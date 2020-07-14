Daughter of Sudanese diplomat tests positive for Covid-19 in Bangkok | The Thaiger

The Government’s Covid-19 task force says a 9 year old Sudanese girl who has tested positive for the virus is undergoing treatment in a Bangkok hospital. It’s understood the child is the daughter of a diplomat and was self-isolating with her family at a condominium in the capital after arriving in Thailand. Thai media have been camped outside the diplomat’s condo off Sukhumvit in central Bangkok all morning.

Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin from the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration confirms the family was not required to carry out the 14 day mandatory quarantine required of other foreign arrivals and repatriated Thai nationals. The news has caused an uproar among Thai netizens, coming on the back of a non-quarantined Egyptian soldier testing positive in the eastern province of Rayong.

Dr. Taweesin says the agreed procedure of not quarantining diplomats and their families, and instead requiring them to self-isolate, may have to be reviewed. It’s understood the Sudanese girl was tested for Covid-19 prior to leaving Sudan, and again on arrival in Thailand, and tested negative each time. A third test while she was self-isolating with her family confirmed she was infected but asymptomatic, while her family members have tested negative, so far.

It’s understood the family did not break the self-isolating requirements and have not put the public at risk, however, officials are making the condominium building safe for other residents.

However, the Egyptian soldier who has tested positive, and has since left the country, is believed to have broken self-isolation rules by visiting several venues in the Rayong area and coming into contact with members of the public. The current rules state that while flight crew does not have to fulfill a mandatory quarantine requirement, they are not permitted to leave their accommodation.

Thai citizens are now up in arms at the exemptions being made for some foreign nationals. The CCSA is due to hold a press conference this morning at 11.30 to provide an update on both cases and is calling for the public to remain calm while they review the circumstances around each one.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News | Nation Thailand