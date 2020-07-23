10 returning soldiers found with high fever | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

10 returning soldiers found with high fever

Jack Burton

Published 

4 hours ago

 on 

PHOTO: The Pattaya News
151 Thai soldiers, who went to Hawaii to participate in the Lightning Forge 2020 joint training program with the US, returned home yesterday on a Thai Airways flight that landed at Suvarnabhumi airport at 5:40 pm. 10 soldiers were found to have high fevers and were rushed to a hospital in Bangkok to be tested for Covid-19.

Another soldier was sent to the hospital due to an injury to his finger that required surgery.

The 140 other returnees were transported to state quarantine facilities in the eastern Chon Buri province and will remain there for 14 days. They arrived at the Ambassador City Hotel in Jomtien around 10pm last night.

The commander of 14th Military Circle and coordinator of the training program says the army will enforce strict measures to keep the returnees in quarantine and make sure no one slips out.

“We have added checkpoints and surveillance staff to monitor all entrances, exits and public areas within the facilities at all times.”

When their quarantine is over the soldiers will reportedly be allowed to visit their families and then return to active duty.

SOURCES: Nation Thailand | The Pattaya News

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Association urges easing visa restrictions for foreign teachers

Jack Burton

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 23, 2020

By

PHOTO: Daily News

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is being urged to relax stringent visa restrictions for foreign teachers and students. The Association of Private School and Non-Formal Education delivered a letter to the government with the request, as many schools, colleges and universities find themselves without foreign teachers due to the burden of paperwork.

If the move is successful foreign teachers and students already in Thailand won’t need to leave the country to upgrade their visas. The association’s chief has asked that foreign teachers and students already in the kingdom be permitted to stay legally until the end of the month so universities can prepare work permits and student visas.

Under the proposal, foreign teachers with expired work permits would also be given 30 extra days to enable them to apply for a new permit. Foreign nationals on tourist visas would also not be forced to leave the country before upgrading to non-immigration education visas, as they would normally be required to.

The same would go for foreign students in Thailand on other types of visas.

A spokesman said the education sector is facing a shortage of foreign teachers.

“Many have left due to the pandemic and they need to be encouraged to come back with easier visa requirements.”

SOURCES: thaivisa | Daily News

Politics

Red shirt leader warns activists against insulting Monarchy

Jack Burton

Published

3 hours ago

on

July 23, 2020

By

PHOTO: Red shirt leader Jatuporn Promphan - upi.com

The chairman of the United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship, aka the “red shirt” movement, says the Student Union of Thailand and the Free Youth group, who launched anti-government protests last week, should stick to their 3 demands and not “cross a line” by including discussion about Thailand’s Monarchy. He warns that, otherwise, they will meet the same fate as the red-shirt protesters in 2010 and the student activists involved in the “October 6” events of 1976.

The activists are demanding the dissolution of parliament, the penning of a new Constitution and an end to official harassment of those who oppose the government. But he says all the other demands are acceptable to the public.

But…

“They must leave the Monarchy untouched, otherwise their strong points will be weakened and it may lead to loss of lives, as it did among UDD protesters in 2010 and student activists in 1976.”

The UDD leader emphasised that he is trying to strike fear among student activists, but issuing a warning because…

“I believe that they are not afraid, and I am concerned that how they fight will determine the consequences.”

Without naming individuals, he warned against those who want to push the students to move beyond their 3 clear demands. He also called on PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to listen to the voices of student activists, especially the demands for the dissolution of parliament and the rewriting of the Constitution.

The PM himself issued a similar his own warnings this week, saying he shared parents’ worries for their children’s welfare.

“Be very careful about violations. I think people won’t tolerate it and allow it to happen again. In fact, it shouldn’t have happened in our country.”

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Phase 6 of re-opening to see thousands of foreigners granted entry to Thailand

Maya Taylor

Published

4 hours ago

on

July 23, 2020

By

PHOTO: Chuttersnap on Unsplash

A number of additional categories of foreigners will be able to apply to re-enter the Kingdom. These include migrant workers from Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar, Elite Visa holders, medical tourists, film crew, convention exhibitors and select business visitors. Anyone that doesn’t fall into one of those groups will remain excluded from the country as the borders remain shut to almost all other international arrivals.

That’s the latest proposal for the next phase of re-openings of Thailand’s borders.

Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman for Thailand’s Covid-19 task force, hasn’t provided a date for when the new groups may start to arrive, but interested parties should contact the Thai Embassy closest to them to get the ball rolling. Each request will be treated on a case by case basis, and it’s important to note that falling into one of these groups does not automatically mean you will be granted entry. Migrant workers are being advised to contact their employer, while Elite Visa holders should get in touch with their dedicated representative.

All arrivals will still have to carry out the mandatory 14 day state quarantine. This requirement has now been extended to diplomats after the daughter of the Sudanese Ambassador in Bangkok tested positive for the virus a week ago. Taweesin says that special “migrant quarantine” facilities are being prepared, adding that as it is not cost-effective to have migrants quarantine alone, they will do so in groups. He did not mention how large the groups would be but did say that migrants will not be permitted to leave the quarantine facility under any circumstance.

It’s hoped that allowing migrant workers back into the country, albeit with strict controls, will lead to a reduction in the number trying to cross into Thailand illegally. Last weekend, border officials arrested dozens of illegal immigrants from Cambodia who had been hoping to find work in Thailand.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

