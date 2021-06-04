Connect with us

Thailand

Man arrested for allegedly smuggling durian into Thailand

Jack Arthur

Published 

3 mins ago

 on 

Photo via John from Flickr.

Last night, a man was arrested and charged with smuggling durian into Thailand from Myanmar.

25 year old Pairat Wattanom, a Thai Man from the Thai Province Ranong, which is part of the isthmus that has the Andaman Sea on one side and the Gulf of Thailand on the other, has been arrested and waits for the judicial system to decide his fate.

Allegedly, the man and his crew had taken long tail boats to the Myanmar side of the river. Once there, he allegedly purchased 2.5 tonnes of durian from his Myanmar durian dealer.

However, the score was foiled due to a tip off.

After finishing his durian transaction and returning to Thailand, Thai soldiers ambushed the man.

Acting on a tip-off, Thai soldiers laid in wait and arrested Mr Pairat Wattanom as he returned to the Thai side.

Reportedly, Pairat says he bought durian from a Myanmar seller to sell the pungent fruit to buyers in Ranong.

Thailand has seen its share of smuggling: from artefact smugglers, to cannabis, methamphetamines, and occasionally orangutans, durian smuggling is a somewhat rarer reported illegal good.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

 

 

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Insurgency

Police arrest suspect who allegedly sold assault rifles stolen from military base

Tanutam Thawan

Published

33 mins ago

on

Friday, June 4, 2021

By

Photo via Facebook/ กองทัพภาคที่ 4

Officers in Thailand’s Deep South have arrested a man for allegedly selling assault rifles that were stolen from a military base in Narathiwat, a province by the Malaysian border with ongoing violence from the religious separatist insurgency. 6 out of the 26 AK102 assault rifles stolen from the the 4th Army Area base have been found. Earlier reports said 28 assault rifles were stolen from the base.

A man identified as Hazan Samae was arrested. Police say he confessed to selling the rifles. Reports say the guns were being used by insurgents. The other rifles are still missing.

Following reports of the missing assault rifles, troops in Narathiwat were ordered to report the inventory of weapons at the military arms depots. 9 more AK102 assault rifles were reported missing from 4 other armories.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

Bangkok

Taxi driver/alleged drug dealer takes police on chase before being arrested

Jack Arthur

Published

1 hour ago

on

Friday, June 4, 2021

By

Photo from Royal Thai Police Facebook.

Yesterday, police had a car chase with a taxi driver who also allegedly worked a second job as a drug dealer in the Bang Khen area of Bangkok. He was arrested in an alley after smashing into a police car, then 10 more cars.

44 year old Narong or “Neung” Kaewkamnert, was arrested by police after they mounted a stakeout. The police abandoned the stakeout when they saw a pink taxi acting suspiciously. Narong then drove off in his ill-fated escape attempt, smashing into a total of 11 cars, including a pickup truck that ended his brief evasion of the police.

When police arrested Narong, they allegedly found 2.10 grams of crystal meth in his pants.

Narong allegedly told police he just got out of jail for selling drugs. Reportedly, he also said he wanted to rent a taxi, but couldn’t make enough money to support himself. This is when he met with a dealer he calls “Mai”, who then fronted him drugs to deliver to an expecting client in Soi 48.

He allegedly also told police that when he saw them he decided to flee rather than get arrested.

Police have taken him to the Bang Khen police station. They are also trying to find all the owners of the cars he struck in his escape attempt.

SOURCE: Thai Visa Police Talks Daily News

 

Crime

Scrutiny over public and media idolising of suspect Uncle Phol

Neill Fronde

Published

2 hours ago

on

Friday, June 4, 2021

By

PHOTO: Uncle Phol - celebrity and murder suspect (via Newsbeezer)

Following the arrest of Chaiphol Wipha, known as Uncle Phol to murdered 3 year old ‘Nong Champoo’, his elevation in the media to celebrity status is receiving criticism. He’s been a prime suspect in the murder for over a year, but a warrant was issued June 1, he surrendered yesterday, and is now in police custody. At first, the media investigated Uncle Phol purely as a suspect, but his good looks and charisma soon began to steal the spotlight and grow a fanbase.

Nong Champoo disappeared on May 11, 2020, and the investigation into her death after her body was found in mountain forests 2 kilometres away became sensational. The case was a rollercoaster, with suspicion being cast of the family and the teen sister who lied to cover up her TikTok distraction as the baby wandering off, and questions on how Champoo ended up where she was found. Media followed locals, police, and the family throughout it all, feeding a public thirsty for juicy details. When Chaiphol became a prime suspect, it was a media frenzy.

Chaiphol worked as a salesman and developed a charm and slickness that won him followers. People were willing to give the handsome man the benefit of the doubt, and a base grew of sympathizers and fans. The media had given him exposure and now jumped on the newfound popularity. Advertisers and talent agents saw profits in Uncle Phol, the new unlikely media celebrity.

While Chaiphol was a prime suspect, the ongoing investigation began to cast doubt, and even a media-hired psychiatrist stated that his body language hinted at innocence. He was cooperative with investigations and people grew sympathetic and interested in his personal life. The media got on board and showcased his charming side, even inviting him to sing for his fans.

The hashtag #SaveUnclePhol illustrated his growing popularity on social media as evidence seemed to be leading away from him. People felt sorry for the ordeal he had gone through in being investigated. Many donated money, he signed on with a talent agent, launched a YouTube channel that still has 360,000 subscribers now, and even appeared in a music video with celebrity Jintara that garnered more than 22 million views.

With new high-tech evidence linking hair at the scene of the crime to Chaiphol’s wife, lie-detector tests and witness interviews, the case against Uncle Phol strengthened and he was charged. In the months leading up to his arrest, the media stardom of Uncle Phol started to change as well.

Chiaphol’s temper was seen publicly for the first time in a fight with a TV reporter, and his talent agent and other reporters started to distance themselves. His YouTube channel declined somewhat, but many donators ask for a refund. Jintara deleted the popular video and any photos with Uncle Phol from social media. Once he was charged, the man who was once a media darling was now subject to public hatred.

In retrospect, as the Uncle Phol media frenzy subsides, many are looking at the case as an example of serious news being turned into entertainment. As the public thirsted for more, the media happily obliged, focusing on social media “likes” and engagement, rather than their obligation to report the facts of a serious case.

Blame fell to a cycle of public interest spurring the media to hype the story, causing the public obsession to grow, which in turn fueled more media coverage and celebrity. An innovative media production teacher at Bangkok University called the phenomenon “distorted idolisation”.

“Media should know better about what values it is meant to uphold. It definitely should not be about creating an idol out of a situation like this.”

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

Trending