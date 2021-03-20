Thais want tougher consequences for repeat drunk drivers – Dusit Poll | Thaiger

Crime
Thais want tougher consequences for repeat drunk drivers – Dusit Poll
Thais have spoken up in a new poll saying they want tougher consequences for those who choose to drink and drive again and again. The Suan Dusit Rajabhat University Poll revealed that an overwhelming majority of Thais are in favor of harsher penalties. The survey was conducted on 2,152 participants of all ages and career levels nationwide.
About 94% of respondents favored tougher laws on drunk drivers who continue to break the law.
The poll also indicated that about 87% of respondents believe such repeat offenders should be put in prison without the possiblity of being let out on probation. Over half of the respondents have seen drunk – driving accidents, putting fire on the well – known claims that Thailand has some of the most dangerous roads in the world.
The Justice Ministry’s Department of Probation records reveal that 17,584 drunk drivers were placed on court – ordered probation in April 2019. But just 1 year later, that number dropped to 550, as the Covid-19 pandemic spurred a nationwide Emergency Decree that included a night – time curfew, bans on alcohol distribution and consumption, and closures of entertainment venues.
Campaigns that aim to educate Thai residents on the dangers of drinking and driving include the push for roadside breathalisers, as experts say using such tests are key to preventing people from driving while intoxicated. But some disagree that campaigns are really doing any good as they say foreign research has revealed that the campaigns are mostly marketing ploys designed by alcoholic beverage producers to increase sales.
According to www.dangerousroads.org, Thailand ranks number 4 worldwide for the most dangerous country in which to drive. The rankings were conducted by gathering traffic-related death rates, which show the annual number of road fatalities per capita per year and per vehicle – in kilometres in countries. The rest of the rankings are as follows:
1. Eritrea – 48.4 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants
2. Dominican Republic – 41.7
3. Libya – 40.5
4. Thailand – 38.1
5. Venezuela – 37.2
6. Nigeria – 33.7
7. South Africa – 31.9
8. Iraq – 31.5
9. Guinea-Bissau – 31.2
10. Oman – 30.4
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Thailand
Mother of drowned boy scout accuses school director of negligence
A woman is accusing a school director in the Isaan province Kalasin of negligence after her teenage son drowned during a boy scout challenge at a nearby swamp. Teachers did not notice 15 year old Noppakao Sita was missing. His body was found later that night at around 8pm after a long search by local divers.
Teachers running the scout programme set up a mock war where they threw rocks, pretending they were bombs. The students were told to jump in the swamp to dodge the “bombs.” Police suspect Noppakao did not know how to swim and was forced to participate.
There was no discussion beforehand about deep areas of the swamp, students say. No life jackets or rubber boats on hand during the exercise.
When Noppakao did not return home from school, his mother, 48 year old Buachuen, tried to contact the Ban Na Kor Wittayakom School. The staff didn’t know where he was and she says they seemed uninterested.
Neighbours and the village chief started searching for Noppakao. After the local search, they called the police.
School director Suntara Kullasa told Thai media that Noppakao’s name was not on the list of participants for the scout activity, which is possibly why teachers did not notice that he was missing.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Drugs
More methamphetamine found on Thailand beach, suspected to be linked to sunken vessel
More packages of methamphetamine have washed up on a Thailand beach, this time on the shore of Koh Chang, an island in the Gulf of Thailand off the coast of Trat. Police have speculated that the drugs, all in similar packaging, may have been from a vessel that sank while carrying a shipment of drugs from Vietnam.
In earlier reports, police said 100 kilograms of methamphetamine was found off the coast of Vietnam back in December. The next month, packages of methamphetamine weighing a total of 17 kilograms washed ashore on Koh Samui’s Hat Koh Taen beach while another 3 packages, each weighing 1 kilogram, were found on Chaiya’s Hat Niyom beach.
This month, numerous 1-kilogram packages of methamphetamine in the same yellow wrapping with red Chinese characters washed to shore on Koh Mak and Koh Chang off the coast of Trat. 17 packages of methamphetamine were found on a beach on Koh Mak earlier this month and another 19 packages were found yesterday on Koh Chang.
Police say locals should alert police if they come across the packages.
“Any locals who might have picked up any packages must contact police officers immediately and must not keep them as they are illegal narcotics. There is a high penalty for possessing such drugs.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Crime
Thai officials target alleged wildlife trade kingpin, seize 330 million baht worth of assets
In what some consider a major breakthrough in the ongoing crackdown on the illegal endangered species trade, Thai authorities targeted a suspected wildlife trafficking kingpin, freezing his bank accounts and seizing millions worth of assets.
Thai officials say last Friday’s operation was aimed at the alleged kingpin of the illegal wildlife trade in Asia, Boonchai Bach, who is Vietnamese with a Thai citizenship. His family is said to be heavily involved in a major Asian crime syndicate called “Hydra.”
Thailand is said to be a major transit in the illegal wildlife trade with exotic and endangered animals trafficking in from Malaysia, Indonesia and Africa, and then sent out to China through Laos and Vietnam.
Boonchai was arrested back in 2018 for allegedly smuggling 14 rhino horns worth $1 million USD from Africa to Thailand. Boonchai had been acquitted, which was seen as a major setback for the wildlife trade crackdown.
After Boonchai’s acquittal, Thailand’s Anti-Money Laundering Office investigated the illegal wildlife trade for over a year, according to a press release by the Freeland Foundation. Officials then opened a new case against Boonchai.
Freeland says some registered zoos in Thailand have been a source of illegal wildlife trade, including the Mukda Tiger Park & Farm which faces the threat of permanent closure due to alleged smuggling of tiger cubs.
In an investigation aimed at Boonchai’s alleged operations, police raided several locations in Nakhon Phanom and Chaiyaphum last Friday. Thai authorities seized or froze more than 330 million baht worth of assets including a hotel as well as cash, Buddhist amulets, firearms and wild animals. Thai authorities say bank accounts linked to Boonchai have now been frozen. The Freedom Foundation says suspects have 90 days to explain how they accumulated the assets.
The recent crackdown is a breakthrough in the fight on illegal wildlife trade, the chair of the Freeland Foundation, Steve Galster, says adding that the raids and asset seizures likely hindered the operation.
“Too often, wildlife criminals continue operating with impunity in spite of law enforcement efforts, whether they get arrested or not. Penalties are too light, jail sentences too short – if they go to jail – and anyone who gets arrested just gets replaced.
… But what the AMLO has just done is completely different: they have grounded this syndicate’s operations by freezing and seizing their financial resources. That means they don’t have the time or money to order the killing of more wild animals. This approach needs to be copied and expanded to help wildlife populations recover.”
Freeland Congratulates AMLO for Stopping Wildlife Traffickers by Taking their Money
Posted by Freeland on Wednesday, March 17, 2021
SOURCES: Associated Press | Bangkok Post
