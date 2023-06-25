PHOTO: Freepik

You’re in Phuket, the sun has set, and the stomachs are full. Now, what’s next? Amidst a plethora of after-dinner activities available on this picturesque island, here’s where to go after dinner in Phuket that might sparkle some joy and laughter!

1. Dance the night away in the best nightclubs

Fancy some heart-pumping party action? Make your way to Patong, where the vibrant atmosphere and pulsating beats will have you dancing all night long. With various clubs showcasing both internationally renowned DJ sets and unique experiences, boredom won’t even be on the horizon.

One such hotspot is Illuzion, a widely popular destination for dynamic nightlife entertainment. Boasting regular performances from international heavyweights like Steve Aoki and Sven Väth, prepare to dance the night away to an eclectic range of music. Be entranced by Russian pros who expertly choreograph jaw-dropping aerial acts and awe-inspiring theatrical performances! Moreover, with eight bar counters offering a vast selection of drinks, the safe, well-managed, and memorable experience at Illuzion is sure to be a highlight of your Phuket trip.

If you seek an elegant party scene, add the revamped White Room to your bucket list. A classy nightclub with a new modern décor, this illustrious venue provides top-quality music through state-of-the-art consoles. Though alcohol prices may be slightly higher than at other spaces on the island, the captivating ambience and unique experience make it worth the price. Providing free entry and accommodating 600 guests at a time, your night at the White Room will surely be both sophisticated and lively.

2. Stroll around Soi Bangla

Craving a lively scene without diving into a full-blown party? Why not stroll around Soi Bangla first? The showstopper of any Phuket nightlife adventure, Soi Bangla, also known as Bangla Road, transforms into a pulsating epicentre of entertainment after sunset. Closed to vehicles in the evenings, a walk through this effervescent stretch is a delight in itself. Here, you’ll find a perfect mix of international nightclubs, beer bars, go-go bars, street entertainment, live music, and so much more. Accommodating an ever-evolving array of activities, Bangla Road boasts seemingly limitless possibilities for fun.

Audacious music blends and thumps to create an electrifying atmosphere. Feast on the selections available at a wide variety of venues, from dirt-cheap beer bars to swanky restaurants—all situated in the heart of Bangla Road. Notably, the right alley offers numerous go-go bars, discos, pubs, and eye-catching shops, making it a hub for nocturnal recreation.

Along the street, you’ll encounter pamphlet sellers and street vendors, while talented performers kick up the vibe with samba dancing, fire-spitting, hip-hop, and magical acts. In the mood for a lighter touch of entertainment? Check out the gaming bars where you can relax and engage in classic games like Connect Four.

3. Watch Muay Thai (Thai Boxing)

Fancy an adrenaline-pumping experience that’s uniquely Thai? Venture beyond traditional shows, partying, and clubbing, and immerse yourself in the exhilarating world of Muay Thai. This intense contact sport, popularly known as Thai kickboxing, captivates both sports enthusiasts and curious tourists alike.

Patong is an excellent place to begin this cultural exploration. With two prominent venues, this area ensures you have ample opportunities to experience this extraordinary facet of Thai nightlife. The first venue is Patong Boxing Stadium Sai Namyen, which hosts boxing shows every Monday, Thursday, and Saturday npight. The second one is Bangla Boxing Stadium behind Jungceylon, which features fights on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday night.

Don’t miss out on the ceremonial highlight of this exhilarating sport – the Ram-Muay – which showcases traditions that precede the action-packed bouts.

4. Have fun at a beach club

Still wondering where to go after dinner in Phuket? The island’s beach clubs have recently emerged as the ultimate hot trend, providing a unique post-dinner experience you cannot miss (you can even enjoy delicious dinner at these venues if you want to!). Set in idyllic surroundings, these clubs are conveniently located close to the beach and ensure that your night out is a delightful adventure.

Start your evening with a breathtaking sunset at one of these stylish, modern restaurants and bars, turning your night into a astonishing experience. The Café del Mar at Kamala Beach is the perfect destination for witnessing awe-inspiring sunsets. With its delicious food and enchanting views, this beach club allows you to savour the changing colours of the sky as day turns to night.

Patong Beach’s KUDO Beach Club is another fantastic post-dinner option, offering a picture-perfect beachfront location, great music, and delicious food. Moreover, you can treat yourself to refreshing cocktails, gourmet snacks, and mouth-watering tapas, accompanied by the soothing sound of crashing waves.

5. Chill out in a live music venue

If you’re a music lover seeking the perfect place to witness live gigs and a vibrant ambiance, there’s no shortage of excellent venues in Phuket.

A must-visit for blues fans, Rockin’ Angels Blues Café in Phuket Town immerses you in its American-influenced décor and ambiance. The red brick walls are adorned with music posters, old records, dim lights, and fluorescent beer signs. Thus, making it an ideal setting to enjoy live blues performances. While smoking isn’t permitted inside the bar, you can enjoy tables on the pavement outside without missing the amazing bands playing.

For those who appreciate classic tunes and excellent singers from the region, don’t miss out on Redhot Club, one of Phuket’s oldest live music bars. With wide-screen TVs showing sports, and a pool table, it’s the perfect spot to unwind, enjoy reasonably priced food and soak in the lively atmosphere. In addition, bands are more than happy to take requests throughout the evening, ensuring a fantastic night for everyone.

Hard Rock Cafe Phuket offers a unique combination of great music, Tex-Mex cuisine, and a Rock n’ Roll memorabilia collection. The two-storey bar and restaurant features live bands, entertaining audiences with classic rock, hard rock, and heavy metal tunes, as well as techno and house music breaks.

If you prefer a rooftop experience, The Column, situated in the heart of Phuket Town, offers stunning views of the city skyline and surrounding mountains. This bar and restaurant is an ideal spot for a romantic rendezvous or a night out with friends. Plus, it boasts signature cocktails and a variety of wines to elevate your evening.

With so many exciting live music venues in Phuket, you’re sure to find the perfect post-dinner spot that fits your taste and guarantees an unforgettable night of entertainment.

6. Catch a cabaret cabaret show

If you’re seeking a remarkable and showstopping experience while discovering the best nightlife in Phuket, then be sure to make time for the Simon Cabaret. This glamorous and enchanting show is the place to be for an amazing night of multicultural entertainment.

The exceptional performers, comprising transgender and transvestite entertainers, are renowned for their outstanding song and dance routine. They blend music from around the world, including Thai, English, Japanese, and Korean influences. Moreover, dazzling costumes, beautiful backdrops, and cutting-edge AV effects complement the captivating mix of entertainment, parody, and comic relief showcased in a captivating 70-minute performance.

7. Try mini golf

Are you a golf enthusiast seeking a unique and family-friendly way to enjoy Phuket’s nightlife? Dino Park Mini Golf, situated conveniently between Karon and Kata beaches on Beach Road, is the perfect place for you. With Jurassic Park as its inspiration, this delightful golfing haven boasts an 18-hole themed course complete with lifelike dinosaur statues, enchanting waterfalls, and mysterious caves.

Dino Park’s charm extends beyond the greens. With captivating dinosaur-themed surroundings, Dino Park appeals not only to golf fans but also to the young and young-at-heart. The lifelike and majestic models of creatures from the past make it an enthralling experience for the entire family. Moreover, it also offers a designated play area for children to enjoy while adults indulge in their favourite pastime. Once your golfing escapade is complete, settle in for a scrumptious meal with your family at their Flintstones-themed restaurant. It’s an outdoor dining space that showcases a prehistoric vibe.

8. Immerse in Thai culture at Siam Niramit Phuket

Siam Niramit Phuket is the perfect destination if you’re looking to immerse yourself in Thai culture while enjoying an awesome night out in Phuket. This captivating three-act show delivers the perfect blend of entertainment and cultural insight, showcasing Thailand’s rich history and traditions.

Featuring over 100 performers, Siam Niramit Phuket transports you on an engrossing journey, replete with spectacular songs, vibrant dance routines, and traditional martial arts. Stunning costumes, dazzling special effects, and remarkable sets enhance the experience even further. The show not only offers entertainment but brings to life significant moments from Thai history. These include the Ancient Kingdom of Lanna, Kluner Civilization, Overseas Traders, and the capital of Ayutthaya.

However, a visit to Siam Niramit isn’t solely defined by the enchanting performance. Wander around the onsite floating markets and traditional Thai villages, enjoy open-air shows, and even feed meandering elephants. To top off your evening, relish a delightful meal at their fine-dining lakeside restaurant. It’ll create a truly special experience for both kids and adults alike.

9. Enjoy a relaxing drink at a bar

Picturing yourself sipping cocktails or enjoying a cold beer in a laid-back atmosphere without loud music or dancing? Well, Phuket has got you covered with an array of chill bars, perfect for a relaxing evening.

One such intriguing place is Comics Cafe & Bar. This café-pub is ideal for winding down with friends or your significant other. Here, you will find a wide selection of beverages, ranging from popular local beers such as Chang, Singha, and Leo, to diverse and delectable food.

The next spot to elevate your night in Phuket is the Akoya Star Lounge. This luxurious rooftop bar is perched 55 metres above sea level. It boasts mesmerising 360° views of the night sky and ocean. Situated at V Villas Phuket by MGallery in the secluded Ao Yon Beach, this stunning destination combines the allure of local oyster pearls with chic lounge seating and sophisticated ambience. Thus, making it perfect for both romantic evenings and lively celebrations with friends. You can delight in their fabulous mixology menu, offering high-quality ingredients and spirits in original cocktails. Moreover, they also have an extensive Champagne and wine list featuring world-class sips.

Lastly, don’t miss out on Tantitium, a haven for those who appreciate style and music. This beautifully decorated bar is not only an Instagram-worthy spot but also offers a wide variety of scrumptious food. Plus, their charming tunes will make you fall in love at first visit.

10. Experience Full Moon parties

If you want a truly unique Phuket nightlife experience, make sure you attend the Full Moon Party at Paradise Beach Phuket, which is making a much-anticipated comeback on Saturday, 1 July 2023. This extraordinary beach festival under the full moon offers non-stop entertainment and excitement.

Dance till the break of dawn alongside enthusiastic partygoers, as international DJs set the perfect soundtrack for your once-in-a-lifetime evening at this enchanting beachfront spot. Moreover, get ready to be enthralled by the spellbinding fire show. It features talented Paradise Beach professional dancers who will captivate you with their incredible performances.

Apart from the spirited dancing and spectacular fire display, you can also treat your taste buds to delectable Italian and Thai cuisine at the Paradise Beach Restaurant or indulge in a beach BBQ. In addition, you can enjoy themed cocktails and signature Full Moon Buckets designed to elevate the festive atmosphere.

Before parting ways, here’s to hoping that this little guide helps navigate a fulfilling after-dinner experience in Phuket! Should you prefer a more laid-back atmosphere, don’t forget that some of the beaches remain open at night, offering a serene setting to relax while listening to the soothing sound of waves. Alternatively, indulge in a stay at a beachfront hotel and take full advantage of the blissful ambiance!