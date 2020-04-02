Thai Airways goes into hibernation until end of May, others ground fleets too | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai Airways goes into hibernation until end of May, others ground fleets too
After a decade of financial struggles and corporate upheaval, Thailand’s national flag carrier, Thai Airways, with a previous reputation as one of Asia’s premier airlines, is ceasing all flights for a period of at least two months, due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has now allowed the suspension of all domestic and international flights.
The once proud airline made the initial announcement a week ago, suspending some flights at that time. Then, acting president Chakkrit Parapanthukul said in a statement that, compounded by a sharp reduction in passenger numbers, the continuation of operations would increase the airline’s already massive losses. So, the company has now asked employees to take two months off from Saturday (tomorrow) to May 31. Along with this, staff salaries will be reduced by 10-50%.
Thai has transferred flights from Bangkok to Phuket, Krabi and Chiang Mai to its sister company Thai Smile Airways.
Passengers who have Thai Airways or Thai Smile code-share tickets issued before March 25 with the date of travel between March 25-May 31 for Asian routes and between April 1-May 31 for European, Australian and New Zealand routes can convert the tickets to one-year-valid travel vouchers without a fee and surcharges. Visit thaiairways.com.
It’s not only Thai Airways grounding its fleet. Thai Smile suspended all international flights beginning on March 23 but is still operating a few domestic flights. Passengers can ask for a full refund without any charge via member.thaismileair.com/customerservice/refund.
Thai AirAsia has temporarily suspended all international flight services from now until April 25, and April 30 for domestic flights.
Passengers who booked tickets before March 20 can rebook the flights on the same routes within 180 calendar days from the original date without additional cost. They can change the tickets to credit accounts, which can be redeemed for booking within 365 calendar days from the issuance date.
Passengers can ask for a full refund in the amount equivalent to the original booking. Visit support.airasia.com.
Bangkok Airways also halted international services until further notice. It’s also reducing domestic flights and has temporarily closed its lounges at Suvarnabhumi and other airports.
Passengers can request refunds without a service charge by contacting its sales offices, or call Bangkok Airways’ call centre at 1771.
Nok Air has suspended services from Bangkok to Nanning, Chengdu, Hiroshima and Yangon until April 30. Direct flights from Bangkok to Ho Chi Minh City are halted until May 31.
Passengers can rebook or reroute for a new flight until Nov 30 without a fee. The change must be made before the date of departure. Passengers can also request a ticket refund via its contact centre at 1318.
Thai Lion Air has suspended all domestic and international flights until April 30. Passengers can rebook tickets without a change fee or fare difference. The new travel date must be on or before September 30. Passengers can request a full refund at lionairthai.com.
To check which airlines still offer international flights, visit the website of Airports of Thailand at airportthai.co.th/en/flight-schedule.
SOURCES: The Nation | Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Stranded. Nearly 21,000 Russians struggling to get home.
The Russian Ambassador to Thailand claims there are about 20,800 Russian citizens stranded in the Land of Smiles. Ambassador Tomikhin says they’re desperate to get home.
He says that most of them are stuck in Phuket and neighbouring provinces (Phuket is in virtual lockdown with the airport being closed to all passenger flights on April 10). Another 8,000 in and around Pattaya, 5,00 around Bangkok and Hua Hin, 4,400 in and around Koh Samui and another 2,500 scattered around the country, according to Khaosod English.
“We have received some 20,800 requests from people who have found themselves in this situation. Less than half of them are those who have tickets to cancelled flights by third countries’ air companies.”
The Russian embassy stopped receiving requests from Russian nationals on March 30.
According to the Ambassador, there were about 70,000 Russians in Thailand by early March.
“About 40,000 of them were package-tour vacationers who came here by charter flights from various Russian cities. When the situation began to worsen, most of them returned home.”
“According to Aeroflot reports, Thai Airways, which cancelled all of its international flights, has begun to direct its tickets to the Russian air company’s flights. About 50 people have left Thailand this way.”
“Some of our nationals who had no return tickets but who are trying to buy them are in a risk group since the duration of their stay in Thailand may be longer than their visa period. I hope our diplomatic mission will be able to help such people within days.”
“We hope that a larger part of our compatriots will be able to return to Russia within this week.”
SOURCE: Khaosod English
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Government says they won’t allow Thai Airways to collapse
“All rumours about a lay-off aren’t true. News involving Thai Airways that didn’t come from the Finance Ministry should be considered false.”
Thailand’s deputy PM Somkid Jatusripitak says the government won’t allow its struggling national airline Thai Airways to collapse. He dismissed rumours of impending lay-offs due to the virus outbreak.
Thai Airways has been a financial basket-case for the past decade as successive governments have had to pour money into the legacy airline to keep it afloat. Thai Airways employs about 20,000 staff. An offshoot company, Wingspan, woffering aviation-related services, has 4,900 workers on its payroll.
Somkid says the government will be ready to help the national airline. While insisting that the airline won’t lay off employees, he again urged the Thai Airways board to come up with a business plan which would allow the company to grow and expand after the crisis.
The deputy premier said the Finance Ministry needs to see a proposal which “clearly outlines how Thai Airways plans to review its management structure and business strategies, so it can remain competitive in the aviation market once the pandemic subsides”.
Thai Airways has temporarily suspended all international services (except charters and cargo flights) until May 31. Thai Smile, the national carrier’s budget offshoot, has taken over domestic services to Chiang Mai, Phuket and Krabi in smaller aircraft.
The company has grounded 69 of its 82 jets until the coronavirus situation improves.
But air travel has not ground to a complete halt as the national continues to operate cargo flights and says it’s ready to arrange special flights to repatriate Thais stranded abroad if requested, according to Bangkok Post.
Meanwhile, the State Enterprise Workers Relations Confederation and the Thai Labour Solidarity Committee yesterday says airlines should clearly specify when staff will be able to return to work and ensure that the crisis is not being used to trigger lay-offs.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Some southern provinces stop interprovincial public transport
Thailand’s Department of Land Transport announced today that four southern provinces – Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat and Phuket – are closed to all public transport, except essential goods vehicles, medical and government vehicles, after witnessing an increasing number of Covid-19 coronavirus patients. Director-general Jirut Wisanjit made the announcement and the closures began today (Monday, March 30) to help prevent the virus from spreading.
“All modes of public transport are now cancelled and passengers must contact relevant agencies to get a refund.”
So no public transport, at all, can travel in or out of those four southern provinces.
The measure follows Phuket Governor Phakkhaphong Thawiphat’s announcement yesterday that all modes of transport except air would be halted until April 30 in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Air travel will also be halted on April 10.
Meanwhile, the Department of Airports has suspended services at Narathiwat Airport due to the pandemic, according its director-general Tawee Gasisam-ang.
In response to the provincial governor closing some locations, the airport shut its doors from yesterday and will remain closed “until the virus situation is resolved.”
Passengers who have booked Thai AirAsia or Thai Smile tickets have the following options :
Thai AirAsia
• Change to another domestic route and schedule travel within October 31 with no service charge;
• Register under Big ID for a new booking with the flight being in the next 365 days;
• Refund tickets via www.airasia.com (though according to the airline you might not receive a full refund).
Thai Smile
• Full refund HERE
• Change your route or schedule another flight without a fee.
In another development Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam said today that Thailand Post will deliver 2.3 million face masks across the country, starting this evening.
He says that the 11 manufacturers nationwide can now produce 2.3 million masks a day. Of that total, 1.3 million will be given to the Public Health Ministry for healthcare workers while the Interior Ministry will take the balance of 1 million for distribution to village health volunteers and officials providing services to the public.
The distribution of masks will gradually expand to cover the general public, while exports will be banned without permission.
Wissanu added that the Finance Ministry is working out a plan to lower import taxes on medical equipment, after cutting the import tax on masks to zero. He denied a report that the government had prepared a plane to repatriate Thais stranded in Italy.
SOURCES: The Nation | The Nation | The Nation
