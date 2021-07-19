Connect with us

Thailand

Tight restrictions, curfews in 13 “dark red” provinces until August 2

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

Despite tight restrictions imposed last week in “dark red” zones, the Covid-19 situation has not improved. To combat the spread of the Delta variant, the government classified 3 more provinces as “dark red” zones and updated the disease control restrictions. An order was published in the Royal Gazette, making it official. The new zoning and updates on restrictions will go into effect tomorrow and will be in place at least until August 2.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has been careful not to use the word “lockdown” to describe the disease control measures. A spokesperson said, “basically, the new restrictions are more stringent and targeted.”

Chon Buri, Chachoengsao and Ayutthaya are now classified as “dark red” zones, joining Bangkok and surrounding provinces as well as Thailand’s Deep South region near the Malaysian border.

“Dark red” zone restrictions

  • Avoid making unnecessary trips. Residents are advised to stay at home. A spokesperson says residents may leave the house to purchase food, basic necessities, or medicine. Residents can also leave their house if they need to go to a doctor’s appointment or to go to work. The private and public sectors are advised to work from home unless working onsite is absolutely necessary.
  • Stay at home from 9pm to 4am. Residents must stay at home during the night and early morning. They can only leave if authorised by an officer.
  • Convenience stores and restaurants must close at 8pm. Restaurants can only offer takeaway services. Non-essential stores in shopping malls, including banks, must close. Supermarkets, pharmacies and vaccination centres inside shopping malls can stay open until 8pm.
  • Avoid any gatherings larger than 5 people. Large families who live together at exempt from the rule. Any gatherings for special events, like funerals, need to have prior approval. Hotels and conference centres are prohibited from hosting events.
  • Limit the number of passengers. Public transportation services are required to limit the number of passengers to 50% of the normal maximum capacity.
  • Avoid interprovincial travel. Relevant authorities will impose stricter regulations and set up checkpoints to minimise people movement from dark red zones. The spokesperson says those travelling out of the province will need to request approval before travelling.
  • Schools remain closed.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand also announced that domestic flights out of Bangkok and other “dark red” provinces will be suspended starting on Wednesday, with the exception of emergency landings, flights for medical service, and flights in connection with the “Phuket Sandbox” or “Samui Plus” reopening schemes.

“Dark red” provinces

Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Samut Sakhon, Samut Prakan, Pathum Thani, Yala, Pattani, Songkhla, Narathiwat, Chon Buri, Chachoengsao and Ayutthaya.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand40 seconds ago

Good Morning Thailand | Fortress Bangkok, Samui and Phuket Sandbox update
Phuket2 mins ago

Phuket officials concerned over “Sandboxers” who test positive for Covid on arrival
Thailand25 mins ago

Thailand News Today | Samui plus, Phuket Sandbox, BKK protests, Pattaya aid | July 19
Sponsored7 hours ago

Starting up your business in Thailand the easy way with True Digital Park

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand34 mins ago

Surat Thani police arrest 2 suspected drug dealers
Thailand40 mins ago

No.1 Health Insurance Plans for Elderly Expats in Thailand
Crime44 mins ago

Cybercrime police arrest suspects who allegedly sold cannabis through Facebook
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus News & Updates1 hour ago

Stricter measures and lockdown may be coming
Thailand2 hours ago

Tight restrictions, curfews in 13 “dark red” provinces until August 2
World2 hours ago

Philippines coast guard says they chased off Chinese warship
Transport2 hours ago

Flights from dark red zones prohibited from Wednesday, July 21
Thailand3 hours ago

8 women arrested in Tak for Myanmar river crossing
Protests4 hours ago

Calls mount to boycott Foodpanda following plans to fire rider/protester
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: 122,097 active cases; provincial totals
Thailand5 hours ago

Phuket adds and “clarifies” many restrictions, “no” booze
Thailand6 hours ago

Car crash kills 2 in Songkhla, police investigate
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending