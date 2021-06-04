Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Which Thai provinces have been the hardest hit by Covid?
As Thailand starts to ramp up its vaccination, especially in the hardest hit provinces, we ask which ARE the hardest hit provinces? The third wave of Covid-19 around Thailand has had the most pronounced affect on the Kingdom and is now threatening the re-opening of the country to general travel – starting with the Phuket Sandbox on July 1.
Here’s a list of the worst hit provinces in Thailand, including today’s total new infections and the accumulated totals of cases. Thanks to PR Thai Government for the infographic…
HERE is a list of all the provincial totals reported today by the CCSA.
Si Racha ice factory closed due to Covid
An ice factory in Si Racha, a district to the north of Pattaya and south of Samut Prakan, has been ordered to close for the time being as there have been multiple confirmed cases of Covid-19 infections stemming from their business. As ordered by the Chon Buri Governor today.
Chon Buri Governor, Phakarathorn Teanchai, gave this notice via the Chonburi Public Relations Office.
The amount of infections found in the Suksawat Pansadet Ice Factory is located in the Khao Kansong sub-district of Si Racha, were not given, but the Chon Buri Department of Public Health announced today that there 101 confirmed Covid-19 cases, mostly divided between the Pansadet Ice factory and a “Chinese party”.
The closure is in order to halt the spread of Covid-19, says the Chon Buri Disease Control Committee. To further contain the spread, the factory’s staff has been quarantined to prevent them from mingling with the general population, as officials attempt to isolate the outbreak.
The order closes the factor from today until June 18.
There 101 confirmed Covid-19 cases today in the Chon Buri province.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Siam Bioscience delivers 1.8 million local AstraZeneca vaccines
Well, it’s a start.
Good news today for Thailand’s snail-paced rollercoaster of vaccine rollout as the Ministry of Public Health has taken possession of the first 1.8 million AstraZeneca vaccines produced domestically. The vaccines were manufactured in the Bangkok by Siam Bioscience and are slated to be an integral part of Thailand’s mass vaccination scheme officially launching next Monday.
Siam Bioscience held a ceremony where AstraZeneca (Thailand) President James Teague officially handed over the vaccines to Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, with other senior government health officials in attendance.
6 million vaccines will be received by the Public Health Ministry during the month of June, according to the Public Health Permanent Secretary. The vaccines, both Sinovac and AstraZeneca, will be dealt out across the nation as they are received, starting in Bangkok. The Permanent Secretary said that provinces in the further reaches of the country may see their vaccines arrive more slowly, but vowed to deliver all shipments by the scheduled date.
As vaccines become available, they will be allotted based on several factors and may stray from original plans.
“The needs will be assessed based on the severity of Covid-19 outbreaks in the provinces, as well as the relative importance of the province for tourism and other economic contributions.”
The delivery is a positive note and surprised some cynics after delays in Thai-made AstraZeneca vaccines to the Philippines were announced. But Teague says the revised delivery date in the Philippines will be met, and delivery to other Asian countries are on schedule. He also reassured that the Siam Bioscience-produced vaccines meet all the rigorous standards as foreign-produced AstraZeneca jabs, explaining that samples have already passed a 60-point review in the US and UK for quality control.
AstraZeneca now oversees 25 production facilities throughout the world. Their vaccine has now been produced and administered to people globally over 500 million times.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Covid UPDATE Friday: 2,631 new cases and 31 deaths, provincial totals
2,631 new Covid-19 cases and 31 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Since April 1, the latest wave of infections in Thailand, the CCSA has recorded 143,116 Covid-19 infections and 1,083 deaths. In total, there have been 171,979 Covid infections and 1,177 Covid-related deaths reported in Thailand since the pandemic started last year.
Of the new cases, 189 were detected in Thai prisons, adding to the thousands of cases among inmates. More than a dozen correctional facilities have reported Covid-19 outbreaks, prompting the Thai government to look into tackling the longstanding problem of the overcrowded prisons.
Of the 31 deaths reported today by the CCSA, the patients’ ages ranged from 17 to 97. Most of the patients were in Bangkok and many had underlying conditions of hypertension.
Restrictions remain tight in Bangkok, the epicentre in the latest wave of cases with more than 40,000 Covid-19 infections reported since April 1. Today, 824 cases were reported in Bangkok. There are now 52 Covid-19 cluster in 32 districts in Bangkok.
The CCSA also reported 460 in Pathum Thani, 202 in Samut Prakan, 198 in Phetchaburi, 153 in Nonthaburi and 101 Chon Buri.
Many cases have been concentrated at crowded areas such as factories, construction camps, markets, slum neighbourhoods, and informal settlements. At a chicken processing plant in Pathum Thani, 854 of the 2,073 workers tested positive Covid-19. In Samut Prakan, 27 of 415 workers at a bleaching factory tested positive for Covid-19.
At factories where workers lived onsite has been a concern for the Department of Disease Control. Some workers often gathered and shared cups, according to a spokesperson for the CCSA.
“The disease was found on coolers and workers partied after work. They shared cigarettes.”
Provincial numbers from the NBT…
SOURCE: CCSA | Bangkok Post
