Stricter measures and lockdown may be coming

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Paul Pachara/Flickr

Health officials say stricter measures may need to be imposed in the next 2 weeks, including a complete lockdown of cities. This intensified lockdown could happen in the next 2 months if the rate of infection does not decrease, said the Director General of the Department of Disease Control Dr Opart Karnkawinpong, yesterday

Dr Opart says if the new infection rate remains high, there is a possibility that a lockdown like the one Wuhan imposed may be in the cards. This lockdown would entail people staying at home, disallowing travel, and food and water being delivered to people’s homes says Dr Opart. The doctor adds that the measure will slowly intensify until the situation is under control.

The DDC doctor also says that the government will sign a purchase contract today to obtain 20 million doses of vaccines and to expect the vaccines in the last quarter of this year. 50 million Pfizer doses are also desired. In the meantime, 1.5 million doses of Pfizer, courtesy of the USA are anticipated this Thursday.

Nattaphon Narkphanit, the Director of Centre for Covid Situation Administration spoke to the media to say the measures already in place, as well as forthcoming ones, are necessary to wrestle the situation back under control. Further, that officials are doing their best not to “affect” Thailand’s inhabitants’ livelihoods.

The director continued on to say the establishment such as supermarkets are still permitted to be open every day to cut down the risk of spreading Covid. The thinking is that it reduces the potential congestion of supermarkets when they are only permitted to be open on specific days.

Earlier today, the Thaiger wrote how tighter restrictions have been announced for 13 “dark red” provinces.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

 

Recent comments:
image
KaptainRob
2021-07-19 17:15
25 minutes ago, Thaiger said: lockdown could happen in the next 2 months if the rate of infection does not increase, A typo there I think. A timely warning or scaremongering? I thought the latter was prohibited but I guess…
image
Shark
2021-07-19 17:17
Just now, KaptainRob said: A timely warning or scaremongering? I thought the latter was prohibited but I guess those who make the rules can also break them, TiT. ... TiT
Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

