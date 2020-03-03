Thai Airways announces losses over 12 billion baht for 2019 | The Thaiger

Business
Thai Airways announces losses over 12 billion baht for 2019
Thai Airways International and its affiliates incurred a net loss of 12.017 billion baht last year, that’s 448 million baht more than the year before. The airline has been accumulating looses year on year for over a decade.
Speaking about the losses at the announcement yesterday, the vice president of finance and accounting Nattaphong Smit-Ampaisal says that the airline was affected by several negative factors, including a slowdown in global economic expansion, the US-China trade war, natural disasters, the strength of the baht, and price wars with other airlines.
Thai Airways’ (and its affiliates) revenue was 184.046 billion baht in 2019, That’s 15.454 billion baht lower than the previous year, or 7.7%.
“The revenue from passenger and cargo transport decreased by 8.6%, or 15.767 billion baht, while the total expenditure stood at 196.470 billion baht, or 5.8%, lower than last year.”
Nattaphong attributed the drop in expenditure to fuel costs dropping by 9%.
The national airline, and its affiliates, have a total of 103 planes in operation, with an aircraft “utilisation rate” of 11.9 hours per day, slightly lower than the previous year’s 12 hours per day. Cabin occupancy factor in 2019 was 79.19%, higher than the previous year’s 77.6%, with a total of 24.51 million passengers, an increase of 0.8%.
“Furthermore, the company and its affiliates had to set aside 2.689 billion baht as a reserve fund for employees who wished to retire early.”
This refers to the State Enterprise Labour Committee’s announcement that requires state enterprises to pay early retirement packages equal to 400 days of wages to employees who had been working more than 20 years, from the previous requirement of 300 days. The regulation came into effect at the start of July, 2019.
Assets for the airline, and its affiliates, as of the end of last year, was 256.665 billion baht, 4.5% lower than the year before. Total accumulated debt in 2019 stood at 244.899 billion baht.
The airline announced a reduction in salaries and other perks of between 15 – 25% for executives from the president down, to trim costs following the impact from the novel coronavirus outbreak. The announcement was made last week.
Thai Airways president Sumeth Damrongchaitham says the cut started on March 1 and will last for six months.
“The national flag carrier has felt the pinch of the outbreak, which has resulted in a decline in passenger numbers. It has also reduced its flights on many routes, including those to China and Japan. This situation has prompted the carrier to cut costs.”
Chevrolet Thailand says ‘no’ to compensation demands for cars sold before discounts were announced
Yesterday, a group of Chevrolet car buyers submitted a letter to Chevrolet Sales (Thailand) at the company national HQ at Rasa Tower, in Bangkok’s northern suburbs. They were demanding the company should compensate them for having bought their cars at full price, just before Chevrolet announced it was pulling out of manufacturing cars in Thailand. Specifically they were complaining about paying the full price after Chevrolet announced a promotion to sell their backlog of vehicles at nearly 50% off, the day after the announcement.
Last week General Motors in the US announced it would end production and sales of its Chevrolet line in Thailand by the end of 2020. They announced the same for their range of cars in Australia and New Zealand as well.
Chevrolet cut prices in half to clear stocks of more than 4,000 vehicles in Thailand. The cost of a Captiva LS dropped from 999,000 to 499,000 baht and the LT models from 1.099 million to 599,000 baht. Smaller discounts also applied to their models of Colorados and Trailblazers. The price cut has upset those who bought their Chevrolets at full price in the weeks before. They submitted their demands to the Foundation for Consumers demanding compensation. The letter they submitted yesterday urging the company to take one of the following actions…
- Pay the price difference to those who bought vehicles at full price, or
- Allow the customers to cancel their contracts and return the vehicles for a full refund.
But Chevrolet Thailand has made it clear that the company will not be compensating customers who bought the all new Captiva, its latest SUV, at full price as some of them demanded.
“Chevrolet Thailand has no policy on compensation in this case since the price-cut promotion took effect from February 18 and was in accordance with the law.”
Chevrolet Thailand also announced at the time that the firm’s after-sales service will continue at Chevrolet service centres nationwide once the brand withdraws from the Thai market at the end of this year.
SOURCE: The Nation
Consumer groups warn of risks in buying a new Chevrolet
General Motors’ decision to pull production of its Chevrolet line out of Thailand has prompted consumer advocacy groups to remind prospective buyers of risks. The Foundation for Consumers and the Office of the Independent Committee for Consumer Protection said yesterday that buyers “should be wary of uncertainty as General Motors will pull its operation out of the country” by the end of this year.
“Consumers risk being stranded with no after-sales services such as maintenance, spare parts supply and the quality guarantee of the product. They could face problems since the operator has announced the decision to end the production, distribution and all businesses in the country.”
The warning followed GM Thailand’s campaign that gives discounts of nearly 50% as the carmaker tries to clear 5,000 vehicles in its stock before the closure.
The two consumer groups called on GM Thailand to continue after-sales service for at least four years to show its responsibility for the products sold to consumers. GM has said the three year or 100,000-kilometre warranty will still apply on all models. GM Thailand posted a message on Facebook indicating its service centres will continue operating, but did not specify which dealers will continue offering service.
In addition to consumers, owners and used-car dealers who have the brand in stock are worried about their future. One Chevrolet pickup truck owner said he’s begun worrying about the availability of spare parts and maintenance. “I think I will have to pay more for them,” he said, though he added he would not sell his vehicle due to its quality.
A mechanic in the central Chai Nat province says Chevy owners should not overreact, as independent factories will produce spare partsafter GM’s departure.
“It’s the nature of the spare parts industry. Where there’s demand, factories will produce parts to supply the market.”
Used-car dealers are also fretting about their stock, fearing banks will unlikely lend to buyers when the manufacturer ceases operations.
Boonthanom Phisoot, the president of the used-car dealers’ association in Chiang Mai, urged the government to help Chevrolet owners to boost confidence for buyers, saying secondhand car dealers could fall into debt if they have stocked Chevrolets. One dealer said he planned to sell Chevrolets at cost or offer credit to buyers.
Chevy’s having a “garage sale” and prices are halved
General Motors’ recent announcement that it’s ending production and sales of Chevrolets in Thailand means prices for new Chevrolets have been cut by half. The starting price for the latest SUV, the Captiva, is now just under half a million baht. General Motors announced Sunday that it’s pulling out of “markets that don’t produce adequate returns on investments,” namely Thailand, New Zealand and Australia. It also plans to sell its factory in Rayong province, east of Bangkok, to China’s Great Wall Motors and withdraw the Chevrolet brand from Thailand by the end of 2020.
The move will see 1,500 people lose their jobs at two factories in the East, but it also means more than 4,000 Chevrolets will be on sale for somewhere between 200,000 and 500,000 less before. And while there’s been no official announcement, all Chevrolet dealerships have posted calculated prices after the discount.
The cost of a Captiva LS will fall from 999,000 baht to 499,000, and LT models tumble from1.099 million to 599,000 baht. The premier model is 699,000 baht, down from 1.199 million.
Smaller discounts will apply to Colorado models and Trailblazers. The Colorado Trailboss manual transmission version will sell for at 775,000 baht, down from 859,000. The Colorado High Country 2WD model is down to 775,000 baht from 998,000, and the Trailblazer 2.5 LT will start at 895,000 baht, down from 1.144 million.
The three year or 100,000-kilometre warranty will still apply on all models. Chevrolet says its service centres will continue operating, but has not specified which dealers will continue offering service.
