Tuesday Covid Update: 20,420 new cases; provincial totals

43 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 22,976 with 1,278 of those fatalities since the start of this year.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 20,420 new Covid-19 cases and 18,297 recoveries. There are now 215,725 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 66 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 2,912,347 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 688,912 Infections have been reported since January 1.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 123,809,855 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 40,779 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 20,367 received their second dose, and 180,039 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Chon Buri – 1,197

Bangkok – 2,752

Samut Prakan – 1,060

Ubon Ratchathani – 239

Phuket – 678

Khon Kaen – 230

Chiang Mai – 272

Nonthaburi – 1,292

Nakhon Si Thammarat – 719

Rayong – 593

Udon Thani – 238

Buriram – 442

Surat Thani – 196

Maha Sarakham – 112

Nakhon Ratchasima – 538

Pathum Thani – 333

Samut Sakhon – 496

Songkla – 206

Pattalung – 138

Chachoengsao – 324

Sisaket – 150

Kalasin – 124

Prachuap Kiri Khan – 265

Roi Et – 274

Surin – 204

Nakhon Sawan – 100

Prachin Buri – 212

Nakhon Pathom – 592

Lampang – 79

Pitsanuloak – 164

Saraburi – 384

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 554

Trang – 191

Phang Nga – 93

Chaiyaphum – 108

Tak – 92

Lop Buri – 152

Petchabun – 154

Krabi – 100

Kanchanaburi – 189

Ratchaburi – 476

Chanthaburi – 87

Sakon Nakhon – 126

Nong Kai – 134

Trat – 48

Yasothon – 140

Nan – 32

Srakaew – 131

Chumporn – 166

Payao – 41

Nakhon Panom – 164

Mukdaharn – 52

Chiang Rai – 36

Phetchburi – 155

Pattani – 166

Suphan Buri – 260

Kamphaeng Phet – 224

Nakhon Nayok – 43

Satun – 57

Bueng Karn – 63

Amnat Charoen – 45

Yala – 170

Uthai Thani – 44

Mae Hong Son – 4

Loei – 96

Nong Bua Lumphu – 63

Chainat – 44

Pichit – 88

Phrae – 51

Uttaradit – 33

Sukhothai – 169

Narathiwas – 141

Samut Songkhram – 108

Ranong – 91

Lamphun – 6

Ang Thong – 150

Singburi – 43