Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Si Racha ice factory closed due to Covid
An ice factory in Si Racha, a district to the north of Pattaya and south of Samut Prakan, has been ordered to close for the time being as there have been multiple confirmed cases of Covid-19 infections stemming from their business. As ordered by the Chon Buri Governor today.
Chon Buri Governor, Phakarathorn Teanchai, gave this notice via the Chonburi Public Relations Office.
The amount of infections found in the Suksawat Pansadet Ice Factory is located in the Khao Kansong sub-district of Si Racha, were not given, but the Chon Buri Department of Public Health announced today that there 101 confirmed Covid-19 cases, mostly divided between the Pansadet Ice factory and a “Chinese party”.
The closure is in order to halt the spread of Covid-19, says the Chon Buri Disease Control Committee. To further contain the spread, the factory’s staff has been quarantined to prevent them from mingling with the general population, as officials attempt to isolate the outbreak.
The order closes the factor from today until June 18.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Chon Buri
Car accident leaves woman in critical condition
Early this morning, a woman crashed her car into a trailer truck in Bang Lamung, a district in the Chon Buri province. She is currently in critical condition.
At 1:30 am Bang Lamung police were alerted to the accident that happened in a U-turn on Sukhumvit Road.
When emergency responders got to the scene they found a damaged sedan in the road. The driver of the sedan was 28 year old Kotchaphon Rostasirikun. Emergency responders found her unconscious trapped inside the vehicle. The responders then extracted her from the vehicle and brought her to a local hospital for critical medical care.
Not far from the damaged sedan was a damaged trailer truck. An unhurt 43 year old Sommai Sanam, the driver, was there, anticipating police. He told Bang Lamung police:
I was making a U-turn when the sedan driver who was driving at high speed crashed into the side of my vehicle.
An eyewitness to the accident, 19 year old Natapon Deeprom, has seemingly confirmed this order of events as he told Thai media:
I was driving behind both vehicles involved in the accident. I saw the trailer truck was slowing down to make a U-turn. The sedan did not slow down.
Police are continuing to review local CCTV footage to further confirm the accuracy of the witness’s and Sommai’s statements.
As of this writing, Kotchaphon is in a local hospital in critical condition.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Over 20 arrested and dozens more told to go home from Bangsaen beach
Police were dispatched early this morning to Bangsaen Beach, in Chon Buri, north of Pattaya, following repeated warnings in the area over the last fortnight to people who were violating Covid-19 restrictions. Local police reportedly arrested dozens and gave dozens more “soft warnings” to go home.
The province of Chon Buri announced a further 90 new cases of Covid-19 today.
Starting at 2:30 am, a police team dispersed groups of about 20-30 people, mainly younger kids, skateboarding. They were warned that the beach was open, albeit for exercising with skateboarding falling in the grey area of exercise. After being warned, the kids complied and went home.
After the police team attended to dispersing the kids, they took on the older crowd. Police arrested around 20 people, mainly teenagers. They were arrested for violating Covid-19 restrictions and drinking alcohol while underage.
The commander of the local police station, Surasit Nuengjamnong, warned that police would continue to monitor the location and would persist in prosecuting those who violated Covid-19 restrictions.
Reports have trickled in of people being fined or arrested since Covid-19 restrictions have been imposed, but the majority of cases have been from violations in bars, private residences, or occasionally, in government meetings.
Thai media, often quick to point out when “Farangs” violate Covid-19 restrictions, did not report on the nationality of the violators.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Chon Buri
11 elephants for sale from famous Sriracha Tiger Zoo
Hard times have forced the famous Tiger Zoo in Sriracha to offer their 11 elephants for sale, after closing April 30 due to Covid-19. The zoo in Chon Buri province put an ad on its website listing the 11 elephants and their caretakers available for purchase. The site is asking for 3 million baht per elephant and offers bulk discounts for anyone willing to take in the entire herd of 11.
The Sriracha Tiger Zoo has been a popular tourist attraction in Thailand for over 30 years. About 270 tigers reside at the zoo, the majority of them have been retired of old age and don’t take part in any exhibition or activities in the zoo. With the severe drop in tourism due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the zoo was forced to close its doors at the end of last month.
So far, no buyers have contacted the Tiger Zoo, which may be just as well, as the sale of elephants is heavily regulated. Elephants are a protected and endangered species, on the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora list. Thai law forbids the sale of elephants with only a few exceptions, according to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation.
Before you start cashing in your retirement savings to get yourself an enormous new pet, know that elephants may only be sold to another zoo, or for research, study, or breeding. Any sale in violation of these restrictions would prompt the DNP to force the Tiger Zoo to surrender the elephants to their care.
The regulations and the financial distress creates a pickle for the Sriracha Tiger Zoo, where they can’t afford to keep them and may not be able to sell them. The DNP recognises this quandary and expressed concern over what will happen to the elephants, but also stated they don’t have any policy in place to deal with this situation.
Covid-19 has devastated elephant activities in Thailand, from shows and rides that are often maligned to sanctuaries and rehabilitation centres. Tourism funds the high cost of feeding and caring for the giant creatures, and without international travellers, many elephant owners and trainers have abandoned them, attempted to put the elephants up for sale, or made the long trek to their homelands.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
