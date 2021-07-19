Tight restrictions, curfews in 13 “dark red” provinces until August 2

Despite tight restrictions imposed last week in “dark red” zones, the Covid-19 situation has not improved. To combat the spread of the Delta variant, the government classified 3 more provinces as “dark red” zones and updated the disease control restrictions. An order was published in the Royal Gazette, making it official. The new zoning and updates on restrictions will go into effect tomorrow and will be in place at least until August 2.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has been careful not to use the word “lockdown” to describe the disease control measures. A spokesperson said, “basically, the new restrictions are more stringent and targeted.”

Chon Buri, Chachoengsao and Ayutthaya are now classified as “dark red” zones, joining Bangkok and surrounding provinces as well as Thailand’s Deep South region near the Malaysian border.

“Dark red” zone restrictions

Avoid making unnecessary trips. Residents are advised to stay at home. A spokesperson says residents may leave the house to purchase food, basic necessities, or medicine. Residents can also leave their house if they need to go to a doctor’s appointment or to go to work. The private and public sectors are advised to work from home unless working onsite is absolutely necessary.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand also announced that domestic flights out of Bangkok and other “dark red” provinces will be suspended starting on Wednesday, with the exception of emergency landings, flights for medical service, and flights in connection with the “Phuket Sandbox” or “Samui Plus” reopening schemes.

“Dark red” provinces

Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Samut Sakhon, Samut Prakan, Pathum Thani, Yala, Pattani, Songkhla, Narathiwat, Chon Buri, Chachoengsao and Ayutthaya.

