Tourism
Hospitels close the door on Covid and hotels reopen for business as usual
With Covid-19 projected to be labelled as endemic next month, hospitels and alternate quarantine sites have resumed normal operations.
Hospitels are hotels that provided rooms for people who had mild Covid symptoms. They helped ease the strain on the kingdom’s hospitals during the peak period of the coronavirus pandemic. But now the service is consigned to history, according to the vice-president of the Thai Hotels Association, Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun.
Hotels that used to rely on Chinese tourists as a source of revenue were the hardest hit. Staff shortages is another problem as the industry tries to get back on its feet, since many experienced employees have left the hotel industry.
The conversion from hotel to hospitel helped hotels sustain some income as tourism was hit hard. But now restrictions are easing, and borders are opening, hotels can return to normal, just in time for the high season later this year in October. An extensive maintenance and cleaning procedure is already underway in preparation.
As many as 128 Thai businesses chose to partake in alternative quarantine services to welcome both visitors and regular guests, such as those attending meetings and seminars during the final few months of the AQ program. Last month, the Department of Health Service Support announced the closure of all AQ sites. But if the number of cases rises again, the quarantine service will be reinstated.
After the some Covid requirements were relaxed on May 1, the number of people arriving at Suvarnabhumi Airport that needed to stay at AQ accommodation, dropped to around 30 per day, compared to 600-700 per day in the second half of 2021.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Restaurant feels heat from police after expanding business into bus stop
Quarantine waivered allowing 160,000 migrant workers to enter Thailand
French Thai kickboxer makes a dick of himself
Get your own car without buying or leasing with Carzuno
Thai thrill-seeker charged for high-jinks riding on a highway
Indonesia jumps ahead of Thailand with new 5 year digital nomad visa
Hospitels close the door on Covid and hotels reopen for business as usual
Penny-pinching government owe 150 police officers more than 1 million baht in overtime
Wearing face masks in Bangkok may soon be dropped
Singapore hails Thailand a leading digital nation in ASEAN
Top 6 yoga studios in Thailand for 2022
Policeman attacked as former Sgt major causes mayhem at a Pattaya housing project
Time to get rid of Thailand Pass, midnight close time and face masks | GMT
Thailand News Today | Bangkok Governor proposes easing of mask mandate
Best hotels in Pattaya for an amazing holiday
GT200 bomb detectors only good enough to be used as a ‘cat poop scoop’
UPDATE: Woman falls from Phuket condo, 3 foreign suspects refuse to speak
UPDATE: Woman falls from Phuket condo, 3 foreign suspects arrested
Pattaya woman allegedly runs off with boyfriend’s belongings
Check-in mayhem for Thai Airways flights last Friday
Bangkok named one of the world’s worst cities for work-life balance
Thailand’s tourism ranking drops down a notch
Bangkok taxi driver caught on video beating Chinese passenger with an iron bar
UPDATE: 12 people exposed to monkeypox forced to quarantine in Thailand
Best hotels in Pattaya for an amazing holiday
Proposal to develop Koh Tao, Samui, and Koh Phang Ngan as “entertainment islands”
Phuket governor reverses decision easing mask-wearing
Decriminalisation of cannabis in Thailand: Can I get high or not?
Foreign tourist breaks into bank, goes on rampage in northern Thailand
“Cases could reach 10,000 a day again”. Thai Public Health Minister.
Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand advises airlines of new entry rules effective today
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Crime2 days ago
Pattaya woman allegedly runs off with boyfriend’s belongings
- Thailand2 days ago
Check-in mayhem for Thai Airways flights last Friday
- Bangkok1 day ago
Bangkok taxi driver caught on video beating Chinese passenger with an iron bar
- 360 Reviews23 hours ago
Best hotels in Pattaya for an amazing holiday
- Lifestyle7 hours ago
Get your own car without buying or leasing with Carzuno
- Thailand3 days ago
“Cases could reach 10,000 a day again”. Thai Public Health Minister.
- Tourism1 day ago
Tourism minister calls for an end to the Thailand Pass scheme
- 360 Reviews23 hours ago
Spend the night in one of the top hotels in Chiang Rai for 2022
Recent comments: