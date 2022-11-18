Hot News
China’s Xi takes APEC by storm after stealing the show with hardline statements
China’s President Xi Jinping is taking APEC by storm after making hardline statements about the region. His recent statements have set off tidal waves as worldwide leaders became sidelined in the chaos after Xi reportedly told off Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau and noted what APEC’s goals should encompass.
According to the Thai Enquirer, Xi called on the APEC region to focus on economic development first and save the power struggle between nations as an afterthought.
“The Asia Pacific is no one’s backyard and should not become an arena for big power contests. No attempt to wage a Cold War will ever be allowed by the people or by our times.”
He furthered that the 21st century has been taken by the region as it accounts for 1/3 of the world’s population and more than 60% of the world’s economy. Then, he went on to say that the region accounts for almost 50% of global trade and has the most dynamic growth potential in the world.
“Currently, the Asia Pacific enjoys overall stability. Cooperation in our region has been steadily advanced, and peace, development and win-win cooperation remain the underlying trend in this region.”
He then laid a heavy hand towards what he calls a “Cold War” mentality, unilateralism, hegemonism, and instability, saying such acts are hampering economic ties. Xi says that such a mentality distorts international norms, impedes development cooperation, and ignites conflicts in the region. Then, he blamed such issues as burdening the region’s peace and development.
Xi’s statements were outlined in a six-page document, in which he promoted the Chinese way of modernisation over the current Westernised route. He called out the US influence that is currently seen in the region and proposed a counter alternative that would help “create conditions for ensuring economic development and durable peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific.”
The Chinese president’s statements have grabbed headlines worldwide, leaving Thailand’s PM in the dust. His statements were largely unprecedented with other global leaders in awe of his bold speech. Traditionally, such statements have been reserved for the host country of such global meetings so as to not steal the limelight from the host.
Some observers say Prayut will forever be indebted to China with Xi’s recent turf grabbing just another example of how Prayut’s administration serves as only another puppet to China.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Bakery in Hua Hin reveals tasty Christmas day buffet menu
“Joyland” cleared for cinema screenings in Pakistan
Cambodia’s jasmine rice variety crowned best in world
Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
Judge rules MH17 plane crash over Ukraine result of deliberate Russian missile
Man says his leg was amputated without permission in Thailand
Thailand takes delivery of Textron T-6C turboprop trainers
A night of World Cup nostalgia and An Evening With Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne
What 50,000 USD buys you for a condo in Bangkok, Hua Hin, Pattaya, Chiang Mai and Phuket
Residents in Chiang Rai are made to Breathe Toxic Hydrogen Cyanide | GMT
China’s Xi takes APEC by storm after stealing the show with hardline statements
Several Thai street food eateries earn spots on 2023 Michelin Guide list
BOGOF Tesla+house offer fails to excite New Zealand homebuyers
Thailand’s World Cup fans won’t miss any matches after broadcast deal sorted
The three best things about staying in Khanom
UK bird flu epidemic threatens to cancel Christmas
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
Malaysian tourists host luxury motor show in Thailand’s Betong town
Wife’s ex-husband shoots new husband in the penis
Thailand’s public health officials find sex drug in herbal medicine
Young travellers spend locally, raise tourism awareness
The top 5 gifts to buy in Thailand
Thailand welcomes 50,000 foreign tourists in one day
FIFA says no to Thailand’s TV World Cup discount request
Patong Hill road closed to cars just 2 days after reopening
Disturbing video of Myanmar junta allegedly torturing victim goes viral
Phuket prison cookery contest stirs the taste buds
Police arrest man for sexually assaulting two street dogs in Pattaya, Thailand
TAT promotes Thailand on London bus
Airlines ask passengers to arrive early for flights during APEC Summit in Bangkok
Useful Thai phrases every visitor in Thailand should know
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle2 days ago
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
-
Malaysia4 days ago
Malaysian tourists host luxury motor show in Thailand’s Betong town
-
Thailand4 days ago
FIFA says no to Thailand’s TV World Cup discount request
-
Crime4 days ago
Police arrest man for sexually assaulting two street dogs in Pattaya, Thailand
-
Thailand4 days ago
TAT promotes Thailand on London bus
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Airlines ask passengers to arrive early for flights during APEC Summit in Bangkok
-
Drugs4 days ago
Police plan new approach to drug problems in South Pattaya
-
Events4 days ago
UFC star Sean O’Malley injects stem cells into manhood