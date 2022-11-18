Connect with us

Lifestyle

Several Thai street food eateries earn spots on 2023 Michelin Guide list

Published

 on 

Freshly made food served at Lab Somphit in Nakhon Ratchasima and Mekin Farm in Khon Kaen, photo by Michelin.

Thailand’s culinary scene is making waves. It was announced yesterday that 189 street food eateries across the kingdom have made it to the 2023 Michelin Guide’s Bib Gourmand list. 

Out of the 189 restaurants and eateries that made it to the list, 84 were street food eateries, and 105 were restaurants. 

Michelin Guide’s international director, Gwendal Poullennec, said the high proportion of street food eateries on the list reflects Thailand’s “quintessential culinary scene as an ultimate street food haven for budget-savvy diners.”

Poullennec noted that street food provides a “cultural adventure” into Thailand’s culinary tradition, on top of an authentic Thai eating experience. She added that the recent Bib Gourmand selection would help boost Thailand’s gastro-tourism, particularly in the northeast region, to which Michelin has just expanded its coverage this year. 

Several Thai street food eateries earn spots on 2023 Michelin Guide list | News by Thaiger

Krua Khun Nid in Udon Thani and delicious food at Pae Araya in Ubon Ratchathani, photo by Michelin.

82 of the selected restaurants and eateries are located in Bangkok and its surrounding provinces.

Another 33 restaurants and eateries are located in Thailand’s northeast region. This includes 11 in Khon Kaen, nine in Nakhon Ratchasima, seven in Udon Thani, and six in Ubon Ratchathani. 

27 restaurants and eateries are located in Chiang Mai, 23 are in Phuket, and 11 are in Phang Nga.

Michelin’s Bib Gourmand list recognises restaurants and street food eateries for offering high-quality food at budget-friendly prices of no more than 1,000 baht — for a three-course meal, exclusive of beverage.

Several Thai street food eateries earn spots on 2023 Michelin Guide list | News by Thaiger

O Pochana and Kin Lookdeaw in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, photo by Michelin.

Thailand’s dining scene has been making headlines this year. In July, a restaurant in Bangkok was ranked 39th in the World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022. The restaurant, Sorn, has won two Michelin stars. A hotspot for fine dining, Sorn serves traditional southern Thai cuisine.

Sorn focuses on serving old recipes that have been lost in the modern age. It also has a focus on “local culinary wisdom” and ingredients are sustainably sourced from a trusted network of farmers and fishermen. 

Last year, UNESCO named the central province of Petchaburi a Creative City of Gastronomy. The city continues to draw income from food tourism and locally produced ingredients. 

The dish that originally put Petchaburi on UNESCO’s map is toddy palm curry, in Thai known as Gaeng Kua Hua Tan. A local woman who makes it uses a traditional recipe with fresh galangal, finger roots, lemongrass and red chillies mixed with coconut milk. 

Thailand’s culinary landscape is preserving the country’s heritage, and promoting Thailand to the world.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Hua Hin3 mins ago

Bakery in Hua Hin reveals tasty Christmas day buffet menu
Media7 mins ago

“Joyland” cleared for cinema screenings in Pakistan
Food16 mins ago

Cambodia’s jasmine rice variety crowned best in world
Sponsored1 hour ago

Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
Hot News42 mins ago

Judge rules MH17 plane crash over Ukraine result of deliberate Russian missile
Thailand51 mins ago

Man says his leg was amputated without permission in Thailand
Technology55 mins ago

Thailand takes delivery of Textron T-6C turboprop trainers
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Entertainment1 hour ago

A night of World Cup nostalgia and An Evening With Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne
What you get for $X1 hour ago

What 50,000 USD buys you for a condo in Bangkok, Hua Hin, Pattaya, Chiang Mai and Phuket
Thailand1 hour ago

Residents in Chiang Rai are made to Breathe Toxic Hydrogen Cyanide | GMT
Hot News1 hour ago

China’s Xi takes APEC by storm after stealing the show with hardline statements
Lifestyle1 hour ago

Several Thai street food eateries earn spots on 2023 Michelin Guide list
World2 hours ago

BOGOF Tesla+house offer fails to excite New Zealand homebuyers
Sporting Activities2 hours ago

Thailand’s World Cup fans won’t miss any matches after broadcast deal sorted
Lifestyle3 hours ago

The three best things about staying in Khanom
World17 hours ago

UK bird flu epidemic threatens to cancel Christmas
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending