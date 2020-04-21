Thailand’s new ‘normal’ – Government charts course post-April 30 | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand’s new ‘normal’ – Government charts course post-April 30
“The government will ease restrictions on businesses reopening only when it does not place people at a higher risk of catching the disease.”
Trying to find a balance between the public health needs and the imperative to re-boot Thailand’s economy, the Government is rumoured to be mulling another month of the emergency decree. The current emergency decree is set to expire in 9 days, on April 30.
At yesterday’s meeting of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, a source told the Bangkok Post that the Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, as the chairman of the CCSA, again expressed concern for people affected by the travel restrictions and closures enforced by the national decree. He instructed the Public Health Ministry to meet with business leaders and evaluate how to allow some business to reopen – markets and department stores. The focus for the government is on provinces which have remained free of coronavirus infections, or had at least 2 weeks without new infections.
He said that the extension of Thailand’s emergency decree won’t be discussed at today’s weekly cabinet meeting, but the National Security Council secretary-general Somsak Rungsita says a proposal for an extension of the decree will be forwarded to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration for discussion later this week.
CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin, speaking yesterday in his daily media briefing, said that the government is trying to find the right balance between the public health implications and the need to restart local economies.
“They have to stay in balance, and go along with each other.”
“Provinces with no virus cases were high on the list to be allowed to ease restrictions.”
Those provinces are Ang Thong, Bung Kan, Chai Nat, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Nan, Ranong, Sing Buri and Trat. Additionally, there are 32 provinces that haven’t reported any new infections over the past 14 days.
Dr Kamnuan Ungchusak, an adviser to Thailand’s public health minister, says the Thai Chamber of Commerce, the Board of Trade of Thailand, and the Federation of Thai Industries have agreed that before any businesses will be allowed to reopen, they must be categorised according to the level of risk.
“They must also calculate how much space they have and how many customers should be allowed inside to keep possible transmission to a minimum while they must also ensure their premises are well-ventilated.”
“High-risk businesses such as bars, pubs, entertainment venues, and karaoke establishments will remain closed.”
“Medium-risk businesses, such as barber shops, hair salons, restaurants, food shops, department stores and shopping malls, would be allowed to reopen gradually, though they must not hold sales which draw large numbers of customers and record entry and exit information to track customers.”
“A nationwide real-time monitoring system should be implemented to provide people with updates on local transmissions.”
“If these guidelines are followed, provinces which have no new infections may be allowed to reopen first.”
“Restrictions could also be eased in provinces which remain free of infections until the end of this month, as well as another 38 provinces that have only had sporadic infections.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Business
Shock rise in Thai exports
Defying expectations, Thai exports in March unexpectedly rose by 4.2%, with a total value of around 690 billion baht (22.4 billion US dollars) year-on-year, the biggest expansion in 8 months.
The Commerce Ministry reported today that even excluding items like gold, oil, and weaponry, exports expanded 2.12%, For the first quarter of 2020, exports grew 0.9%. Excluding gold, oil and weaponry, they were up 1.1%.
Lower global oil prices battered by a plunge in travel due to the Covid-19 pandemic, suppressed exports of oil-related products, which accounted for 8.2% of March’s total exports.
“Electronic products such as computers and parts dominated the export rebound in the real sector and registered positive growth for a fourth consecutive month. Electronic products showed signs of recovery across major markets such as the United States, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.”
“Moreover, exports of agricultural and agro-industrial products such as fruits and vegetables, frozen and processed chicken, sugar and pet food have continuously expanded in response to rising demand in foods and other essential products. However in March, shipments of agricultural and agro-industrial products fell 1.1% including rubber (-24.7%), rice (-13.2%), cassava products (-13.1%) and canned and processed seafood products (-6%).”
Other items that performed well include sugar (+17.5%), fresh, frozen and processed fruits and vegetables (+15.8%), fresh, frozen and processed chicken (+7.5%) and pet food (+11.5%).
Exports of industrial products expanded 6.4% in March from the same month last year:
- gold (+215.2%)
- aircraft parts and accessories (+1,129.3%)
- computers and parts (+17.6%)
- steel and steel products (+29.5%)
- air conditioners (+8.1%)
- vehicles and parts (+1,263.2%)
Exports of some products declined, including automobiles and parts (-28.7%), oil-related products (-17.4%), precious stones and jewellery ex-gold (-25.3%) and electric circuits (-4.3%).
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus Thailand
Doctors advise 5-step plan to re-opening Thailand
14 Thai doctors have sent a message to Thailand’s Government alerting them to the dangers of a premature easing of travel restrictions and closures around the country. Meanwhile pressure is mounting from people and hawkish businesses to reopen the schools, open the shop doors, restaurants and shopping centres.
The group of doctors submitted a 5-point proposal. The government says it is deciding how and when to relax restrictions so they can announce before the expiry of the state of emergency on April 30, just 9 days away.
The doctors say that the country’s ‘lockdowns’ have been shown to contain the spread of the virus to a “satisfactory level”. At this stage 32 provinces have reported no new infections for two weeks. Phuket, the province with the highest per capita infection rate in Thailand, has had no new reported cases or deaths for 3 days now.
But they also admitted that the success of the lockdown had forced severe economic and social costs and that the impact on low-income earners would be the hardest if the restrictions continued unnecessarily.
Several European countries are now going through a process of reopening towns, services and shops, in a risky health experiment, trying to re-launch ravaged economies without the safety net of an effective vaccine.
They explained to the government that the coronavirus can only be contained, not eradicated. They admit that the easing of restrictions may have to be approached from a community level and not a country-wide re-opening all on one day.
Before easing lockdown restrictions, the doctors proposed five measures be taken…
• expanding testing and isolation of the infected
• strict enforcement of social distancing and hygienic practices, such as the wearing of face masks
• the reopening of low risk businesses
• the long-term (up to 3 months) closure of high risk businesses, such as pubs, bars, entertainment venues and sports stadia
• effective monitoring and forecasting systems
The doctors recommended that lockdown measures should be eased gradually, as small pilot projects, starting in some of the provinces which have not reported any new infections for the past two weeks.
The team of doctors includes well-known virologist Dr. Yong Poovorawan, Dr. Kamnuan Oengchusak, Dr. Thirawat Hemachutha, Dr. Supamit Choonsutthiwat, Dr. Somchai Chakrabhand, Dr. Sopon Mekthon, Dr. Thanarak Phlipat, Dr. Kanchit Limpakarnjanarat, Dr. Manit Thiratantikanont, Dr. Praphon Tangsrikiatikul and Dr. Paichit Warachit.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Business
PM asks public to cool down on selling their gold
Massive unemployment due to the national state of emergency and the Covid-19 outbreak has pushed gold prices to near a 7 year high, and gold shops throughout the country are running out of cash because so many people are cashing in. In a briefing this week in Bangkok, PM Prayut Chan-Ocha asked the public to show restraint and not to trade in all of their gold at once.
The price spike has prompted a wild selling spree as some rush to sell the precious metal to raise cash as the pandemic spreads, impacting businesses and the economy as gold hoarders cash in.
“I’m asking people to sell gradually, not in large amounts, as shops may face a cash crunch.”
As with other countries, the yellow metal has traditionally been a popular way for Thais to save money, but a surge in global prices has tempted many to sell. People are trying to raise cash as the virus-induced slowdown has led to major job losses and wage cuts.
Prayut says officials are trying to work out a plan for gold shops to cope with the huge numbers of sellers. Thailand is under a partial lockdown until at least the end of April to curb the disease but some businesses deemed essential remain open.
Queues stretching hundreds of metres to reach goldsmiths’ counters to sell the metal for cash have become a common sight on Bangkok’s Yaowarat Road in Chinatown, home to major goldsmiths. Jitti Tangsithpakdi, chairman of the Gold Traders Association and owner of Chin Hua Heng Goldsmith, said sales volume at his company alone amounted to 200 million baht on Tuesday.
“Don’t unload gold all at one time as huge sums can mean hundreds of billions of baht, and no goldsmith can tolerate that selling pressure.”
The one-sided selling in the domestic market and difficulties exporting gold with many flights grounded and lockdown measures in major gold markets have forced some goldsmiths to halt operations for fears of cash shortage.
Most of the gold sold is bullion, reflecting that sales have been for profit, as gold bar is usually used for investment, according to Jitti.
In Thailand, the gold price has risen by 6,000 per baht weight (15.1 grams) since the beginning of this year. Furthermore the baht’s weakness against the US dollar has given local sellers a windfall.
SOURCES: Bloomberg |Bangkok Post
