Phase 6 of re-opening to see thousands of foreigners granted entry to Thailand | The Thaiger

A number of additional categories of foreigners will be able to apply to re-enter the Kingdom. These include migrant workers from Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar, Elite Visa holders, medical tourists, film crew, convention exhibitors and select business visitors. Anyone that doesn’t fall into one of those groups will remain excluded from the country as the borders remain shut to almost all other international arrivals.

That’s the latest proposal for the next phase of re-openings of Thailand’s borders.

Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman for Thailand’s Covid-19 task force, hasn’t provided a date for when the new groups may start to arrive, but interested parties should contact the Thai Embassy closest to them to get the ball rolling. Each request will be treated on a case by case basis, and it’s important to note that falling into one of these groups does not automatically mean you will be granted entry. Migrant workers are being advised to contact their employer, while Elite Visa holders should get in touch with their dedicated representative.

All arrivals will still have to carry out the mandatory 14 day state quarantine. This requirement has now been extended to diplomats after the daughter of the Sudanese Ambassador in Bangkok tested positive for the virus a week ago. Taweesin says that special “migrant quarantine” facilities are being prepared, adding that as it is not cost-effective to have migrants quarantine alone, they will do so in groups. He did not mention how large the groups would be but did say that migrants will not be permitted to leave the quarantine facility under any circumstance.

It’s hoped that allowing migrant workers back into the country, albeit with strict controls, will lead to a reduction in the number trying to cross into Thailand illegally. Last weekend, border officials arrested dozens of illegal immigrants from Cambodia who had been hoping to find work in Thailand.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News