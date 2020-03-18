Thai airways cancels 32 flights to 12 countries | The Thaiger

image
image
Coronavirus

Thai airways cancels 32 flights to 12 countries

Anukul

Published 

59 mins ago

 on 

Thai airways cancels 32 flights to 12 countries
FILE PHOTO: liveandletsfly.com
Reports from Thai Airways International say that due to the spread of the Covid-19 disease the national airline is obligated to announce the cancellation of international flights. In order to meet the traveling needs of decreasing passengers, the airline have announced cancelled flights to and from 12 countries, totalling 32 flights.

These flights include…

1. Nepal, Kathmandu, 2 flights, TG 319 and TG 320, cancellation of flights from today until the end of March. As for April – October, flights only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

2. Pakistan, Karachi, 4 flights, TG 341 and TG 342, cancellation on March 16, 18, 20, 21, 23, 25, 27, 28, 30 and April 1 – May 23.

Islamabad, 2 flights, TG 349 and TG 350, cancellation from April 1 – 25, while May 30 – October 24 flights will fly only on Saturday.

3. Singapore, 4 flights, TG401 and TG 402. Cancellation from today to October 24. TG 403 and TG 404 flights canceled March 12, 13, 15, 17, 19, 20, 22, 24, 26, 27, 29, 31 and during April 1- to October 24 flights only on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

4. Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh City, 4 flights, TG 550 and TG 551, cancellation on March 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 29, 31 and form April 1 – October 2.

Hanoi, 2 flights, TG 560 and TG 561. cancellation on March 14, 16, 17, 18, 21, 23, 24, 25, 28, 30, 31 and April 1 – October 24.

5. Australia, Melbourne, 2 flights, TG 461, cancellation on March 28, 29, 30, 31 and April 1 – October 24 and flight TG 462 canceled March 29, 30, 31 and April 1 – October 24.

6. Germany, Frankfurt, 2 flights, TG 922 and TG 923. Cancellation on May 2, 3 ,4 – June 24.

7. France, Paris, 4 flights, TG 930 and TG 931, cancellation on April 6, 8, 15, 22, 28, May 13, 15, 22, 27, 29 and June 03, 05, 10, 12, 17, 19. flights TG932 and TG933 canceled on April 23, 25, 27, 30.

8. Belgium, Brussels, 2 flights, TG 934 and TG 935, cancellation on May 14, 18 and June 05, 11.

9. Austria, Vienna, 2 flights, TG 936 and TG 937, canceled on March 24, 26, 29, 31 And April 7, 9, 11, 23, 26. During May 1 – June 30, flights only on Monday, Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday.

10. Switzerland Zurich, 2 flights TG 970 and TG 971 cancellation on March 24 and June 3, 10, 15, 17, 24.

11. Russia, Moscow, two flights, TG 974 and TG 975, cancellation on April 11, 16, 23, 29 and May 6, 13, 16, 18, 21.

12. Norway, Oslo, 2 flights, TG 954 and TG 955, cancellation on May 10, 17, 24, 31 and June 7.

SOURCE: Khao Sod

 

Coronavirus

Thailand confirms 35 new coronavirus cases, total surpasses 200

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

Thailand confirms 35 new coronavirus cases, total surpasses 200
PHOTO: - Bangkok Post

Thirty-five new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus have been confirmed in Thailand today, a new daily record, taking the total to 212 since the virus struck in January. Thirty-five of the new cases are linked to a Bangkok boxing stadium and entertainment venues.

The director-general of the Department of Disease Control said today that this was the highest number of confirmed cases in a 24 hour period. 29 of the new patients have links to previous cluster cases: 13 people hailing from Bangkok, Khon Kaen Samut Prakan, Chiang Mai, Sukhothai, Nakhon Ratchasima, Kalasin, and Roi Et provinces got infected from Lumpini Boxing Stadium. Four got infected from entertainment venues in the Thong Lor district of northern Bangkok. Twelve patients had close contacts with previously confirmed cases, most of them co-workers. Another group consisted of six cases, one of whom had returned from Cambodia; four were working closely with foreigners as a receptionist, waiters, and a residential juristic person.In one case, the source of infection is still being investigated.

Two of the new patients are in critical condition, bringing the number of critical cases to three. A 49 year old Thai man in Surat Thani province developed high fever and flu-like symptoms on March 8. He was later diagnosed with pneumonia and kidney dysfunction. A 67 year old Belgian man in Phetchaburi, southwest of Bangkok was diagnosed with pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome. He has since tested positive for the virus. 

One patient has recovered and been discharged today. As of today 169 are under medical care, 42 have recovered and been discharged, and there has been one death from complications related to the illness. Of the 83 students who returned from Italy , 77 at Sattahip Navy base and six in hospital have tested negative but still face 14 days in quarantine.

In related developments, the first coronavirus infection in Khon Kaen was confirmed by provincial governor Somsak Jangtrakul yesterday, and the Public Health Ministry today announced the names of 40 laboratories nationwide that have been certified to conduct coronavirus testing.

SOURCE: The Nation

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Thailand closes schools, entertainment venues, Phuket shuts entertainment venues

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

3 hours ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

UPDATE: Thailand closes schools, entertainment venues, Phuket shuts entertainment venues
PHOTO: - Bangkok Post

UPDATE: Phuket’s Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana last night gave the order to close all entertainment venues in Phuket for 14 days, effective today. All sports venues, cinemas and massages shops are to remain closed for 14 days. Phakaphong explained that the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee’s decision to close all entertainment venues followed yesterday’s Cabinet resolution. The same closure of all entertainment venues is in force in Bangkok and its surrounding provinces.

ORIGINAL STORY: Thailand is taking unprecedented steps to stem the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus , even closing schools, universities and entertainment venues including some of its raciest night spots . The government has gone so far as to postpone its traditional Thai New Year celebrations, Songkran. The measures come after the number of coronavirus cases more than doubled in just three days to 177, including 32 new cases on Sunday, 33 on Monday and 30 new cases yesterday.

Thai PM Prayuth Chan-ocha, wearing a face mask, told reporters after yesterday’s cabinet meeting that there is “no complete city or country lockdown yet”.

“We’re reducing the chance of the disease spreading in high-risk places by closing them,” said Prayuth, who was wearing a face mask.

Schools and universities across the country will be closed for two weeks, beginning today. Other measures are more limited in scope.

In metropolitan Bangkok, entertainment venues, including the ubiquitous massage parlors, will close for 14 days.

Other venues, including boxing arenas, sports fields, horse racing course and cockfighting rings will be closed in the greater Bangkok area “until the situation improves.”

Cockfighting is legal and hugely popular in Thailand.

The order does not (as yet) cover seaside resorts like Pattaya and Phuket, or the northern city of Chiang Mai.

Songkran, the mid-April traditional New Year holiday, has been postponed to as-yet undetermined dates, to limit the movement of people for family visits. The festivities, which last from three days to up to a week in some provinces and involve the extensive dousing of water by revelers, had already been canceled.

Thailand has restricted tourist arrivals by suspending visa-on-arrival status and visa exemptions for 22 countries and territories. People arriving from six coronavirus hot spots now have to show medical certificates and insurance before they are allowed on flights to Thailand.

The PM said other events involving large gatherings, such as concerts and religious activities, will need the approval of provincial authorities and communicable disease experts.

SOURCE: Reuters

Coronavirus

BOT injects 35 billion baht into Thai financial market

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

8 hours ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

BOT injects 35 billion baht into Thai financial market

35 billion baht is being injected into the local Thai financial markets in the wake of the impact from Covid-19 crisis. The Bank of Thailand say they are closely monitoring the local financial market and recognised “liquidity is tight in bond and US dollar exchange markets.”

BoT assistant governor Vachira Arromdee announced yesterday… “The BoT last week injected both short and long term government bonds valued at 35 billion baht.”

“Thailand’s central bank also injected money into the foreign exchange market to enhance liquidity of US dollars in the market,” according to The Nation.

Her announcement came as foreign investors made a net-sell of Thai bonds valued at 72.5 billion baht, year to date, as of March 16. Investors also dumped Thai shares, sending the Stock Exchange of Thailand Index into a downward spiral of more than 30% since early January.

BOT injects 35 billion baht into Thai financial market

GRAPHIC: xe.com

The Thai baht has weakened as well, today passing the threshold of 32 baht per US$.

The latest Thai central bank action is in line with global central banks, which are rescuing markets via bond purchases and rate cuts to prevent economies sliding into a recession due to the severe impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

SOURCE: The Nation

