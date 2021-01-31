Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Sunday’s Covid-19 report for Thailand, 829 new infections
829 new Covid-19 infections have been announced today at the daily briefing of the CCSA from the past 24 hours, bringing the accumulated national total 18,782 since Thailand’s first case was announced in January last year. Sunday’s new infections comprised 822 local cases and 7 imported from overseas arrivals.
Read about Thailand’s first case, and the first case of Covid-19 outside China, HERE.
There have been no new deaths leaving the toll at 77. One additional death was reported yesterday.
The cases reported today include 731 patients from active testing… 722 from Samut Sakhon, 4 in Maha Sarakham, in north eastern Thailand, and 1 each in Bangkok, Chon Buri, Pathum Thani, Rayong and Samut Songkhram. Burmese migrant workers have accounted for 680 of the new infections in Samut Sakhon with the track and trace active testing.
5 of the 7 imported Covid-19 infections were Thai. 2 came from a flight from Ireland and 1 each from Bahrain, the UAE and the UK. There was also 1 American who flew in from the US and a man from Egypt.
Daily totals of more than 700 people or so started coming in from Tuesday this week as the results came in from mass tests in Samut Sakhon. The CCSA say the high numbers are expected to continue for a few more days before they hope to see the daily case reports start to drop drastically again.
On Friday the CCSA review the colour coding and restrictions for many of the provinces around Thailand. You can read about that HERE.
The CCSA has also eased restrictions on business, including bars, from tomorrow in most provinces, except for those classified as ‘maximum controlled zones’. The Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is warning, however, that tough measures may be restored in the future if the situation worsens again.
CCSA spokesperson Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin says that restrictions will be eased in line with the Covid-19 situation in each province.
Under the new guidelines, eateries in maximum controlled zones, which includes Bangkok and its 3 neighbouring provinces of Samut Prakan, Pathum Thani and Nonthaburi, will be allowed to operate until 11pm, but with limitations on the number of customers at each table and no alcohol may be served.Bars and karaoke bars will remain closed.
Thailand
Lights, camera, Covid – Tourism Ministry wants film crews to come to Thailand now
Without much luck with their ‘cunning ideas’ to draw back a few of the remaining world’s travellers, Thailand’s tourism officials are turning to the film industry to attract some people and investment. The Tourism and Sports Ministry is aiming to generate around 3 billion baht from foreign film crews and is targeting film projects with an investment over 100 million baht.
Foreign tourism revenue drastically dropped 83% in 2020, diving from nearly 40 million tourists in 2019 to only 6.7 million tourists in 2020, the vast majority of those visiting in the first 3 months of the year.
Anant Wongbenjarat, the tourism department’s director-general, says that Thailand welcomed 176 international film productions to the country last year, generating 1.73 billion baht. But this impressive number is a sharp decrease compared to 2019 when 740 foreign film crews generated 4.86 billion baht for the local economy.
Let’s face it, with long stretches of empty beaches and quieter streets, especially in some of the tourist hot spots at the moment, there’s never been a better time for international film crews to shoot their films in the Land of Smiles.
Fast & Furious 9 was shooting in and around the Krabi province during 3 months in 2019. Read about that HERE.
Check out The Thaiger’s pick for the Top 10 foreign films made in Thailand HERE.
Last August, the CCSA granted “special entry” permission for film productions to shoot in Thailand and take advantage of the amazing scenery, generally “under control” Covid situation and the country’s highly skilled film production crews. 53 film production projects were based, and mostly shot, in Thailand between August and December last year, contributing 1.14 billion baht to the economy.
But, you guessed it, all crews and actors entering Thailand still had to undergo the mandatory 14 day quarantine.
“International productions can proceed and generate income for locals despite the tourism slowdown. In the first half of this year, there will be nine more productions expected to come in and help create at least 800 jobs for locals.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
UPDATE: Thailand Covid zones and your restrictions
Which of the five coloured zones are you living in? A green zone? Red zone? Pale red zone? hat’s the difference and what’s open and what’s not? If you’re not in Samut Sakhon, the coastal province just south west of Bangkok, then some of the restrictions imposed by the CCSA have recently been lifted. Here’s a quick look at what’s open and what restrictions remain as of Friday, January 29. (Some local provincial exceptions will apply)
According to the list there’s a Red Zone for Samut Sakhon, called a Maximum Controlled and Restricted Area, and then the light Red Zone, called a Maximum Controlled Area. Previous Red Zones – Rayong, Chon Buri (including Pattaya) and Chanthaburi – have been downgraded to Orange Zones, aka. Controlled Area. Trat, previously a Red Zone, has disappeared off the map! (An omission – we understand Trat is now an Orange Zone).
In Samut Sakhon, the epicentre of the latest outbreak around the seafood markets and coastal fishing ports, has the maximum current restrictions. Restaurants can currently stay open only until 9pm at the moment, markets and hotels are still allowed to open.
The ‘pale’ Red Zone includes Bangkok and now allows restaurants to stay open until 11pm but the serving of alcohol is still banned. Bars and karaoke bars are still required to remain closed. As is the ‘bull and cock-fighting rings’. Shopping Centres are being asked not to conduct promotional activities that would draw large crowds but are otherwise still open. The city’s schools are all open although some private institutions have decided to remain closed – check with your school to confirm. Gyms and boxing gyms are allowed to re-open.
The Orange Zone includes Pattaya which now permits restaurants and bars to re-open until 11pm, including the serving of alcohol, but no dancing (damn!). Shopping Centres can open as per usual and residents in the Orange Zones are now allowed to travel across provincial borders again unhindered. All this will allow some of Pattaya’s entertainment establishments a sigh of relief as they were relying heavily on some weekend traffic from Bangkok to keep the wheels turning until the tourists are allowed back into the country.
The other 3 popular tourist zones of Chiang Mai, Krabi and Phuket have been in the Green Zone throughout the current month of restrictions and can operate much as they were before December last year. But domestic airlines have slashed their flights to these areas and the few flights remaining are asking higher fares than the pre-second wave prices.
Some of the provinces will still require you to carry the Mor Chana app on your phone and other provinces, eg. Phuket, have their bespoke websites to register where you are staying. If you don’t have a mobile phone the local officials usually just check you ID and ask a few questions about where you’ve been and get contact details if they need to get hold of you.
Of course, despite the latest list of eased restrictions and changes in the colour zoning, there will be some local variances and enforcement. Local provincial governments have been given the power to add additional restrictions in some cases.
GRAPHICS: Thai PBS World
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 – Thailand report for Saturday
The CCSA has announced the Saturday totals for new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours. A total of 930 new cases of Covid-19 has added to the country’s total, since the start of the outbreak, of 17,953.
A 31 year old Thai man, who suffered from cirrhosis and alcoholism, also died from complications of the Covid-19 infection. He contracted Covid-19 in December and died this week.
Most of the newly announced cases, as has been the case since Tuesday, are coming from active testing in Samut Sakhon, south west of Bangkok, primarily migrant workers, and factories where the workers are now restricted from mixing with the general public.
A total of 889 cases were found from active testing (targeted mass testing in high-risk communities like migrant worker camps where people live in densely packed places and share facilities). 865 of those were found in Samut Sakhon. Samut Prakan had 18, Maha Sarakham had 4, Bangkok 1, and Rayong 1.
27 cases were found in hospitals, including field hospitals. 18 of those were in Samut Sakhon, 3 in Bangkok, 2 in Nonthaburi, 2 in Maha Sarakham, 1 in Tak, and one in Samut Prakan.
The remainder of the cases were from people returning from overseas and were caught in quarantine with no exposure to the general public.
There’s been a number of restrictions lifted in provinces around the country. Read more HERE.
Many restrictions will be lifted around Pattaya from Monday, February 1. Read more HERE.
