Pattaya bars plead for government help
Beer sellers of Pattaya are pleading with the government to let them open for foreign tourists. Also, to relax closure measures that apply to the entertainment businesses. Barring that, they ask for significant financial aid.
The proprietors of beer-related businesses say they are suffering greatly due to the economic crisis. As per their statements to the associated press this week.
One bar owner, 44 year old Marueree Kunlabut, told Thai media:
“We don’t have any income but we still have expenses as the government has not provided significant financial aid for sectors they have shuttered. We need foreign tourists to help us. However, I have not received the vaccine yet. We need more vaccines as well for the Pattaya area”.
Another owner, identified only as “Ms Ple”, says:
“It is good if the country is to be opened widely for foreign tourists in October. Thais will have more income as the economy will improve. Bar beer operators are now suffering. However, we are still worrying if the vaccines in Thailand are really effective. For that matter, we worry about if vaccines around the world will truly help improve the situation and let us return to normal and run our business while welcoming back tourists without quarantine and many steps to take to enter”.
Yet another bar owner says that they pay around 100,000 baht per month in rent. However, they have no financial support from the government, regardless of their sector’s numerous requests.
This is far from the sector’s first publicised pleading for help. Despite all the news surrounding the Phuket Sandbox, bars are continually left out of the discussion. Just yesterday, nightlife businesses petitioned the government to let them reopen and sell alcohol. And at the beginning of this month, the Thai Brewer’s Association asked for the alcohol ban to be lifted. However, the CCSA hasn’t even begun talks on the matter.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
