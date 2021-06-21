The best way to get away from the bustling streets of Bangkok is to head high up to the city’s rooftop bars. Thanks to its combination of skyscrapers and warm climate all year round, Bangkok is the perfect rooftop city. Whether daytime or night, soaking up the city’s stunning skyline while sipping on a cocktail in the refreshing breeze is one of the best things to do in the city.

So if you’re looking for the best rooftop bars in Bangkok, look no further! We’ve compiled the very best places to drink above the city, below.

5 Best Rooftop Bars in Bangkok

1. Speakeasy Rooftop Bar, Muse Hotel

Nestled on the 24th and 25th floor of Hotel Muse, Speakeasy Rooftop Bar may not be overly high. However, it does offer panoramic views of the gigantic skyscrapers around it. True to its name, this award-winning rooftop bar has a bit of a ‘speakeasy vibe.’ It has an opulent and sophisticated ambience, with stunning American 1920’s-prohibition-era-inspired decor. Besides the fantastic views and unique vibe, the classic vintage cocktails are also incredible. They have an extensive selection of fine wines and gin. In addition, you can choose gin, tonic, and add-ons to make your own gin-tonic configuration. Compared to most other rooftop bars in Bangkok, the drinks are really cheap.

Opening hours: Open daily from 5:30 pm to 1:00 am.

Address: Hotel Muse Bangkok, 55/555 Langsuan Road Lumpini Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330.

2. Octave Rooftop Bar, Marriott Hotel

Set over 3 floors at the top of Marriott Hotel, one of the main selling points of Octave Rooftop Bar is its incredible 360-degree views of Bangkok. You can both relax and enjoy the sunset here or experience the city’s lively nightlife to its fullest. With 3 floors to choose from, you can pick the one that best suits your mood. The lounge on the 1st level has a chic and relaxing atmosphere. On the other hand, the 2nd is perfect for dinner and chatting with your friends, while on the 3rd level, you can enjoy the DJ chill-out tunes and party.

Opening hours: Open daily from 5:00 pm to 2:00 am.

Address: Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit, 2 Ban Kluai Nuea Alley, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110.

3. Sky Bar, Lebua State Tower

Lebua State Tower, with its beautiful golden dome, is home to Bangkok’s most famous rooftop bar. Sitting on the 64th and 65th floor, Sky Bar by Lebua is a fabulous place with breathtaking city and river views. Its popularity is due in part to its feature in the film Hangover II, which is why it’s on many tourists’ to-do lists. If you can withstand the crowds, this rooftop bar is possibly the best place to watch the sun setting over the Chao Phraya River. In addition to the magnificent views, the cocktails here are well-made and creative.

Opening hours: Open daily from 6:00 pm to 1:00 am.

Address: Lebua at State Tower, 1055 Si Lom, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500.

4. Vertigo and Moon Bar, Banyan Tree Bangkok

Another famous rooftop bar in Bangkok is the Vertigo and Moon Bar. It is actually a double setting; the restaurant is called Vertigo, while the bar is called Moon Bar. Situated 61 floors above the bustling streets of Bangkok, it is one of the few rooftop bars in Bangkok where nothing else is above you. Therefore, you can get a breathtaking bird-eye-view of Bangkok spreading as far as your eyes can see. On a clear night, you can see the setting sun light up the river as well. It is very similar to Sky Bar at Lebua, however, it is much more relaxed and quieter. You can actually sit and enjoy the views here, instead of competing for a place to stand. In addition, the bar offers a wide selection of beverages. You will be spoilt for choice since they have everything – from expensive champagnes, fine wine, and exotic cocktails to beer and non-alcoholic drinks.

Opening hours: Open daily from 5:00 pm to 1:00 am.

Address: Banyan Tree Bangkok, S Sathon Rd, Khwaeng Thung Maha Mek, Sathon, Bangkok 10120.

5. Three Sixty Rooftop Bar, Millennium Hilton

Although Three Sixty Rooftop Bar is not as tall as most other rooftop bars in this list, it does justice to its name with its unmatched 360-degree views. As a result, it is a popular spot to hang out for Bangkok’s jet-set and cultivated travellers. The combination of gentle jazz, sensational city views, and romantic mood makes Three Sixty Rooftop Bar the perfect place for a date. On certain days, you might be able to surprise your loved one with a luxury rooftop picnic, complete with a hamper full of treats and champagne.

Opening hours: Open daily from 5:00 pm to 1:00 am.

Address: Millennium Hilton, 123 Charoen Nakhon Rd, Khlong Ton Sai, Bangkok 10600.

So, that’s our top picks of the best rooftop bars in Bangkok. Have you found the one you want to visit? Is your favourite rooftop bar listed here?

No matter which rooftop bar you decide to visit, make sure to pay attention to what to wear. Some rooftop bars are more relaxed than others, but it is still a good idea to at least wear a smart casual outfit. Also, keep in mind that opening times may vary due to Covid-19, so it’s best to give them a call beforehand to avoid any bad surprises.

