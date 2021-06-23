Best of
Top 5 Pubs in Bangkok
Bangkok is home to a myriad of bars and nightclubs. However, sometimes, you just want to wind down and have a drink without having to dress up to impress anyone. Luckily, the city is dotted with dozens of excellent pubs offering happy hour deals, draft beers, and chilled-out vibes!
Whether you are looking for a place to relax and catch up with your mates, want to experience an authentic Irish pub, or need a convivial spot to catch the game, here are some of the best pubs in Bangkok.
Best Pubs in Bangkok
1. The Old English Pub
Located in the trendy Thong Lor, The Old English Pub is a popular spot for anyone looking for a more authentic pub experience. This British-style sports and music bar is well-known for its friendly atmosphere, relaxing vibes, and welcoming staff. They have an extensive selection of local, import, and craft beers, both in bottles and on draught. In addition, the menu features traditional pub fare and snacks, such as pies, pizza, nachos, and quesadillas. One of the stars on their menu is their Steak and Guinness Pie. The Old English Pub is, without a doubt, a great place for you to chill out with friends while enjoying beers. However, they also offer a wide range of exciting events. They open extra early or extra late in cases of big sporting events, they provide live acoustic music several nights a week, and they hold an entertaining Quiz Night every Tuesday.
Opening hours: Open daily from 14:00 – 23:00.
Address: The Maze Thonglor, Ground Floor, Room LG-05 148, Thonglor Rd, Klongton Nua, Watthana, Bangkok 10110.
2. Scruffy Murphy’s Irish Pub
Scruffy Murphy’s Irish Pub has everything you can expect from an Irish pub, from traditional Irish food to a vast whiskey selection. With dark-coloured walls and wooden furniture, the pub gives you an authentic Irish experience coupled with a casual and comfy ambience. They have regular live screenings, particularly on days of major matches. Therefore, you can come and catch the highlights of your favourite team. In addition, every Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday, they hold live music with different genres to make your night even more fun. Scruffy Murphy’s Irish Pub is known to have the largest selection of whiskey in Bangkok, from boutique brands like Pogues and Teelings to famous classics like Jameson and Tullamore Dew. Besides the drinks, their menu also consists of finger foods, such as hotdogs, chicken wings, and burgers. They have genuine Irish meals as well, so make sure to try their Braised Beef and Guinness Stew for dinner, then top it off with their famous homemade Bread and Butter Pudding for dessert.
Opening hours: Open daily from 10:00 – 23:00.
Address: 10/1 Soi Sukhumvit 23, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110.
3. Beer Belly
Famous for their expansive collection of beers from all around the world, Beer Belly is a beer lover’s heaven. They boast 20 taps serving everything from common brands, craft beers to seasonal brews. Offering a trendy, ‘East-meets-West’ vibe, their menu features both Thai dishes and some western ones, such as pork wontons and barbecue ribs. You can enjoy various fun activities with your friends in Beer Belly’s large indoor spaces, such as chess, Jenga, ping-pong, beer pong, dartboard, pool table, and many more. When the weather is nice, you can choose to sit on their outdoor seating and enjoy the night air. Beer Belly also screens live matches for major sports events, as well as live music several nights a week.
Opening hours: Open daily from 11:00 – 21:00.
Address: 72 Sukhumvit 55 Thonglor, Bangkok 10110.
4. The Sportsman
The Sportsman definitely lives up to its name – it really is one of the best sports bars in Bangkok. Boasting 22 TV screens and 10 large HD projector screens, they allow real sports fans to catch all the major matches all year round. They have 6 separate viewing areas, so up to 20 different sports can be viewed here. Whether you are into motorsports, soccer, horse riding, cricket, golf, rugby, table tennis, or boxing, you can always join in and cheer for your favourite team. The design of the venue might be straightforward, but it does offer a true sports bar feel. Aside from watching sports, you can also enjoy a wide variety of games, such as foosball, pool tables, darts, and Golden Tree Golf. On the food front, they offer European and Thai cuisines. A selection of local and imported craft beers, as well as wines, cocktails, and non-alcoholic beverages, are also available.
Opening hours: Open daily from 8:00 – 22:00.
Address: 10 22 Soi Sukhumvit 13, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110.
5. The Royal Oak
Another popular pub in Bangkok is The Royal Oak, which is renowned for its amazing food, entertainment, and ‘British’ atmosphere. The pub has been offering outstanding service for over 2 decades. Here, you can relax and unwind after a hard day of work while enjoying some draft beers, ale, or wine. Besides the drinks, some of the food highlights include roast beef, roast pork, and tuna. Make sure to try their delicious Yorkshire pudding as well. The manager of the pub is actually British, which might explain why it has an actual pub atmosphere and experience. Quiz nights and other activities are available for anyone who wants to join. In addition, they also offer live sport and entertainment.
Opening hours: Open daily from 10:00 – 1:00.
Address: Royal Oak, 595/10-11 Sukhumvit Soi 33/1, Bangkok, 10110.
And that’s the end of our list of the best pubs in Bangkok. Make sure to give some of these pubs a visit and have some fun! If you are looking for more spots to hang out in Bangkok, check out our article on the Top 5 Rooftop Bars in Bangkok.
