First case of New Coronavirus Pneumonia detected arriving in Bangkok | The Thaiger

First case of New Coronavirus Pneumonia detected arriving in Bangkok
A first case of ‘New Coronavirus Pneumonia’ has been identified in Thailand, but the Public Health Ministry is assuring the public there is no wider outbreak of the virus. The mystery virus has now been identified by Chinese scientists and was earlier nicknamed as the mystery Wuhan pneumonia.
Anuthin Charnvirakul, the Thai Public Health Minister has informed the media that the case was detected at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok on on January 8. The suspect passenger was a 61 year old female Chinese tourist and was detected as she stepped off her flight from China.
The lady was immediately isolated and sent to the Bamratnaradoon Institute in Bangkok for further observation and treatment. It was confirmed on Sunday that she was infected with New Coronavirus Pneumonia, the first case diagnosed outside the China area of Wuhan where the virus was first identified.
Anutin has updated the situation saying that another 12 tourists travelling with her from China were also found to have a slight fever and respiratory problems and have been quarantined for treatment. They have been cleared of being carriers of the New Coronavirus Pneumonia and are expected to be discharged in the next few days.
61 year old Chinese tourist being treated for new coronavirus in Thailand
A 61 year old Chinese tourist, found to be infected with the new strain of coronavirus dubbed “Wuhan or Chinese pneumonia” when she arrived in Thailand last week, is being treated in hospital and is expected to be discharged in a few days. This is from the Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. The woman is recovering at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Nonthaburi province, about 12 kilometres outside of Bangkok.
“She is now showing few fever or respiratory symptoms, and if doctors give her a clearance she could be allowed to go home in as little as a few days. She was the first person detected with the virus outside of China and her rapid diagnosis and successful treatment show the efficiency and effectiveness of Thailand’s health services.”
Sixteen people who shared the flight with the woman were also examined, all with negative results, although some exhibited slight flu-like symptoms.
Since January 3, a total of 12 passengers arriving from from Wuhan in China have showed flu-like symptoms which justified their being quarantined. Eight have so far been treated and discharged
The Chinese woman was treated in an isolation ward. Her infection with the coronavirus was confirmed on Sunday. The Public Health Ministry had not found anyone else infected with the virus.
59 people in China have been confirmed infected with the new strain of the coronavirus, which has been linked to a sudden outbreak of pneumonia in central China that has killed one. All had attended markets selling animals and seafood in Wuhan city and were either workers or buyers. There has been no known human-to-human transmission of the virus.
Huanan Seafood Market, one of Wuhan’s largest meat and seafood markets has been identified as the source of the outbreak and was shut down on Jan. 1. The man who died had recently been a customer.
Coronaviruses are not necessarily life-threatening but have been the source of several public health crises, including severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, which killed hundreds of people after an outbreak in southern China in 2002 and 2003.
The Wuhan viral outbreak appears less virulent and less transmittable, according to the World Health Organisation.
Poor air quality in Bangkok and northern Thailand today
Poor air quality and persistent haze is plaguing much of Thailand’s north today, with the worst pollution in Lampang province, just south of Chiang Mai in northern Thailand. Meanwhile, a bit further south, Bangkok residents had more of the fine-dust particles, aka. 2.5 microns, in eight of the city’s districts yesterday.
The Pollution Control Department in the north has reported unsafe levels of pollution in 11 of the 15 air quality measurement stations – including Mae Sai district in Chiang Rai; City area of Chiang Mai; City and Mae Mo districts of Lampang; City area of Lamphun; City area of Phrae; and City area of Phayao.
A business owner in Chiang Mai told The Thaiger today that the haze and smoke is at its worst for months. ‘Neo’ runs a flower and giftware shop in central Chiang Mai.
“We are seeing a lot of customers come in today with face-masks and everyone is talking about the problem. Most of us think it is coming from sugar cane plantation burn-offs.”
The readings, in excess of 150mg in many locations around the north, are up to three times the Thai government’s nominal upper-limit of 50 mg of 2.5 micron particulate per cubic metre, and over six times the upper safe limit from the World Health Organisation.
In the capital, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration reported high PM2.5 levels in eight suburbs – Klong San, Bang Khlaem, Wang Thonglang, Phra Nakhon, Klong Toey, Laksi, Bang Khen and Bung Kum. The capital’s most polluted air was in Bang Khen, according to the Bangkok Post.
New rules for Royal road motorcades around Thailand
His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn has expressed concern about the motorcades of Royal Family members inconveniencing public road users. Around Thailand, when a member of the Royal Family travels by road, the roads are routinely closed off and hundreds of police stationed along the well-planned route to hold off traffic until the motorcade has passed through.
Now HM The King has ordered the Royal Thai Police to come up with new rules for the royal motorcades that would prioritise public traffic and cause less inconvenience. Whilst there has been no ground swell of angst from the public over the Royal motorcade road closures, His Majesty has been proactive in relieving any potential problems as more traffic heads out onto Thai roads every day.
The Royal Thai Police have responded by announcing 10 new rules regarding royal motorcades…
1 No traffic lanes will be closed to facilitate royal motorcades in the future
2 On the motorcade route, traffic lanes will be divided into a motorcade lane while the rest will remain public lanes, using dividers as traffic cones, lighting signs, intelligent signs, etc.
3 The lanes on the opposite side of the motorcade route will remain open as usual. If the road does not have a street island, dividers such as traffic cones will be deployed to ensure public safety.
4 Traffic lanes merging into the motorcade route at a junction will be open as usual, using traffic cones to guide traffic flow
5 U-turn bridges and crossing bridges that fly over the motorcade route will be open as usual
6 At toll booths, only two rightmost lanes will be reserved for the motorcade, while the rest will be open to public vehicles. Traffic cones will be deployed on the left lanes to guide public vehicles into and out of the booths.
7 No one will be forced to change direction at junctions and crossroads along the motorcade routes. The public’s intention to use the roads in their original direction must be preserved as a priority
8 Traffic cones and lighting signs must be deployed in a suitable place that does not result in loss of traffic lanes or causes the public inconvenience
9 Consider employing appropriate public relations measures to notify road users of optimal routes with the highest convenience and safety
10 Police commanders of all levels must supervise the route administration in person and make sure to use suitable manners and speech when addressing the public to avoid causing them to feel being forced or limited in their transport routes.
