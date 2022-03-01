Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Tuesday Covid Update: 20,420 new cases; provincial totals
43 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 22,976 with 1,278 of those fatalities since the start of this year.
In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 20,420 new Covid-19 cases and 18,297 recoveries. There are now 215,725 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.
Out of the new cases recorded today, 66 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.
Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 2,912,347 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 688,912 Infections have been reported since January 1.
Vaccination update
In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 123,809,855 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 40,779 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 20,367 received their second dose, and 180,039 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.
New Covid-19 cases in each province…
* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.
Chon Buri – 1,197
Bangkok – 2,752
Samut Prakan – 1,060
Ubon Ratchathani – 239
Phuket – 678
Khon Kaen – 230
Chiang Mai – 272
Nonthaburi – 1,292
Nakhon Si Thammarat – 719
Rayong – 593
Udon Thani – 238
Buriram – 442
Surat Thani – 196
Maha Sarakham – 112
Nakhon Ratchasima – 538
Pathum Thani – 333
Samut Sakhon – 496
Songkla – 206
Pattalung – 138
Chachoengsao – 324
Sisaket – 150
Kalasin – 124
Prachuap Kiri Khan – 265
Roi Et – 274
Surin – 204
Nakhon Sawan – 100
Prachin Buri – 212
Nakhon Pathom – 592
Lampang – 79
Pitsanuloak – 164
Saraburi – 384
Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 554
Trang – 191
Phang Nga – 93
Chaiyaphum – 108
Tak – 92
Lop Buri – 152
Petchabun – 154
Krabi – 100
Kanchanaburi – 189
Ratchaburi – 476
Chanthaburi – 87
Sakon Nakhon – 126
Nong Kai – 134
Trat – 48
Yasothon – 140
Nan – 32
Srakaew – 131
Chumporn – 166
Payao – 41
Nakhon Panom – 164
Mukdaharn – 52
Chiang Rai – 36
Phetchburi – 155
Pattani – 166
Suphan Buri – 260
Kamphaeng Phet – 224
Nakhon Nayok – 43
Satun – 57
Bueng Karn – 63
Amnat Charoen – 45
Yala – 170
Uthai Thani – 44
Mae Hong Son – 4
Loei – 96
Nong Bua Lumphu – 63
Chainat – 44
Pichit – 88
Phrae – 51
Uttaradit – 33
Sukhothai – 169
Narathiwas – 141
Samut Songkhram – 108
Ranong – 91
Lamphun – 6
Ang Thong – 150
Singburi – 43
