEO
Thai Airways rehabilitation plan accepted by Bankruptcy Court
Location-tracking wristbands and punishments for escapees: Phuket gets ready to welcome vaccinated tourists
Health Department warns: Avoid Covid-19, don’t have sex
Tar balls spreading along Phuket’s west coast beaches
TAT asked to make changes to Phuket sandbox before submitting for final approval
PM Prayut announces Thailand will fully reopen within 120 days
Australian man arrested for alleged child sex abuse in Thai border town
Pattaya tourism operators not getting their hopes up over foreign arrivals
PM Prayut asks everyone to work together towards reopening
UPDATE: Police officers, prosecutors may be investigated over acquittal of Red Bull heir
Indonesian fisherman rescued after 9 days adrift at sea
List: China has over 50% of all foreign-owned condos in Thailand
CCSA: 120 day reopening will proceed with conditions
“We’ll do better on vaccines, there’s loads more on the way” – Anutin
142 new Covid infections in Chon Buri, clusters in market workers and close contacts
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Environment22 hours ago
Tar balls spreading along Phuket’s west coast beaches
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)18 hours ago
PM Prayut asks everyone to work together towards reopening
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
CCSA: 120 day reopening will proceed with conditions
- Expats3 days ago
List: China has over 50% of all foreign-owned condos in Thailand
- Bangkok21 hours ago
Bangkok restrictions lifted on 8 categories, including swimming
- Thailand2 days ago
Sandbox latest, CCSA says all regions reopening must reach 70% local vaccination
- Chon Buri3 days ago
142 new Covid infections in Chon Buri, clusters in market workers and close contacts
- Koh Samui1 day ago
Reopening guidelines for Phuket and Samui