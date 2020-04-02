image
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

DSI Thailand tells 100 officers to self quarantine after an officer contracts Covid-19

Anukul

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

DSI Thailand tells 100 officers to self quarantine after an officer contracts Covid-19 | The Thaiger
PHOTO: voicetv.co.th
100 officers at the Department of Special Investigation have been asked to self-quarantine after one of their officers tested positive for Covid-19. Yesterday DSI deputy director-general, Triyarith Temahivong, said that an investigation officer in the Office of the Secretary of the department had become infected with the disease and around 100 officers who were in close contact with him will now work from home.

“The officer who has been confirmed infected has been attending meetings at Government House along with close contact with a health officer who recently announced that he had been infected”.

The officer started showing symptoms on March 29 and took a Covid-19 test on March 31. The DSI premises and Government House have been disinfected and deep cleaned.

SOURCE: The Nation

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Bangkok, Phuket order convenience stores closed overnight to battle virus

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 2, 2020

By

Bangkok, Phuket order convenience stores closed overnight to battle virus | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thai PBS World

To fight the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, Bangkok’s convenience stores, food shops and stalls are to be closed from midnight to 5am, effective from now until end of April, by order of City Hall (the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, or BMA).

A BMA spokesman says that all public and private parks in communities, housing estates and condos will also be closed from tomorrow until April 30, because people have been using these spaces for social gatherings and other group activities.

• Official document services, usually performed at district offices, will also be suspended, except for the issuance of birth and death certificates, marriage registrations, divorce certificates and approval of household certificate and ID card copies.

• The Interior Ministry has extended the validity of expired ID cards until the end of July.

• Rents paid by vendors in 10 markets owned by City Hall will be waived from March until the situation has returned to normal.

Meanwhile, down south in Phuket, island officials have taken similar measures across the province. All 24 hour convenience stores must close from 8pm to 3am until April 30, and all motorbike shops are ordered closed. The Communicable Disease Committee of Phuket made the announcement last night.

Violators face up to a year in jail and/or a fine of up to 100,000 baht.

The mayor of Phuket’s Rawai district met with local village headmen to ask their cooperation in peruading all residents and tourists to stay indoors from 8pm to 5am each night and for local stores to close during the same hours as the convenience stores, according to Phuket News.

Meanwhile, the State Railway of Thailand’s operations director said today that a passenger who died in a south-bound train carriage on March 30, tested positive for the coronavirus. He says the SRT are tracking down about 15 passengers who were in the same carriage and inform them of the need to self-quarantine and to monitor their health for 14 days.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World | The Phuket News

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

15 minute coronavirus tests now on trial in Thailand – VIDEO

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 day ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

15 minute coronavirus tests now on trial in Thailand – VIDEO | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thailand Medical News

As promised, Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University has rolled out a new 15 minute Covid-19 coronavirus test strip, aimed at increasing the number of people that can be screened for the Covid-19 virus and easing the burden on Thailand’s health system.

Virus infections rose sharply in March, with panicked citizens flocking to already stressed hospitals for coronavirus testing. The situation is expected to worsen, particularly outside of Bangkok, as people headed back to the provinces in a mass exodus 10 days ago.

At present, doctors rely on “polymerase chain reaction” tests from nasal and throat swabs to detect the illness. The demand for the PCR test means kits are in short supply and results can take up to 4 days.

The new rapid strip tests detect antibodies (IgG & IgM) in the blood serum or plasma which could indicate that a patient either currently or previously had Covid-19. It works with a drop of blood and gives a first positive or negative result in 10 – 15 minutes.

SOURCE: Sky News

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Bangkok police arrest 6 Vietnamese in mask hoarding sting

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 day ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

Bangkok police arrest 6 Vietnamese in mask hoarding sting | The Thaiger

Immigration police yesterday arrested 6 Vietnamese nationals in a sting operation, for allegedly hoarding hand sanitiser and facemasks. The items are highly prized due to the current Covid-19 coronavirus situation. They were arrested at a house in Bangkok’s Suan Luang district.

Police reportedly found 142,500 face masks and 12,000 bottles of hand gels, 13 barrels of alcohol, three gel making machines, two pistols, and a small amount of methamphetamine and MDMA more commonly known as “ectstasy.”

“We organised a sting to buy a carton of face masks from the suspects at 32,500, or 15 baht per piece, and arrested them in Pattanakarn Soi 29.”

“We investigated their place of operation at house No 141/437 in the same soi. The house was modified to be a travel agency office registered under the name An An Bangkok Travel Company,” Sompong said.

The suspects included two women… 39 year old Tran Tui An and 34 year old Nguyen Ti Hwian, and four men… Ho Tai Duon, aged 35, 35 year old Nguyen Van Hung, 34 year old Huong Sian Sung, and Nguyen Dui Nam, aged 32.

Tran Tui An, the listed owner of the company, told the police she had opened a tour guide company about 7-8 months ago but business was down due to decreasing tourist numbers, so she contacted her friend in Vietnam to import face masks and sanitiser gels to sell in Thailand.

The suspects face several charges, including hoarding controlled goods, selling controlled products at inflated prices, possessing drugs, possessing firearms without licence, and working without a permit.

SOURCE: The Nation

