Top 5 Mexican restaurants to try in Pattaya

Mexican food might not be one of the first types of cuisine you’d want to eat in Pattaya. However, it’s still one of the most beloved cuisines in the world, so they do deserve a mention. There are not many Mexican restaurants in the city, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t indulge in some delicious tacos or burritos here. Whether you miss the flavourful taste of Mexican food or you want to try it for the first time, here are some of the best Mexican restaurants in Pattaya.

Taco House

Opening Hours: Tuesday – Sunday, 12:00 – 21:00

Address: Soi 28, Pornprapanimit Rd, Pattaya City, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150

Click here to Google Maps

For some outstanding tacos, head to Taco House in Soi 28. Here, you can enjoy mouthwatering tacos with homemade salsa. They also offer an excellent selection of other Mexican food, such as fajitas and nacho chips. In addition, they also serve up good ale, draft beer, and margarita. The restaurant itself is very cosy, with professional and helpful staff. Overall, it’s a great place to hang out with friends or family while enjoying some delectable Mexican food.

Taco Taco Pattaya

Opening Hours: Monday – Saturday, 12:00 – 21:30

Address: Phatthaya Klang 9 Alley, Pattaya City, Bang Lamung District, Chang Wat Chon Buri 20150

Click here to Google Maps

Taco Taco Pattaya is a hidden gem that boasts one of the most authentic Mexican food in Pattaya. Located on Pattaya Klang, the restaurant itself is pretty tiny, but the food is terrific. They have a wide range of menus, including soft tacos, quesadillas, carnitas, and soft tacos. Every dish on their menu is flavourful, juicy, and comes in great portions. They also provide spicy and tasty sauces to complement each dish.

In addition, the restaurant serves delicious margaritas, so make sure to try a glass or two. Besides great food and refreshing margaritas, their service is fabulous, and the atmosphere is cosy. You can truly enjoy great food and have a good time here.

3Bz Burritoz

Opening Hours: Open 24 hours

Address: 27, 7 Pattaya 3rd Rd, Muang Pattaya, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

As its name suggests, 3Bz Burritoz is renowned for its delicious and high-quality burritos. One of the most popular burritos on their menu is the Beef Danny Burrito, which is full of meat and flavourful. The nachos come with fresh peppers, cilantro, and two kinds of cheese. In addition, fresh and delicious salsa and sour cream are served on the side. They offer a wide range of other Mexican delicacies as well, such as carnitas, quesadillas and tacos. Also, their Buffalo chicken wings are delicious and a must-try. With a combination of scrumptious food, friendly atmosphere, and knowledgeable staff, 3Bz Burritoz is genuinely exceptional.

These five Mexican restaurants are the real deal. Therefore, if you’re craving some Mexican food, make sure to give them a try. Most of them offer deliveries around Pattaya as well, so you can enjoy great Mexican food safely at home!

Mike’s Mexican Restaurant

Opening Hours: Daily, 11:00 – 21:00

Address: 165 M.10 Pattaya 5 Alley, Pattaya City, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150

Click here to Google Maps

Mike’s Mexican Restaurant is one of the most well-known and well-established Tex-Mex restaurants in Pattaya. The restaurant has a very homey and welcoming atmosphere, as well as accommodating and friendly staff. Most importantly, the food is sensational. From burrito and chimichanga to fajitas and tacos, everything tastes great and is full of flavour. Make sure to try their beef enchiladas, which have real roast beef chunks inside. One bite in, and you’ll know that they use fresh and high-quality ingredients in every dish. They have a great selection of drinks as well, including tequila and Corona beer.

Chicha Restaurant Pattaya

Opening Hours: Daily, 10:30 – 00:00

Address: 352/244, moo 12, Pratumnak soi 5 Nongprue, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150

Click here to Google Maps

If you’re craving some delicious Mexican food in big portions at very reasonable prices, Chicha Restaurant is well worth considering. The restaurant offers a wide range of Mexican food, as well as some Thai, Russian, and Peruvian dishes. Each food in their menu tastes phenomenal, and the beef fajita is a must-try. The prices are very reasonable, and the restaurant has a laid back atmosphere. In addition, the staff is friendly and helpful, though they don’t speak much English.

