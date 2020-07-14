Daughter of Sudanese diplomat tests positive for Covid-19 in Bangkok | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Daughter of Sudanese diplomat tests positive for Covid-19 in Bangkok
The Government’s Covid-19 task force says a 9 year old Sudanese girl who has tested positive for the virus is undergoing treatment in a Bangkok hospital. It’s understood the child is the daughter of a diplomat and was self-isolating with her family at a condominium in the capital after arriving in Thailand. Thai media have been camped outside the diplomat’s condo off Sukhumvit in central Bangkok all morning.
Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin from the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration confirms the family was not required to carry out the 14 day mandatory quarantine required of other foreign arrivals and repatriated Thai nationals. The news has caused an uproar among Thai netizens, coming on the back of a non-quarantined Egyptian soldier testing positive in the eastern province of Rayong.
Dr. Taweesin says the agreed procedure of not quarantining diplomats and their families, and instead requiring them to self-isolate, may have to be reviewed. It’s understood the Sudanese girl was tested for Covid-19 prior to leaving Sudan, and again on arrival in Thailand, and tested negative each time. A third test while she was self-isolating with her family confirmed she was infected but asymptomatic, while her family members have tested negative, so far.
It’s understood the family did not break the self-isolating requirements and have not put the public at risk, however, officials are making the condominium building safe for other residents.
However, the Egyptian soldier who has tested positive, and has since left the country, is believed to have broken self-isolation rules by visiting several venues in the Rayong area and coming into contact with members of the public. The current rules state that while flight crew does not have to fulfill a mandatory quarantine requirement, they are not permitted to leave their accommodation.
Thai citizens are now up in arms at the exemptions being made for some foreign nationals. The CCSA is due to hold a press conference this morning at 11.30 to provide an update on both cases and is calling for the public to remain calm while they review the circumstances around each one.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News | Nation Thailand
Bangkok
Man dies in collision after car bursts into flames in Bangkok
A man has died after the car he was driving burst into flames when it collided with another vehicle. Nation Thailand reports that the accident happened in the Nong Jok district of Bangkok. It’s understood the victim, named as 47 year old Issara Bangyai, was test-driving a Mazda sedan in front of a car showroom when a pickup truck jumped a traffic island on the other side of the road and ploughed into him. The force of the impact caused the Mazda to burst into flames. Police and firefighters raced to the scene and, after extinguishing the fire, found Issara’s […]
Crime
Sexual assault, not theft, motive for spiked water bottles – Police
In an unexpected development to a story which has recently made headlines, police in Nonthaburi, just north of Bangkok, now claim sex, rather than theft, was the likely motivation behind the cases of spiked water bottles of joggers at a public park. On Friday police announced progress in the investigation into cases at the park in the government complex, following reports in June of joggers being hospitalised after drinking water from their sports bottles. 9 men have now been questioned and detained by police over alleged sexual activities at Nonthaburi City Hall’s park. They were detained as part of an ongoing […]
Environment
Report claims air pollution “kills thousands”, costs billions annually
“In mere months, major cities around the world have lost tens of thousands of lives and well into the tens of billions of dollars in economic productivity.” New data released by environmental groups makes claims that air pollution in Bangkok alone has caused some 6,800 deaths and an economic loss of 81.4 billion baht so far this year. The data, released online earlier by the Helsinki-based Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, Greenpeace – Southeast Asia and the real-time air quality monitor IQAir Air Visual, measured smog in 28 major cities worldwide and used models devised by the […]
