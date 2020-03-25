Thai Airways suspends all flights, starting today | The Thaiger

Cancellations
Thai Airways suspends all flights, starting today
The Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic has claimed another victim: Thai Airways, the national carrier, has announced the suspension of all operations until May 31. The struggling carrier, once considered one of Asia’s most luxurious airlines, said yesterday that the suspension is necessary “because the global pandemic has prompted many countries to impose border closures and lockdowns, forcing many Thai offices abroad to close temporarily and making it impossible to operate to those destinations.”
Acting president Chakkrit Parapanthukul said in a statement that, compounded by a sharp reduction in passenger numbers, the continuation of operations would increase the airline’s already massive losses.
A statement from the airline’s public relations department read:
- “Starting today (March 25), all Thai flights from Bangkok to Hong Kong, Taipei, Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, Seoul, Phnom Penh, Vientiane, Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Yangon, Singapore, Jakarta, Denpasar, Kunming, Xiamen, Chengdu, Beijing, Shanghai, Guangdong, Karachi, Kathmandu, Lahore, Dhaka, Islamabad and Colombo are suspended.
- Domestically, flights to Chiang Mai, Phuket and Krabi will be operated by Thai Smile, a subsidiary of Thai Airways.
- Starting March 27, Thai flights to Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth will be suspended
- From April 1, Thai will cease all flights to Europe, which includes London, Frankfurt, Paris, Brussels, Copenhagen, Oslo, Moscow and Stockholm.”
Thai Airways has already suspended services to Sendai, Sapporo, Fukuoka, Pusan, Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Rome, Milan, Vienna, New Delhi, Mumbai, Calcutta, Chennai, Hyderabad, Muscat Dubai, Oakland and Bengaluru airports.
Passengers who purchased Thai Aiways tickets or joint tickets with Thai Smile before today can exchange their tickets for travel vouchers, which are valid for one year without extra charge, on flights scheduled between today and May 31 for Asian routes, and between April 1 and May 31 for European routes, as well as routes to New Zealand and Australia.
Alternatively, passengers can use the thaiairways.com website to changes their flight plans.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
9 Thai airlines stop services during Covid-19 crisis
Yesterday, director general Chula Sukmanop of The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), granted nine airlines permission to halt their flights due to the Covid-19 situation.
Chula says “that the nine airlines that had submitted requests to temporarily halt their operations”.
The airlines are…
Thai Airways International, Thai Smile, Bangkok Airways, Thai AirAsia, Thai AirAsia X, Thai Lion Air, Nok Air, Nok Scoot and Thai VietJet Air.
“Most airlines want to cancel only some flights and some routes, so we have approved their requests accordingly. However, they must have plans to compensate customers who have already bought their tickets and they must notify the customers of flight cancellations in advance.”
Thai Lion Air had earlier announced that they would suspend all domestic and international flights between March 25 and April 30.
Thai Smile, Thai AirAsia and Bangkok Airways also announced that they would suspend all international flights from March 22 until further notice.
Thai Airways has also announced yesterday that all TG flights to Europe will be suspended from April 1 to May 31, while regional flights, including flights to Singapore would be suspended from March 25 to May 31.
Read MoreHERE
The Ministry of Transport had earlier announced that airlines wishing to cancel their flights due to the Covid-19 crisis, must compensate their customers by refunding the cost of tickets and other related fees. In the case where the customers had bought tickets with cash, the refund transaction must be completed within seven days of the customers submitting their request.
SOURCE: The Nation
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
107 new coronavirus cases confirmed, total now 934 (Wednesday)
Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health and the Department of Disease Control announced 107 new confirmed cases of the Covid-19 Coronavirus in their daily press briefing this morning. This makes the total number of cases found in Thailand since the outbreak began in January 934, with 4 total deaths. Yesterday 106 confirmed cases were announced. 52 patients have so far recovered.
The vast majority of new cases in recent days have been from Bangkok, however, since the closure of entertainment and now nonessential businesses in the city, tens of thousands of people have returned to their home provinces which is why officials believe so many new cases are being identified in the countryside. The single biggest cause of the cases in Thailand is believed to be an individual attending a boxing event at Lumphini Boxing Stadium in Bangkok earlier this month. This cluster appears to be the a primary cause of many of the recent statistics.
Yesterday Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha announced an emergency decree, giving the government sweeping additional powers to cope with the Covid-19 outbreak. It will come into effect tomorrow. The precise conditions of the decree will be decided by a special committee on a daily basis, and will be first announced tomorrow (March 26).
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
New Phuket city hall gets makeover as emergency Covid-19 hospital
The new, and yet unfinished, Phuket City Hall is preparing to adjust its meeting spaces to a be a 40 bed field hospital which will accommodate Covid-19 patients as a frontline measure, if the situation worsens in Phuket. The new facility is 40% ready and will be fully functional this Friday (March 27).
The facility is in Phuket Town, near the old provincial hall.
The plan is a collaboration of the Private Sector in Phuket, consisting of Phuket Tourism Business Association, Phuket Tourism Industry Council Phuket Provincial Industry Council Southern, Thai Hotel Association Phuket, Chamber of Commerce Phuket, Real Estate Association Patong Hotel Association Kata Beach, Hotel Association of Karon, Phuket Bank Club, Phuket Pattana City , Phuket Health Spa Association Phuket, plus public and private hospital support.
In a joint effort from government authorities and Phuket private sectors personal, the new Phuket government centre is 40% functional. The new facility has lots of parking spaces and a large fence around, creating distance from the surrounding community. Today the man auditorium in the area was complete with electricity, plumbing, ready to be tested before officially opening on Friday.
Phuket’s private sector has made huge donations to the new facility, this includes….
- 90 single beds, (9 hotels supporting 10 beds each)
- Pillows and sheets for 90 beds
- Blankets
Other supplies include…
- Wifi
- 100 bottles of mineral water
- 30 tables and chairs
- 3 x 3 metre tents
- Large quantities of alcohol
- Storage lockers (Thaibev)
- Automatic hand washing (10 devices)
- 12 thermometers
- 30 small bins, 8 large bins
- 500ml hand washing gel, 12 bottles
- 1000ml refillable gel alcohol, 6 bags
- 50 Partitions (1 x 2.4 metre)
- 70 bed headboards
SOURCE: Phuket Aandaman News
