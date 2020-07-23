10 returning soldiers found with high fever | The Thaiger

151 Thai soldiers, who went to Hawaii to participate in the Lightning Forge 2020 joint training program with the US, returned home yesterday on a Thai Airways flight that landed at Suvarnabhumi airport at 5:40 pm. 10 soldiers were found to have high fevers and were rushed to a hospital in Bangkok to be tested for Covid-19.

Another soldier was sent to the hospital due to an injury to his finger that required surgery.

The 140 other returnees were transported to state quarantine facilities in the eastern Chon Buri province and will remain there for 14 days. They arrived at the Ambassador City Hotel in Jomtien around 10pm last night.

The commander of 14th Military Circle and coordinator of the training program says the army will enforce strict measures to keep the returnees in quarantine and make sure no one slips out.

“We have added checkpoints and surveillance staff to monitor all entrances, exits and public areas within the facilities at all times.”

When their quarantine is over the soldiers will reportedly be allowed to visit their families and then return to active duty.

