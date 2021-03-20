Thailand battling mental health concerns caused by the pandemic | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand battling mental health concerns caused by the pandemic
Job losses, bankruptcies, sickness and fear are just a few of the side-affects felt by the Covid-19 pandemic. For many in Thailand and all over the world, this has a profound impact on the mental health of everyday people. The suicide rate in Thailand has also seen a spike, with 22% more suicides recorded in the first half of 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019. A sharp increase not witnessed since the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis.
Even before the pandemic struck, Thailand was on record as having the most suicides of any country in SE Asia. As per WHO data, in 2019 Thailand’s suicide rate was 14.4 per 100k population, compared to a global average of 10.5 per 100k population.
Thailand’s tourism industry has been hit the hardest, having made up 12% of the country’s GDP before the international travel bans took their hold. Thailand welcomed 39m tourists in 2019, the outlook for 2021 is looking especially grim, with tourism officials aiming for just 5 million international arrivals. Even this number is looking overly optimistic now.
Many of the staff impacted by the lack of liquidity in the tourism sector have been able to benefit from some government support, however, those unregistered in the social security system have not been so fortunate. Who are these people? You guessed it, Thailand’s sex workers and the migrant workers, mostly from neighbouring Myanmar.
Whilst many of the sex workers left the hotspots of Bangkok, Pattaya and Phuket to move back to their home towns in the provinces, many stayed put. The entrepreneurial bar owners were able to find alternative work for some of their staff, with the rise of the ‘live stream‘ – punters are able to interact with bar girls over a webcam live stream, helping them to earn some money. But nowhere near the amounts they’d became accustomed to.
The sharp decline of income may not appear to have any impact on the outside, but deep down the mental health of many of these sex workers and migrant workers has been severely impacted. Several mobile applications have been developed recently, including the Mental Health Check Up app by The Department of Mental Health, however, adoption remains low.
SOURCE: Channel News Asia
For anyone suffering mental health issues in Thailand, please call The Samaritans of Thailand on (02) 713-6791 or the Department of Mental Health Hotline on 1323 (Thai).
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
More restrictions being lifted on April 1 – shorter quarantine and no fit-to-fly certificates
No, it’s not an April Fool’s Day prank. At yesterday’s CCSA meeting it was decided to formally drop the quarantine period to 10 and 7 days, and ditch the fit-to fly documents, previously required for anyone travelling to Thailand. This all starts on Thursday, April 1.
The CCSA meeting agreed to shorten the former mandatory 14 day quarantine period to 10 days, for arrivals without a vaccination certificate, and to 7 days for those with a vaccine certificate. Then from April 1 to September 30, quarantine facilities will remain operative under the new guidelines. The April 1 easing of some arrival restrictions is the latest in Thailand’s plan to have most restrictions lifted by October this year.
CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin announced that from April 1 visitors to Thailand would not be required to show a fit-to fly document. They will be allowed to carry a Covid-19-free certificate instead (basically a negative Covid test result).
But the 14 day quarantine period remains for people arriving from areas where the Covid-19 virus has ‘mutated’. Variant strains have been reported in some parts of the world. The CCSA singled out the African continent a week ago when mentioning the variant strains of the virus.
The John Hopkins University reports that one of the main concerns about Covid-19 variants is the unknown effect the current treatments and vaccines will have on the variant strains.
“The variant known as B.1.351, which was identified in South Africa, is getting a closer look from researchers, whose early data show that the Covid-19 vaccine from Oxford-AstraZeneca provided “minimal” protection from that version of the coronavirus. Those who became sick from the B.1.351 coronavirus variant after receiving the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine experienced mild or moderate illness.”
“The B.1.351 variant has not been shown to cause more severe illness than earlier versions. But there is a chance that it could give people who survived the original coronavirus another round of mild or moderate Covid-19.”
In an additional easing of restrictions for travellers to Thailand, from April 1 to June 30, new arrivals will be allowed to leave their rooms on the condition that “they comply with the public health measures”. This includes using fitness facilities, swimming pool and outdoor exercise areas, as well as to buy food and goods outside the hotel. Exactly how this will work in practice is yet to be announced.
“From July 1 to September 30, people will be able to eat in restaurants at their hotels and have health massages. From October 1, quarantine will only be required for people arriving from specified world regions.”
SOURCES: TAT | Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Samut Sakhon governor released from hospital after severe Covid-19 infection
After a severe Covid-19 infection, governor of Samut Sakhon, the epicentre of the recent outbreak in Thailand, was released from the hospital after nearly 3 months of treatment. The virus negatively affected Governor Veerasak Vichitsangsri’s lung function and led to a bacterial infection. During his treatment, he was on a ventilator for 42 days and, at one point, he was not able to speak.
Veerasak is also diagnosed with cerebrovascular disease which affects blood flow to the brain. In earlier reports, doctors said that the governor’s brain had been affected by the bacterial infection which was also destroying some of his lung tissue.
The governor spoke to the press on Friday after being discharged from the hospital. He was in treatment for 82 days. Veerasak said that when he tested positive for Covid-19 back in December, he thought he would recover within 10 days.
“Symptoms were more severe than I thought.”
The governor told the media that at one point during his treatment, he thought he would never be able to talk again. Doctors were worried about his brain function, Veerasak said, but he says he recovered and regained the ability to speak.
Thai PBS says the governor was unconscious for 42 days. During that time, he was also on a respirator. Dean of the Faculty of Medicines at Siriraj Hospital, Prasit Watanapa, says the governor set a record for the longest time a patient has been on a respirator.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA Update: 100 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death, Emergency Decree extended
100 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. The Emergency Decree was also extended for the 11th time at today’s CCSA meeting chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha. The decree will now be in place until May 31.
Interagency cooperation and integration under the decree is still necessary to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 in Thailand, according to deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA’s daily report in English.
In today’s daily briefing, Natapanu said there are now 1,054 active Covid-19 cases in Thailand. Since the start of the pandemic, the CCSA has reported a total of 27,594 coronavirus infections and 90 deaths.
Out of the 100 new cases, 41 cases are from active case finding, 55 are local transmissions and 4 cases were detected in quarantine for those travelling to Thailand from overseas.
A 53 year old Thai woman in Samut Sakhon died after testing positive for Covid-19. She had underlying conditions of diabetes, myocardial infarction and pneumonia. On January 29, the woman had symptoms of a cough, difficulty breathing and a loss of smell. She tested positive for Covid-19 on February 2 and transferred to a hospital in Bangkok. She later developed a blood infection. She died on March 17.
SOURCES: CCSA | Nation Thailand
Joe
Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 5:00 pm
You did not mention that 60% of Thailand’s workforce consists of informal workers who did not get any assistance at all. The people who did get something got a pityful small amount for 3 months.
toby andrews
Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 5:29 pm
I do not think is is totally due to the pandemic, I think it is due to the Thai government handling of the pandemic.
They have acted like a mad elephant in a market, wrecking all normal ways of life for Thai citizens, with bans one after another, ridiculous, unreasonable, stupid bans, such as no walking on the beach but walking on a path next to the beach allowed.
The effect of this stupidity is that Thais cannot work, cannot make money, but that does not bother the authorities, they still make plenty.
Here in Cambodia the suicide rate is about 6 percent against Thailand’s 15 percent.
This is because although there have been Covid restrictions, they have been light and reasonable.
Last year there were about 5000 suicides in Thailand. How many deaths from Covid?
I am not suggesting there should have not been some restrictions, but the idiotic restrictions imposed by this fake democratic government, I claim, contributed a lot to these suicides.