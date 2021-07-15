Phuket finds 3 more infected visitors, total now stands at 10

Yesterday, 3 more visitors to Phuket were found to be Covid positive. The discovery brings Phuket’s total infected visitors to 10, says the daily Covid report that comes from the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office.

The daily report also signified 8 new local infections. This brings the total number of people infected from April until now to 797.

However, the visitors entering the Phuket Sandbox that test positive when they get to Phuket are not part of the total number of infections for the island. The 797 figure also omits the 6 people who tested positive for Covid outside of Phuket but went to Phuket for treatment. Neither are the 2 foreigners who were counted as infected outside the country.

The current map of infection locations on the islands are as follows:

Wichit: 107 infections, Patong: 81, Phuket Town: 86, Rassada: 78, Kathu: 60, Chalong: 54, Rawai: 47, Cherng Talay: 45, Thepkrasattri: 38, Srisoonthorn: 39, Kamala: 33, Karon: 33, Koh Kaew: 29, Mai Khao: 12, Pa Khlok: 10, Sakhu: 10

Earlier this week, the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office Chief Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon announced at a press conference that Covid infected tourists popping up in the sandbox were “expected”.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on